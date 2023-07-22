header image

July 21
1952 - 7.5-magnitude Kern County earthquake devastates Tehachapi; damage spread from San Diego to Las Vegas [story]
quake map
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn
| Friday, Jul 21, 2023

Kathryn BargerSummer is in full force and it’s slated to be a scorcher of a weekend. Los Angeles County has many ways for you to stay cool for free. Check out the list below to beat the heat during triple digit temperatures.

Pools: Take a dip in the Department of Parks and Recreation’s swimming pools during the day, plus extended hours Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays in the evening during Parks After Dark.

Splash Pads: Play in a splash pad to keep cool at one of the many locations across the County. Most splash pads are open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lakes: Go swimming or boating in one of the swim beaches in the Fifth District, including Castaic Lake and Bonelli Park, plus Santa Fe Dam nearby.

Libraries: Prefer to keep cool indoors? Take advantage of the air conditioning at your local library! Enjoy ice cream making, music classes, arts and crafts, gardening classes, writing workshops, cooking demos, yoga, dance parties, story time, and many more events! You can also use their computers and check out books, movies, music and magazines.

Cooling Centers: The county also has designated community centers where you can go to escape the heat. Find the full list here.

Tips for Pets: For those with furry friends, check out my list of summertime safety tips to make sure they don’t fret the heatwave.

Stay safe, comfortable and cool!

Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s Fifth District spans 2,785 square miles and is larger than all the other districts combined. The district includes 20 cities and 83 unincorporated communities, including all of the Antelope, Crescenta and Santa Clarita Valleys and parts of the San Gabriel and San Fernando Valleys.
Message from Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth | Summer Water Safety

Message from Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth | Summer Water Safety
Thursday, Jul 20, 2023
Summer will always be synonymous with the smell of sunscreen, sounds of splashing and days spent in the pool to escape the Southern California heat.
READ MORE...

Message from City Manager | Saying ‘I Do’ in Santa Clarita

Message from City Manager | Saying ‘I Do’ in Santa Clarita
Monday, Jul 17, 2023
If you’re looking to tie the knot this season – look no further than City Hall Ceremonies.
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | Bridge to Home Beam Signing

Kathryn Barger | Bridge to Home Beam Signing
Friday, Jul 14, 2023
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | New Additions to Central Park Underway

Ken Striplin | New Additions to Central Park Underway
Friday, Jul 14, 2023
Santa Clarita offers an array of remarkable amenities that truly set us apart from other communities. One in particular, that I continue to proudly emphasize, is our exceptional parks system which enriches the lives of our residents with an impressive collection of 37 picturesque parks thoughtfully dispersed throughout our various neighborhoods. Designed for a wide range of activities, from playing sports to spending time with family, it is our goal to maintain and improve our Santa Clarita parks.
READ MORE...

Laurene Weste | Get Outdoors with the Library

Laurene Weste | Get Outdoors with the Library
Friday, Jul 14, 2023
Whether it was studying in school, enjoying a novel or researching information to create public policy, reading has always been a pivotal part of my life. Reading is what shapes our minds and builds a foundation to help us create change.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug. 2: Get Your Scare On, Universal Hosts Halloween Horror Night Job Fair
Want to get in on the frightening fun at Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights? Stop by their job fair on Wednesday, Aug. 2 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The fair will be hosted at the talent office at 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, CA 91608.
Aug. 2: Get Your Scare On, Universal Hosts Halloween Horror Night Job Fair
Aug. 16: SCV Chamber Mixer at Princess Cruises
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce August Business After Hours Mixer will be held Wednesday, Aug. 16 at Princess Cruises from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 24883 Anza Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Aug. 16: SCV Chamber Mixer at Princess Cruises
July 25: SUSD Holds Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, July 25, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:40 p.m.
July 25: SUSD Holds Regular Board Meeting
July 25: Alzheimer’s Association Presents Coffee and Conversations
The Alzheimer's Association presents Coffee and Conversations, an early-stage social engagement program, on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. This group meets virtually on Zoom and is for anyone living with any kind of early stage dementia, such as Alzheimer's disease, senile dementia, Lewy Body, stroke, etc.
July 25: Alzheimer’s Association Presents Coffee and Conversations
July 27: VIA After Five Networking Mixer at Solarverse
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five event on Thursday, July 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Solarverse Energy Solutions, 25101 The Old Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91381.
July 27: VIA After Five Networking Mixer at Solarverse
July 29: Volunteers Sought for Summer Reading Finale
The city of Santa Clarita Public Library is seeking volunteers to assist with the Summer Reading Finale event to be held Saturday, July 29 at the Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
July 29: Volunteers Sought for Summer Reading Finale
Sept 16: 28th Annual River Rally Clean Up, Environmental Expo
The 28th Annual River Rally Clean Up and Environmental Expo will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. This is an opportunity for Santa Clarita volunteers of all ages to help clean up a portion of the Santa Clara River; one of the last natural, free-flowing river systems in Southern California.
Sept 16: 28th Annual River Rally Clean Up, Environmental Expo
SCV Excessive Heat Warning Extended, Protect Pets, People
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas for Sunday, July 23. Warnings issued to protect pets and people.
SCV Excessive Heat Warning Extended, Protect Pets, People
Local Production of ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
"Fiddler on the Roof" returns to the Santa Clarita Regional Theater at the Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons beginning Saturday, July 22 and will run Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 13.
Local Production of ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
VIA Seeks ‘Connecting with Success’ Facilitators
Be a part of the solution and join the Valley Industry Association and VIA Education Foundation in mentoring today's high school students to prepare them for their future. VIA is in need of 75 to 100 business leaders to act as facilitators for its Connection to Success conferences.
VIA Seeks ‘Connecting with Success’ Facilitators
LASD Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Santa Clarita woman, Lauren Nicole Roberts.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Today in SCV History (July 21)
1952 - 7.5-magnitude Kern County earthquake devastates Tehachapi; damage spread from San Diego to Las Vegas [story]
quake map
Oct. 14: Walk to End Domestic Violence
Join or support a team at the annual Purple Palooza 5K Color Walk benefiting the Child & Family Center's Domestic Violence Program at Centre Point Parkway, Saturday, Oct. 14, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Oct. 14: Walk to End Domestic Violence
CSUN Mourning Loss of Football Alum Joe Vaughn
California State University Athletics is mourning the passing of former football All-American Joe Vaughn.
CSUN Mourning Loss of Football Alum Joe Vaughn
Matadors Reflect on MLB Journey
The dream of playing professional baseball was realized for three members of the California State University Baseball team.
Matadors Reflect on MLB Journey
Catherine Celaya Appointed Canyon High Assistant Principal
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Catherine Celaya as the newest assistant principal at Canyon High School.
Catherine Celaya Appointed Canyon High Assistant Principal
S&P Upgrades SCV Water’s Credit Rating
Citing SCV Water’s sophisticated management and diversified water portfolio, as well as the ability to maintain strong debt service coverage and operating reserves, Standard & Poor’s (S&P) has upgraded or affirmed the Agency’s credit ratings at the AA+ level for a number of bonds and senior-lien certificates of participation (COPs)
S&P Upgrades SCV Water’s Credit Rating
Message from Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth | Summer Water Safety
Summer will always be synonymous with the smell of sunscreen, sounds of splashing and days spent in the pool to escape the Southern California heat.
Message from Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth | Summer Water Safety
Aug. 11: Welcome Day for Students, Families at COC
To better assist its incoming class of freshman students and their families, College of the Canyons will host Welcome Day on Friday, Aug. 11.
Aug. 11: Welcome Day for Students, Families at COC
Oct. 22: Save the Date for JCI Veterans Resource Fair
The Junior Chamber International Veterans Resource Fair is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Hart Park, with the goal of helping the community come together and demonstrate support for veterans and their families.
Oct. 22: Save the Date for JCI Veterans Resource Fair
Excessive Heat Warning, Advisory Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley Friday through Saturday as high temperatures have been forecast.
Excessive Heat Warning, Advisory Issued for SCV
Schiavo Secures $1M Funding for SCV Water Arundo Removal
As part of the State of California’s 2023-24 budget process, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has secured $1 million in funding to SCV Water for Arundo management and removal projects in the Santa Clara River watershed.
Schiavo Secures $1M Funding for SCV Water Arundo Removal
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Top 100,000
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 89 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Top 100,000
