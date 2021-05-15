header image

1874 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
KAP7, CIF-SS Announce Extension of Five-Year Ball Partnership
| Friday, May 14, 2021
Kap7 Water Polo Ball

The CIF Southern Section and KAP7 International, Inc. announced a five-year partnership extension for KAP7 to be the official boys and girls water polo ball for all championship events.

The CIF Southern Section boasts more than 550 member schools and more than 2,800 championship playoff events. There are 255 boys and 254 girls’ varsity water polo teams that compete within the CIF-SS.

KAP7 International, Inc. will be supporting the CIF-SS with product for championship water polo events.

“KAP7 is extremely proud of our partnership with the CIF Southern Section,” said KAP7 International President Bradley Schumacher. “Their leadership during this difficult time has been tremendous and they have stayed true to their mission to find and provide opportunities for the athletes to compete.”

“The KAP7 HydroGrip water polo ball is the official ball of water polo as every major governing organization is choosing to partner with KAP7,” added Schumacher. “We will continue to stick with our mission of supporting the development of water polo globally. A portion of every sale we make goes back into the sport.”

“We are happy to announce that Kap7 will be continuing as our Boys and Girls Water Polo partner for the next five years,” stated CIF-SS Commissioner of Athletics Rob WIgod. “We have had an excellent relationship with Kap7 for many years and we appreciate their ongoing commitment to our member schools and to our organization.”

The five-year agreement will run through June 2026.

 

About KAP7 International, Inc.
It was formed to design and build innovative world-class products for the water polo community. The company’s products are “Built by Water Polo Players, For Water Polo Players”. KAP7 is committed to growing the sport of water polo around the world. A portion of every sale goes back to the sport. We are club athletes. We were collegiate athletes. We are Olympians. We are fans. We are coaches. We love providing the best products. We love water polo. We are water polo. Founders: Bradley Schumacher (2 x Olympic Gold Medalist) and Wolf Wigo (3 x Olympian) www.kap7.com

About CIF Southern Section
CIF Southern Section is the organizing and governing body for 556 public and private high schools located in the expansive Southern California region. Ranging from Avalon to Big Bear, San Clemente to Paso Robles, and Temecula to Barstow, the CIF-SS makes up the 11th largest high school state association in the nation. The CIF-SS conducts 24 championship sports in support of 9,300 varsity teams and 815,000 students.
CIF, GoFan Reach Multi-Year Agreement that Includes Post-Season Play

CIF, GoFan Reach Multi-Year Agreement that Includes Post-Season Play
Thursday, May 6, 2021
The California Interscholastic Federation has renewed a multi-year agreement with GoFan as the official digital ticketing partner to provide touchless, digital ticketing solutions to high schools and state-wide post season play across California.
FULL STORY...

CIF-SS, Mikasa USA Announce Five-Year Ball Partnership

CIF-SS, Mikasa USA Announce Five-Year Ball Partnership
Monday, May 3, 2021
On Monday, the CIF Southern Section and Mikasa USA announced a five-year partnership for Mikasa to be the official Boys and Girls Indoor Volleyball Championship ball commencing with the 2021-2022 school year.
FULL STORY...

TMU’s Jack Dudeck Takes Home GSAC Men’s Individual Golf Title

TMU’s Jack Dudeck Takes Home GSAC Men’s Individual Golf Title
Thursday, Apr 29, 2021
Jack Dudeck led the Golden State Athletic Conference Men's Golf Championships after all three rounds, capping off his individual victory with an even-round of 71 on Wednesday at Briarwood Country Club in Sun City West, Arizona.
FULL STORY...

CIF Southern Section Updates COVID Protocols For Championships

CIF Southern Section Updates COVID Protocols For Championships
Wednesday, Apr 28, 2021
CIF Southern Section has updated its protocols as several local sports programs move into their playoff contests.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sand Canyon Resort Development Returns to Planning Commission
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission is scheduled to conduct a public hearing Tuesday to further deliberate on the Sand Canyon Resort development.
Sand Canyon Resort Development Returns to Planning Commission
Chamber Urges SCV to Support Newsom’s Aid to Small Businesses
Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a plan that would spend about $1.5 billion of the state’s $75.7 billion surplus in grants of up to $25,000 to support small businesses, according to state officials this week.
Chamber Urges SCV to Support Newsom’s Aid to Small Businesses
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Studies Show Vaccine Appears to Be Effective Against Variants; 27,842 Total SCV Cases
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed 17 new deaths and 583 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,842 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Studies Show Vaccine Appears to Be Effective Against Variants; 27,842 Total SCV Cases
14-Year-Old First to Receive Pfizer Vaccine at Henry Mayo
Fourteen-year-old Andrew Jenofsky was the first in line to get his shot at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Thursday morning, as adolescents ages 12-15 were given the go-ahead to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
14-Year-Old First to Receive Pfizer Vaccine at Henry Mayo
Approximately 100 SCV Residents Gather to Support Israel
Support for Israel was written across the signs and faces of approximately 100 demonstrators during a rally held on City Hall’s steps Thursday evening.
Approximately 100 SCV Residents Gather to Support Israel
City Receives More Than 800 Rental Assistance Applications
The city of Santa Clarita received approximately 850 applications for its rental assistance program ahead of the program’s April 30 application deadline.
City Receives More Than 800 Rental Assistance Applications
Camp Hosts Needed at Saddleback Butte State Park, New Updates Announced for Mojave Area State Parks
Saddleback Butte State Park announced it is urgently searching for volunteers to become camp hosts beginning June 1.
Camp Hosts Needed at Saddleback Butte State Park, New Updates Announced for Mojave Area State Parks
LA County to Review CDC’s Masking Guidelines for Fully Vaccinated People
Los Angeles County Public Health officials said it will review the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's newly released guidance for fully vaccinated residents in order to make adjustments to the current County and state guidelines.
LA County to Review CDC’s Masking Guidelines for Fully Vaccinated People
City Releases Updated Schedule for Concerts in the Park
The city of Santa Clarita released an updated schedule for the Concerts in the Park series set to take place in July and August.
City Releases Updated Schedule for Concerts in the Park
Today in SCV History (May 14)
1874 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: CDC Loosens Mask Restrictions for Fully Vaccinated People; SCV Cases Total 27,825
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance Thursday indicating that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely resume activities that were done prior to the pandemic.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: CDC Loosens Mask Restrictions for Fully Vaccinated People; SCV Cases Total 27,825
SCV Median Home Price $795,000 Hits Record
A total of 277 single-family homes changed owners during April in the Santa Clarita Valley as the as the tight inventory rose to its highest level in five months, though remained well below year-ago totals, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Thursday.
SCV Median Home Price $795,000 Hits Record
SCOPE Files Legal Complaint Over L.A. County’s Failure to Abide by Brown Act
After making numerous requests for correction for failure by the County Board of Supervisors to abide by various sections of the Brown Act, the Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment was left with no option than to file a formal legal complaint.
SCOPE Files Legal Complaint Over L.A. County’s Failure to Abide by Brown Act
Las Vegas Sexual Assault Case Against SCV Realtor Dismissed, L.A. County Case “Still Active”
The case against a prominent Santa Clarita Valley Realtor who had been accused of a sexual assault stemming from a Las Vegas real estate conference last summer was dismissed, a court clerk confirmed Thursday.
Las Vegas Sexual Assault Case Against SCV Realtor Dismissed, L.A. County Case “Still Active”
May 19, May 20: Tommy’s Boats Grill & Chill Hiring Event
Tommy's Boats - a national boat dealership brand with locations in Florida, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and Michigan - announced a new location opening soon in Castaic.
May 19, May 20: Tommy’s Boats Grill & Chill Hiring Event
Saugus High QB Named Foothill League Player of the Year
Foothill League coaches announced their choice for Player of the Year and their All-League teams recently.
Saugus High QB Named Foothill League Player of the Year
Valencia High Student Awarded California Credit Union Scholarship
California Credit Union has awarded 10 scholarships of $1,000 each to college-bound students in Los Angeles and Orange Counties in its annual College Scholarship Program.
Valencia High Student Awarded California Credit Union Scholarship
Mayor Taking Human Relations Roundtable Criticisms “Very Seriously”
Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda responded Tuesday to criticisms of the city of Santa Clarita Human Relations Roundtable, which was formed as a result of last summer’s protests about issues involving race relations.
Mayor Taking Human Relations Roundtable Criticisms “Very Seriously”
Today in SCV History (May 13)
1825 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall born in Saugus, Mass. [read/watch]
Henry M. Newhall
Local Shop Donates Leftover Bagels To Help Families
Six days a week, Santa Clarita Grocery opens its warehouse to people in need.
Local Shop Donates Leftover Bagels To Help Families
Newsom Announces $20 Billion Investment to Public Schools
As part of the $100 billion California Comeback Plan, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a $20 billion to transform California public schools into gateways of equity and opportunity.
Newsom Announces $20 Billion Investment to Public Schools
LACDA Extends Registration For Elderly Family Public Housing Sites, Including Valencia
The LA County Development Authority have extended the deadline to register for elderly family housing sites from June to the end of the year. 
LACDA Extends Registration For Elderly Family Public Housing Sites, Including Valencia
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Announces Vaccinations for 12-15 Year Olds; SCV Cases Total 27,814
Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, affirmed the recommendation by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, FDA, to expand the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents 12 to 15 years of age.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Announces Vaccinations for 12-15 Year Olds; SCV Cases Total 27,814
