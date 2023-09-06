Ken Striplin | National Preparedness Month

|
September 6
1975 - Saugus High School opens [yearbook]
Los Angeles County public safety agencies and the County’s Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger are excited to announce the “Know Your Zone” campaign, a collaborative effort that aims to prepare residents and businesses for emergencies or evacuations.
Volunteer registration is now open for the 28th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding an in-person meeting Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
College of the Canyons won its third straight match in a 3-1 home result over visiting College of the Sequoias on Tuesday, with another strong defensive effort that was buoyed by a pair of early goals for the Cougars' side.
From the devastating and destructive fires in Maui, to Tropical Storm Hilary hitting Southern California, in an increasingly unpredictable world, natural disasters can occur at any moment.
The Santa Clarita Public Library has released its "Fall into Fun" lineup.
School of Rock, a leader in performance-based music education, will be celebrating the re-grand opening of its school in Santa Clarita, with an event taking place at 24515 Kansas Street, on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
To help address the opioid overdose crisis, the California Department of Public Health launched the first phase of a statewide opioid and fentanyl overdose prevention and education campaign Wednesday.
Los Angeles County Library’s 44th Annual Bookmark Contest for grades K – 12, which celebrates the joy of reading and creativity is now accepting entries through Oct. 21.
The William S. Hart Union High School District will host Parenting in the Digital Age, a workshop for parents with children of all ages. The workshop is designed to provide useful strategies for families who wish to create a better balance between life and technology.It will be held Monday, Sept. 25, 6 p.m., at the William S. Hart High School Auditorium, 24825 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the two productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 4 - Sunday, Sept. 10.
College of the Canyons volleyball is the No. 23 ranked program in the state according to the first California Community College Women's Volleyball Coaches Association Top-25 poll released on Monday, Sept. 4.
“A Tribute To Disney” is the title of the solo art show featuring the work of Freda Morrison that will open Sept. 22 and run through Oct. 1 at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Sixth Street Gallery, 22508 Sixth St., Old Town Newhall, 91321.
Join Santa Clarita Sunrise Rotary as it hosts a Casino & Cocktails fundraiser event on Friday, Sept. 22 to benefit Mission Opera and the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra.
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Oct. 23 for the 39th Annual Oak Tree Classic Golf Tournament, hosted at Valencia Country Club, 27330 Tourney Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is offering business owners, community members and parents an opportunity to participate as "Principal for a Day" on Friday, Oct. 20.
Each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and noon the Los Angeles Department of Parks & Recreation invites Santa Clarita Valley residents to attend a meet and greet with Natural Area Superintendents at the Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Vasquez Rocks Natural Area.
The Senate Appropriations Committee voted on Friday, Sept. 1 on more than 480 Assembly bills that require state funding. Given that state revenue has declined this year, several bills did not advance out of committee. California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth) advanced five new bills to the floor of the California State Senate.
1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
MOORPARK — College of the Canyons started its 2023 season on a high note as the men's and women's teams each finished runner-up in the team standings at the Moorpark College Invitational on Friday.
College of the Canyons football is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougars football during the 2023 season, with all first responders invited to attend the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 9, free of charge.
It was an offensively display that hasn't been seen in over a decade.
SAN DIEGO—Despite playing a man down for just over the final 26 minutes in the second half, California State University, Northridge defeated No. 12 San Diego 3-1 in men's soccer action Friday night at Torero Stadium.
