Kathryn Barger | Women’s History Month

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 4
1940 - NYC premiere of "The Marines Fly High" starring Lucille Ball, filmed in Placerita Canyon [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Monday, Mar 4, 2024
Monday, Mar 4, 2024
Monday, Mar 4, 2024
Friday, Mar 1, 2024
Thursday, Feb 29, 2024
Wednesday, Feb 28, 2024
|
Personally, and professionally, I have always been committed to a life of learning and a huge part of that is reading.
|
The Master's University women's basketball team upset No-1 seed Vanguard 68-65 Saturday to win the Golden State Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Tournament Championship in Atherton, Calif.
|
The Santa Clarita business community is invited to attend the SCV Mayor’s Committee on Employment of Individuals with Disabilities Thursday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at The Centre.
|
The Master's University men's basketball team had a chance with three seconds to play to get the ball through the basket, but both chances fell short as the Arizona Christian Firestorm defeated the Mustangs 96-95 to win the Golden State Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Tournament Championship.
|
The Valencia Hills Wave Swim Team, a local nonprofit for kids, is hosting a Spring Boutique fundraiser Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of twelve productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 4 - Sunday, March 10.
|
Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, sent a letter to Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo Monday requesting that she urge and ensure state agencies—specifically, the State of California Regional Water Quality Control Board, Los Angeles Region—are proactively monitoring, assessing and ultimately regulating the handling and disposal of leachate at Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is thrilled to announce the opening of its latest art exhibition, “Cityscapes and Streetscapes,” in the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall.
|
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, March 7, at 6 p.m.
|
Department of Parks and Recreation for a free, fun filled event that celebrates animals both big and small Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|
Do you want to experience cultures from around the world without leaving Santa Clarita?
|
Los Angeles County residents 65 and older now have access to an additional dose of the updated (2023-2024 Formula) COVID-19 vaccine that provides added protection to residents who are at increased risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19.
|
Due to current rainfall, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises beach users to avoid all water contact, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to potentially higher bacteria levels in these areas.
|
1940 - NYC premiere of "The Marines Fly High" starring Lucille Ball, filmed in Placerita Canyon [story]
|
1882 - George Campton's Newhall general store explodes [story]
|
1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
|
A strong fourth quarter turned a close game into The Master's University favor as the women's basketball team defeated the Hope International Royals 75-61 Thursday night in the first round of the GSAC Championship Tournament being played in Atherton, Calif.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork to be considered for upcoming exhibitions.
|
MONTEREY PARK — No. 20 College of the Canyons suffered a 93-78 loss at No. 13 East L.A. College in the opening round of the 3C2A Southern California Regional Playoffs on Wednesday to see its season come to a close.
|
Eccentric relatives, love, mystery, family secrets and maybe even murder.
|
VENTURA — College of the Canyons bounced back into the win column in a big way with a shortened 16-1 road victory at Ventura College on Tuesday, snapping a four-game losing streak in the process.
|
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a study session Wednesday, March 6, at 5 p.m., to discuss the proposed Sunridge development by Urban West, which would be located at the site commonly known as the Whittaker-Bermite property.
|
California Institute of the Arts alum and School of Film/Video special faculty Nelson Carlos De Los Santos Arias (Film/Video MFA 14) won the Silver Bear for Best Director at the 2024 Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) on Feb. 24 for his feature film, "Pepe."
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.