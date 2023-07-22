Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn

Summer is in full force and it’s slated to be a scorcher of a weekend. Los Angeles County has many ways for you to stay cool for free. Check out the list below to beat the heat during triple digit temperatures.

Pools: Take a dip in the Department of Parks and Recreation’s swimming pools during the day, plus extended hours Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays in the evening during Parks After Dark.

Splash Pads: Play in a splash pad to keep cool at one of the many locations across the County. Most splash pads are open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lakes: Go swimming or boating in one of the swim beaches in the Fifth District, including Castaic Lake and Bonelli Park, plus Santa Fe Dam nearby.

Libraries: Prefer to keep cool indoors? Take advantage of the air conditioning at your local library! Enjoy ice cream making, music classes, arts and crafts, gardening classes, writing workshops, cooking demos, yoga, dance parties, story time, and many more events! You can also use their computers and check out books, movies, music and magazines.

Cooling Centers: The county also has designated community centers where you can go to escape the heat. Find the full list here.

Tips for Pets: For those with furry friends, check out my list of summertime safety tips to make sure they don’t fret the heatwave.

Stay safe, comfortable and cool!

Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s Fifth District spans 2,785 square miles and is larger than all the other districts combined. The district includes 20 cities and 83 unincorporated communities, including all of the Antelope, Crescenta and Santa Clarita Valleys and parts of the San Gabriel and San Fernando Valleys.

