Ken Striplin | Fun, Family Events Just Around the Corner

January 27
1970 - Gov. Ronald Reagan appoints Adrian Adams as Newhall's first "second" judge [story]
TreePeople in partnership with the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market and the Fernandeno Tataviam Band of Mission Indians will be giving away full size fruit trees including lemon, lime, orange, guava, pomegranate and peach on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Ready to lose your thirsty turf lawn? The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will show you where to start! Learn how to remove your lawn and transform it into a beautiful, sustainable landscape. Join our free virtual landscape and gardening workshop, Strategies for Replacing your Lawn, on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 9 a.m.
The Southern California Veterans Study is seeking the input from Veterans living in Los Angeles, Orange or San Diego counties.
Two California Institute of the Arts alums, Antoine Hunter aka Purple Fire Crow (Dance 2002) and Kite (Music BFA 2014), were among the 45 United States Artists Fellows announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24 who will receive $50,000 unrestricted cash awards.
Anyone who has lived in another city will tell you that the events we put on in Santa Clarita are second to none. As we look ahead to the warm weather and sunshine afforded by the arrival of spring, now is a wonderful time to add some of the marquee city of Santa Clarita events to your 2023 calendar.
NEW ORLEANS – The California State University, Northridge Men's and Women's Cross Country programs earned U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic Teams for the 2022 NCAA Division I Cross Country season as announced by the USTFCCCA Thursday.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Board of Directors will now be meeting in-person for all Committee meetings.
Friends of Placerita Canyon Natural Area invite the public to share in the grand opening of the new "Know Your Nature Center" on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m.
Join Landmark Opera at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church as it presents Gilbert and Sullivan's famous operetta, "The Pirates of Penzance," Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m.
In Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation's latest episode, you’ll learn about DrinkPAK, a premier contract manufacturer of premium alcoholic and non-alcohol beverages based in Santa Clarita.
The College of the Canyons Sports Medicine Program and Valencia High School Medical Science Academy will host the 2023 Sports Medicine Professions Fair on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. - noon, at the college's Valencia campus.
The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons will present "Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience" on Sunday, May 21. Two shows will be offered at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
On Jan. 19, the Board of Directors for the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation approved long-time board member John Shaffery, managing partner of Poole Shaffery, to step into the role of Board co-chair as successor to Roger Seaver.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents that the past rain event may have created great riding trails, but riding off highway vehicles unauthorized on private property is considered trespassing.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced a new partnership at a press event today between the California Department of Education and California Volunteers, Office of the Governor, to promote new pathways for California Volunteers service corps members — a group that includes 10,000 per year across all corps, including the California Climate Action Corps, AmeriCorps, #CaliforniansForAll Youth Jobs and #CaliforniansForAll College Corps — to become teachers in California classrooms.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional deaths and 62 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 23 additional deaths and 1,095 new cases countywide.
1990 - "Duplicates" premieres at L.A. Phil; concerto by CalArts Music School dean Mel Powell wins Pulitzer Prize [story]
Nominations for the 2023 Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce Business Choice Awards is coming to a close soon.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued beach closures for the following areas due to the release of approximately 64,000 gallons of untreated sewage:
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee voted to accept the results of an independent audit confirming the district properly accounted for all bond expenditures in the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Nominations for the yearly SCV Man & Woman of the Year are coming to a close, but there is still several days left to submit a nomination.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed Supervisors Lindsey P. Horvath’s and Hilda Solis' motion to extend COVID-19 eviction protections for renters and further the process of setting up rental assistance programs for renters and owners.
