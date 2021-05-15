KAP7, CIF-SS Announce Extension of Five-Year Ball Partnership

The CIF Southern Section and KAP7 International, Inc. announced a five-year partnership extension for KAP7 to be the official boys and girls water polo ball for all championship events.

The CIF Southern Section boasts more than 550 member schools and more than 2,800 championship playoff events. There are 255 boys and 254 girls’ varsity water polo teams that compete within the CIF-SS.

KAP7 International, Inc. will be supporting the CIF-SS with product for championship water polo events.

“KAP7 is extremely proud of our partnership with the CIF Southern Section,” said KAP7 International President Bradley Schumacher. “Their leadership during this difficult time has been tremendous and they have stayed true to their mission to find and provide opportunities for the athletes to compete.”

“The KAP7 HydroGrip water polo ball is the official ball of water polo as every major governing organization is choosing to partner with KAP7,” added Schumacher. “We will continue to stick with our mission of supporting the development of water polo globally. A portion of every sale we make goes back into the sport.”

“We are happy to announce that Kap7 will be continuing as our Boys and Girls Water Polo partner for the next five years,” stated CIF-SS Commissioner of Athletics Rob WIgod. “We have had an excellent relationship with Kap7 for many years and we appreciate their ongoing commitment to our member schools and to our organization.”

The five-year agreement will run through June 2026.

About KAP7 International, Inc.

It was formed to design and build innovative world-class products for the water polo community. The company’s products are “Built by Water Polo Players, For Water Polo Players”. KAP7 is committed to growing the sport of water polo around the world. A portion of every sale goes back to the sport. We are club athletes. We were collegiate athletes. We are Olympians. We are fans. We are coaches. We love providing the best products. We love water polo. We are water polo. Founders: Bradley Schumacher (2 x Olympic Gold Medalist) and Wolf Wigo (3 x Olympian) www.kap7.com

About CIF Southern Section

CIF Southern Section is the organizing and governing body for 556 public and private high schools located in the expansive Southern California region. Ranging from Avalon to Big Bear, San Clemente to Paso Robles, and Temecula to Barstow, the CIF-SS makes up the 11th largest high school state association in the nation. The CIF-SS conducts 24 championship sports in support of 9,300 varsity teams and 815,000 students.

