June 20
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
Legacy
Ken Striplin | Concerts in the Park
| Tuesday, Jun 20, 2023

Striplin-KenIt brings me great joy to watch our community come together and dance the night away at our annual Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union. Returning to Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, on Saturday nights starting at 7 p.m. from July 8 through Aug. 26, this event features live, free entertainment for friends and family to enjoy.

Upon entering Central Park, the concert atmosphere takes over, preparing you for an extraordinary night with your friends, family and neighbors. Food vendors arrive at 5 p.m., so grab your spot on the field ahead of time so you can enjoy a bite to eat, while you sit back, relax and prepare for an incredible performance by one of the many great cover bands in this year’s diverse lineup.

To kick off this season, Hard Day’s Night takes the stage on July 8, truly reenacting an unforgettable tribute performance of The Beatles. Their replica costumes and characteristic instruments will ensure an evening you won’t forget.

The next performance will be Wild Shot: A Tribute to Guns N’ Roses on July 15. From classic hits like “Sweet Child O’ Mine” to “Welcome to the Jungle,” any Guns N’ Roses fan will be thrilled to witness their favorite songs performed by this group.

The atmosphere at Central Park will shift on July 22 from rock and roll to reggae as Upstream takes the crowd on a trip to the Caribbean with their steel drum melodies. Renowned for their captivating music that radiates love and positivity, Upstream will get us all in the right mindset for a great time.

On July 29, it will be an experience to remember as the crowd reminisces back three decades with a ‘90s Rock Show. Featuring popular music from the ‘90s, such as Alternative and Grunge Rock, music lovers of this iconic time period will be in for a treat.

August will feature, Savor: A Tribute to Santana which will make it a night to remember on Aug. 5. After that, A Twist on Taylor will have fans in awe as they get up close and personal with a Taylor Swift tribute on Aug. 12. With record-breaking hits such as “Blank Space” and “You Belong With Me,” Swifties will not be disappointed in this performance.

Returning for another year is Queen Nation on Aug. 19, a long-time favorite amongst Concerts in the Park goers. The final concert of the summer features FABBA on Aug. 26, a tribute to the esteemed Swedish group ABBA. FABBA portrays ABBA from head to toe with colorful costumes, as well as upbeat energy to get the crowd on their feet.

For more information on this year’s Concerts in the Park event series, please visit santa-clarita.com/Concerts. I look forward to seeing you at Central Park!

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.
