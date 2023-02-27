March 1: Hart District Board Meeting

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, March 1, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.

This will be an in-person meeting held at the Administrative Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita.

James Webb will attend the meeting via teleconference from 2200 Harvard Street, Sacramento, CA. The agenda will be posted at that location and the remote location will be open to the public.

The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/oQfuknfGiHM.

Items on the agenda include a proposed block schedule for Canyon High School and proposed new bell schedule for Golden Valley High School.

The Hart Board meeting agenda can be viewed [here].

Please note: Anyone wishing to address the Board on an item within the subject matter jurisdiction of the board will be required to fill out a speaker card for both public Comment and speaking to a specific agenda item. Please be advised only those using speaker cards will be recognized by the board. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda and the board will not engage in dialogue regarding issues not on the agenda. Speakers will be given two minutes to address the Board. The president may limit public comment time based on the number of persons who wish to speak.

Any parent/guardian of a pupil, or any pupil who is 18 years old or older, may provide the District with a written request to exclude the pupil’s personal information from the minutes of any Governing Board meeting. Written requests must be delivered to 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, c/o Debbie Dunn, or emailed to ddunn@hartdistrict.org within five days following the Governing Board meeting in which the pupil’s information was listed.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...