March 4
1940 - NYC premiere of "The Marines Fly High" starring Lucille Ball, filmed in Placerita Canyon [story] Marines Fly High
Kathryn Barger | Women’s History Month
| Monday, Mar 4, 2024
Women's History Month

Kathryn BargerDear Friends,

March is Women’s History Month. From our all-women Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to the women serving in the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the women in our communities are bravely making history. I was honored to join the Women’s Fire League to meet the strong, determined, and capable women in the Women’s Fire Prep Academy.

This incredible program trains and equips the next generation of first responders. By saying “yes” to this career, they are inspiring other women to join the ranks of our Fire Department. My colleagues on the Board and I are prioritizing efforts to increase diversity and equity in this department. Just recently, our Board unanimously approved a motion to ensure women have access to uniforms that actually fit, ensuring their safety on the job. They’re signing up to serve our communities, and the least we can do is make sure they have the tools they need to do their job safely.

I know the impact of women in leadership spans beyond those who work for the County. There are countless women who are leading businesses, nonprofits, the arts, media, education, science, healthcare, public safety, athletics, the military, and their families. As women, our spheres of influence are boundless. Women are changing lives and leading the way in every one of our communities.

If you’d like to find fun ways to learn about Women’s History Month, check out the L.A. County Librarys in-person events, virtual programming, booklists, and digital resources for all ages on their website. If you’d like to stay engaged on the County’s efforts to uplift women, connect with the Los Angeles County Commission for Women and the Women and Girls Initiative. This Women’s History Month, let’s celebrate women from all career paths and walks of life so we can learn from one another and empower each other.

Best wishes,

Kathryn Barger
Supervisor, Fifth District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley
SCVNews.com