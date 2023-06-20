Ken Striplin | Concerts in the Park

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 20
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Tuesday, Jun 20, 2023
Tuesday, Jun 20, 2023
Friday, Jun 16, 2023
Friday, Jun 16, 2023
Wednesday, Jun 14, 2023
Monday, Jun 12, 2023
|
Angelo Cervera, a war veteran and martial arts expert will appear Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m. in the next Community Nature Education Series presentation at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
|
It brings me great joy to watch our community come together and dance the night away at our annual Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union. Returning to Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, on Saturday nights starting at 7 p.m. from July 8 through Aug. 26, this event features live, free entertainment for friends and family to enjoy.
|
The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees held a special meeting of the Governing Board on June 7 and appointed Vincent Titiriga to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of John Richard effective June 2.
|
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At Risk Missing Person Fredesvinda Macalinao Collao. She is a 85 year-old female Asian who was last seen, on Tuesday, June 20, at approximately 11:20 a.m. on the 23300 block of Dalbey Drive in the city of Valencia.
|
The city of Palmdale announced the construction of a new food assembly and distribution facility for the national chain of neighborhood grocery stores, Trader Joe's.
|
When I joined the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, many parts of the Los Angeles County ordinance for animals, called Title 10, hadn’t been updated for several decades. It was full of arcane legal gobbledygook that would give an aspirin a headache.
|
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health has issued a health alert warning residents that fentanyl and other illicit narcotics have been found in pharmaceuticals in Mexico. Residents should be aware that a new report indicates the pills were purchased at legitimate pharmacies.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking to display the artwork of Santa Clarita Valley and Los Angeles County youth up to the age of 18 at the Canyon Country Library.
|
The US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association has ranked The Master's University track programs in the top five nationally for their accomplishments in the 2022/2023 seasons.
|
The Santa Clarita Division of California Retired Teachers Association held its annual Scholarship Luncheon on June 6, honoring 11 local graduating seniors with college scholarships.
|
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Person investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Mynna Carmen Tabuloc. She is a 21 year-old female Hispanic who was last seen on Sunday, June 18, on the 25300 block of Chiquella Lane, Stevenson Ranch.
|
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
|
The 2023 College of the Canyons Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Carpet Reception and Induction Ceremony was held under a reimagined event format on Wednesday, March 29, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
|
Santa Clarita Blue Heat is a women's soccer team founded in 2008. The team plays its home games at College of the Canyons. The Blue Heat will face off against Calgary on Saturday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m.
|
National Mosquito Awareness Week is June 18-24. Summer in Southern California is off to a slow start with breezy nights to keep residents cool. This could mean more outdoor fun and nights under the stars, but don’t forget about everybody’s common enemy - the mosquito. Mosquitoes aren’t always on your mind, but they can be a real threat to your community.
|
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons is offering a webinar on forming your own corporation. "Form Your Own Corporation: LLC S-CORP and More" on Thursday, June 22 at 10 a.m.
|
Nicole Miller, president of the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently presented a new Golden Z Club charter to College of the Canyons. The COC Golden Z Club will serve both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses of COC.
|
The popular Cocktails on the Roof fundraiser to benefit the WiSH Education Foundation will return on Friday, Sept. 8 at Hello Subaru of Valencia, 24000 Creekside Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. VIP early entry at 7 p.m.
|
Proving that having a disability doesn’t determine ability, nearly 40 individuals with disabilities will receive Career Skills Certificates during a ceremony Saturday, June 24, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
|
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club invite the public to "Be Patriotic With Us" and attend an Independence Day Dance on Sunday, July 2 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 25718 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355. Admission is $10 per dancer.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a trail advisory for lanes of the Santa Clara River Trail under the Whites Canyon Bridge.
|
1960 - SCV switches to Direct Dial, All-Number Calling [story]
|
1945 - PFC Johnny Cordova of Castaic killed in action on Okinawa [story]
|
1890 - 18-day murder trial of Castaic's W.C. Chormicle and W.A. Gardner ends in acquittal [story]
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.