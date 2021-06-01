header image

June 1
1883 - Heirs of Henry Mayo Newhall incorporate The Newhall Land and Farming Co.
NLF stock certificate
June 3: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Virtual Regular Meeting
| Tuesday, Jun 1, 2021
Central Park

The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold a virtual regular meeting Thursday, June 3, at 6:00 p.m.

Items on the agenda include overviews of 2021 events and the Youth Employment Service (YES) Program.

To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting remotely using Zoom.

For those wishing to provide written comments on an item as listed on the agenda, please submit an electronic written comment form at https://forms.santa-clarita.com/Forms/commission-writtencomment at least 30 minutes before the start time. Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.

For those wishing to speak on an item as listed on the agenda, please submit an electronic speaker form at https://forms.santa-clarita.com/Forms/commission-requesttospeak at least 30 minutes before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

To participate using Zoom use Webinar ID: 968 4748 8187 and Passcode Required: 655197

Zoom Webinar direct link:
https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/96847488187

Or Telephone: US:
+1 669 900 9128 or
+1 312 626 6799 or
+1 253 215 8782 or
+1 301 715 8592 or
+1 346 248 7799 or
+1 646 558 8656

You will not be visible to any of the meeting participants during the meeting, and your phone will not be unmuted until your name has been announced when it is your time to speak. Please be sure to unmute your microphone.

To view full agenda online, see below.
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor   Santa Clarita, CA 91355

 

Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Call to Order
Roll Call
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Approval of Minutes
Minutes of May 6, 2021 6:00 PM
Approval of Agenda
Public Participation
Staff Comments (Matters of Public Participation)
New Business
1. 2021 Events Overview

Overview of the City produced events planned for 2021.
document PRCS Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
2. YES Program Overview

City staff will provide an overview and the goals of the Youth Employment Services (YES) program, as well as highlight the relaunch of the program since the COVID-19 global pandemic closure.
document PRCS Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
Committee Reports/Commissioner Comments
Staff Comments
Adjournment
Future Meetings

 
