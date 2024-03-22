March 27: Hart Board Will Explore Next Steps for Superintendent Search

Uploaded: , Friday, Mar 22, 2024

By Hart School District

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, March 27, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.

For those who attend the inperson meeting please note that speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.

Items on the agenda include deciding on the next steps to search for a new Hart District superintendent to replace the current superintendent Mike Kuhlman who has submitted his resignation effective June 30. The board can seek a candidate internally or explore the costs for hiring an outside search firm.

In addition to other district business the board will hear an update from district staff on the Be Present attendance campaign that highlights the importance of regular school attendance and works to reduce chronic absenteeism.

The meeting can also be livestreamed on You Tube at https://youtube.com/live/sh_KmB9TgP8.

The full agenda of the Hart Board meeting can be found at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/SB_MeetingListing.aspx?S=36030502

