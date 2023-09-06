Ken Striplin | National Preparedness Month

The Importance of Preparation

From the devastating and destructive fires in Maui, to Tropical Storm Hilary hitting Southern California, in an increasingly unpredictable world, natural disasters can occur at any moment. Let these events be reminders that preparedness is the best defense to safeguard our lives, homes and community. September is National Preparedness Month, a month dedicated to educating and encouraging proactive measures to mitigate the impact of potential disasters.

Our Valley is no stranger to wildfires. The City is proud to work closely with our Los Angeles County Fire Department, which has developed the Ready! Set! Go! initiative. This potentially lifesaving program aims to educate and empower residents to take appropriate actions to protect themselves, their families and their properties in case of fires and evacuations. The Ready! Set! Go! plan consists of three essential steps: “Ready,” “Set” and “Go.”

The “Ready” phase emphasizes the importance of creating a defensible space around homes by removing combustible materials and vegetation, such as dry leaves and shrubs, from the immediate vicinity. The “Set” phase advises residents to create their own Wildfire Action Plan. This includes establishing a communication plan with family members and creating an emergency supply kit. In the event of a wildfire, the “Go” phase is activated. This stage urges residents to heed evacuation orders promptly and evacuate without delay.

In addition, having an emergency supply kit is vital. A good starting place for all residents is assembling an emergency supplies checklist; a list of items that can add to your safety and comfort during and after an emergency. You will want your checklist to account for enough supplies to last your household for at least one week. Periodically go through the items on your checklist and replace them as needed. Don’t forget about your four-legged family members. Make sure to have enough pet food, water and necessary medications for them as well.

If you would like to see an example of an emergency checklist or need more information about preparing for an emergency, please visit City.sc/emergency. Here, you can find a wealth of resources and information about the critical factors to consider when creating your own emergency plan.

When an emergency situation strikes, information is critical. Make sure you sign up for the City’s emergency alerts by texting SCEMERGENCY to 888777. Information will also be posted on the City’s social media pages and the City’s Emergency Updates Blog at SantaClaritaEmergency.com.

As we step into National Preparedness Month, let us remember that preparedness is key. For more information about emergency management, please visit City.sc/emergency. To learn more about National Preparedness Month and for more resources about emergency planning, please visit ready.gov.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.

