September 6
1975 - Saugus High School opens [yearbook]
1976 yearbook photo
Ken Striplin | National Preparedness Month
Wednesday, Sep 6, 2023

Ken StriplinThe Importance of Preparation

From the devastating and destructive fires in Maui, to Tropical Storm Hilary hitting Southern California, in an increasingly unpredictable world, natural disasters can occur at any moment. Let these events be reminders that preparedness is the best defense to safeguard our lives, homes and community. September is National Preparedness Month, a month dedicated to educating and encouraging proactive measures to mitigate the impact of potential disasters.

Our Valley is no stranger to wildfires. The City is proud to work closely with our Los Angeles County Fire Department, which has developed the Ready! Set! Go! initiative. This potentially lifesaving program aims to educate and empower residents to take appropriate actions to protect themselves, their families and their properties in case of fires and evacuations. The Ready! Set! Go! plan consists of three essential steps: “Ready,” “Set” and “Go.”

The “Ready” phase emphasizes the importance of creating a defensible space around homes by removing combustible materials and vegetation, such as dry leaves and shrubs, from the immediate vicinity. The “Set” phase advises residents to create their own Wildfire Action Plan. This includes establishing a communication plan with family members and creating an emergency supply kit. In the event of a wildfire, the “Go” phase is activated. This stage urges residents to heed evacuation orders promptly and evacuate without delay.

In addition, having an emergency supply kit is vital. A good starting place for all residents is assembling an emergency supplies checklist; a list of items that can add to your safety and comfort during and after an emergency. You will want your checklist to account for enough supplies to last your household for at least one week. Periodically go through the items on your checklist and replace them as needed. Don’t forget about your four-legged family members. Make sure to have enough pet food, water and necessary medications for them as well.

If you would like to see an example of an emergency checklist or need more information about preparing for an emergency, please visit City.sc/emergency. Here, you can find a wealth of resources and information about the critical factors to consider when creating your own emergency plan.

When an emergency situation strikes, information is critical. Make sure you sign up for the City’s emergency alerts by texting SCEMERGENCY to 888777. Information will also be posted on the City’s social media pages and the City’s Emergency Updates Blog at SantaClaritaEmergency.com.

As we step into National Preparedness Month, let us remember that preparedness is key. For more information about emergency management, please visit City.sc/emergency. To learn more about National Preparedness Month and for more resources about emergency planning, please visit ready.gov.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.
Ken Striplin | Volunteer for Annual River Rally

Ken Striplin | Volunteer for Annual River Rally
Monday, Sep 4, 2023
We welcome in the cooler weather of the fall season and the opportunity for our community to volunteer for the popular Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo.
READ MORE...

Cindy Curtis | Message from JCI Santa Clarita President

Cindy Curtis | Message from JCI Santa Clarita President
Friday, Sep 1, 2023
I hope this message finds you all in high spirits and great health. As your current president, it gives me immense pleasure to bring you the latest happenings and exciting updates from our vibrant JCI Santa Clarita community.
READ MORE...

Jason Gibbs | Fake and Fatal, the Truth about Fentanyl

Jason Gibbs | Fake and Fatal, the Truth about Fentanyl
Friday, Sep 1, 2023
Last year in our nation, we hit a tragic new high of the most drug overdoses on record according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2022, a staggering 109,680 people died from drug overdoses as the fentanyl crisis continues to deepen. Here in Santa Clarita, 31 individuals fell victim to drug overdoses last year.
READ MORE...

Laurene Weste | Back to School Help at Santa Clarita Public Library

Laurene Weste | Back to School Help at Santa Clarita Public Library
Thursday, Aug 31, 2023
The amazing thing about humans is our capacity to learn. Each day, every one of us, can discover something new.
READ MORE...

CIF-SS Commissioner Mike West | Calling the Question

CIF-SS Commissioner Mike West | Calling the Question
Thursday, Aug 31, 2023
I have been asked this question more than a few times and it might be one you have in your head as well… “How does Mike West plan to follow someone like Rob Wigod as the commissioner of the Southern Section?”
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Rolls Out ‘Know Your Zone’ Emergency Campaign
Los Angeles County public safety agencies and the County’s Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger are excited to announce the “Know Your Zone” campaign, a collaborative effort that aims to prepare residents and businesses for emergencies or evacuations.
L.A. County Rolls Out ‘Know Your Zone’ Emergency Campaign
Volunteer Registration Still Open for Annual River Rally
Volunteer registration is now open for the 28th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Volunteer Registration Still Open for Annual River Rally
Sept. 13: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding an in-person meeting Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 13: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
Cougars Down College of Sequoias 3-1
College of the Canyons won its third straight match in a 3-1 home result over visiting College of the Sequoias on Tuesday, with another strong defensive effort that was buoyed by a pair of early goals for the Cougars' side.
Cougars Down College of Sequoias 3-1
Santa Clarita Public Library Releases ‘Fall into Fun’ Lineup
The Santa Clarita Public Library has released its "Fall into Fun" lineup.
Santa Clarita Public Library Releases ‘Fall into Fun’ Lineup
Sept. 9: School of Rock Santa Clarita Re-Grand Opening
School of Rock, a leader in performance-based music education, will be celebrating the re-grand opening of its school in Santa Clarita, with an event taking place at 24515 Kansas Street, on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sept. 9: School of Rock Santa Clarita Re-Grand Opening
First Phase of CDPH’s Opioid Prevention Campaign Launched
To help address the opioid overdose crisis, the California Department of Public Health launched the first phase of a statewide opioid and fentanyl overdose prevention and education campaign Wednesday.
First Phase of CDPH’s Opioid Prevention Campaign Launched
L.A. County Library Taking Entries for 44th Annual Bookmark Contest
Los Angeles County Library’s 44th Annual Bookmark Contest for grades K – 12, which celebrates the joy of reading and creativity is now accepting entries through Oct. 21.
L.A. County Library Taking Entries for 44th Annual Bookmark Contest
Sept. 25: ‘Parenting in the Digital Age’ Free Workshop
The William S. Hart Union High School District will host Parenting in the Digital Age, a workshop for parents with children of all ages. The workshop is designed to provide useful strategies for families who wish to create a better balance between life and technology.It will be held Monday, Sept. 25, 6 p.m., at the William S. Hart High School Auditorium, 24825 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.
Sept. 25: ‘Parenting in the Digital Age’ Free Workshop
Two Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the two productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 4 - Sunday, Sept. 10.
Two Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
Canyons Women’s Volleyball Ranked No. 23 in Opening CCCWVCA Poll
College of the Canyons volleyball is the No. 23 ranked program in the state according to the first California Community College Women's Volleyball Coaches Association Top-25 poll released on Monday, Sept. 4.
Canyons Women’s Volleyball Ranked No. 23 in Opening CCCWVCA Poll
Freda Morrison Solo Exhibit at SCAA Sixth Street Gallery
“A Tribute To Disney” is the title of the solo art show featuring the work of Freda Morrison that will open Sept. 22 and run through Oct. 1 at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Sixth Street Gallery, 22508 Sixth St., Old Town Newhall, 91321.
Freda Morrison Solo Exhibit at SCAA Sixth Street Gallery
Sept. 22: Sunrise Rotary Casino & Cocktails Fundraiser at Hart Park
Join Santa Clarita Sunrise Rotary as it hosts a Casino & Cocktails fundraiser event on Friday, Sept. 22 to benefit Mission Opera and the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra.
Sept. 22: Sunrise Rotary Casino & Cocktails Fundraiser at Hart Park
Oct. 23: SCV Chamber 39th Annual Oak Tree Classic Golf Tourney
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Oct. 23 for the 39th Annual Oak Tree Classic Golf Tournament, hosted at Valencia Country Club, 27330 Tourney Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Oct. 23: SCV Chamber 39th Annual Oak Tree Classic Golf Tourney
Oct. 20: Become a SCV School ‘Principal for a Day’
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is offering business owners, community members and parents an opportunity to participate as "Principal for a Day" on Friday, Oct. 20.
Oct. 20: Become a SCV School ‘Principal for a Day’
Natural Areas Nature Center Discovery at Placerita, Vasquez Rocks
Each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and noon the Los Angeles Department of Parks & Recreation invites Santa Clarita Valley residents to attend a meet and greet with Natural Area Superintendents at the Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Vasquez Rocks Natural Area.
Natural Areas Nature Center Discovery at Placerita, Vasquez Rocks
Schiavo Advances Five New Bills to Senate Floor
The Senate Appropriations Committee voted on Friday, Sept. 1 on more than 480 Assembly bills that require state funding. Given that state revenue has declined this year, several bills did not advance out of committee. California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth) advanced five new bills to the floor of the California State Senate.
Schiavo Advances Five New Bills to Senate Floor
Today in SCV History (Sept. 5)
1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
Cougars Finish Runner-Up at Moorpark Cross Country Invitational
MOORPARK — College of the Canyons started its 2023 season on a high note as the men's and women's teams each finished runner-up in the team standings at the Moorpark College Invitational on Friday.
Cougars Finish Runner-Up at Moorpark Cross Country Invitational
Cougars Football Announces 2023 Community Invites Series
College of the Canyons football is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougars football during the 2023 season, with all first responders invited to attend the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 9, free of charge.
Cougars Football Announces 2023 Community Invites Series
Lady Mustangs Trounce Antelope Valley 9-0
It was an offensively display that hasn't been seen in over a decade.
Lady Mustangs Trounce Antelope Valley 9-0
CSUN Plays Man Down, Defeats No. 12 USD 3-1
SAN DIEGO—Despite playing a man down for just over the final 26 minutes in the second half, California State University, Northridge defeated No. 12 San Diego 3-1 in men's soccer action Friday night at Torero Stadium.
CSUN Plays Man Down, Defeats No. 12 USD 3-1
