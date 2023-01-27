Ken Striplin | Fun, Family Events Just Around the Corner

Anyone who has lived in another city will tell you that the events we put on in Santa Clarita are second to none. As we look ahead to the warm weather and sunshine afforded by the arrival of spring, now is a wonderful time to add some of the marquee city of Santa Clarita events to your 2023 calendar.

Some of our favorite and most treasured events will once again take place this year and offer enjoyment and entertainment for the whole family. The city’s spring slate of events begins with the return of the SENSES Block Party in Old Town Newhall. This series, which is geared toward adults, is held on the third Thursday of every month (March through October) from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Main Street. Each month features a new theme, starting with a special St. Patrick’s Day SENSES on Thursday, March 16. You are encouraged to dress up in coordination with the theme of the block party, which appeals to all five senses with live music, fun activities, as well as food and drinks for purchase from restaurants in the area and the on-street bar.

In April, the Celebrate event series kicks off its second year of cultural exploration at the Canyon Country Community Center. On the second Friday of each month from April through September, join your friends and neighbors and experience a distinct culture from around the world. From a night dedicated to Egyptian food, music and activities, to a celebration of Navajo Nation, the Celebrate series is sure to have you coming back to learn more about the rich and diverse cultures we are fortunate to have here in Santa Clarita. You can find the full schedule and themes for both SENSES and Celebrate by connecting with the City of Santa Clarita Events page on Facebook.

After a three-year break, it is my honor and pleasure to invite you to the 2023 City of Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival this April! On April 22 and 23, you’ll be able to travel back in time to a Western world that highlights and showcases the proud heritage we have in Santa Clarita. Live country and western music, family friendly activities and food and apparel vendors are just a small sampling of what’s in store for the weekend. I for one, am looking forward to seeing familiar faces and welcoming visitors from around the country to this year’s Cowboy Festival. There much to look forward to as we celebrate this one-of-a-kind tradition. You can find all of the details in one place by visiting CowboyFestival.org.

These are just a few of the many events being produced by the city of Santa Clarita this spring. Be sure to check out your local Santa Clarita Public Library Branch and Community Center for even more. I look forward to seeing you at one of these amazing events.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...