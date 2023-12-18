header image

1929 - Swift justice: Thomas Vernon sentenced to life in prison for Saugus train derailment & robbery 1 month earlier [story]
Tom Vernon
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Turns 36
| Monday, Dec 18, 2023

Ken StriplinHappy Birthday, Santa Clarita

Just a few days ago on Dec. 15, the city of Santa Clarita officially turned 36-years-old. Our community has evolved incredibly since incorporation back in 1987.

Originally measuring 39-square-miles, with only 130,000 residents at the time of our incorporation, the City now spans over 73-square-miles and is home to more than 230,000 residents! Although we have grown, we still retain our small-town feel with many big-city opportunities. Back on Dec. 15, 1987, there were only a handful of parks in our fledgling City. Now, Santa Clarita boasts 37 beautiful parks with trails to explore, fields to play sports, playgrounds for kids, impressive public art pieces and so much more.

Santa Clarita regularly ranks high on esteemed review lists for safety, healthy lifestyle, boasting a business-friendly environment and more. This year our City was named the 4th Safest City in America, the 5th Best City in the Nation for Women, the 8th Best City for Hispanic Entrepreneurs, the 31st Happiest City in the Nation and was recognized as the Most Business-Friendly City by the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation. In addition, this year marked the 33rd consecutive year that Santa Clarita was designated as a Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation.

Over the past year we reached some major milestones in our City. Our budget topped the $300 million mark for the first time, which is in stark comparison to the City’s first budget of just under $30 million in 1988. We welcomed residents to a new inclusive play area at West Creek Park, to new amenities at Central Park and to the new Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center. We saw the return of our landmark Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival and married six couples at the same time as part of The Big I Do. We also welcomed the Tesoro Adobe Park as our 37th park. All of these achievements are part of the action items in our five-year strategic plan – Santa Clarita 2025. I encourage all of you to check out the full plan to see what new projects and amenities are in store for our 37th year of cityhood in 2024. Some of these exciting projects include Skyline Ranch Park and the new Valencia Community Center. The City has also demonstrated its strong commitment to addressing homelessness in our community by donating millions of dollars to Bridge to Home’s new shelter project. This project is anticipated to come to fruition this spring located on Drayton Street. Please visit SantaClarita.gov/SC2025 to see all the action items listed in our City’s strategic plan.

Santa Clarita is a unique and special community that has truly lived up to the vision of our City founders. I am proud of our organization’s work over the past 36 years – thanks to the devoted leadership of our City Council. We will continue to provide our residents with top-notch customer service and high-quality City resources. Please join me in wishing Santa Clarita a happy 36th birthday, and to all of you…happy holidays!

Ken Striplin is the city manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Bill Miranda | Holiday Season Safety Tips

Bill Miranda | Holiday Season Safety Tips
Thursday, Dec 14, 2023
Cold nights, fireplaces, the fresh scent of pine – all markers that the holiday season is upon us.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Festive Guide to Holiday Sustainability

Ken Striplin | Festive Guide to Holiday Sustainability
Monday, Dec 11, 2023
As we embrace the joy and warmth of the holiday season, I want to share some valuable insights on how we can make this time even more special – by giving back to our community and protecting our planet.
READ MORE...

Cameron Smyth | Skate at The Cube's Christmas Tree this Holiday Season

Cameron Smyth | Skate at The Cube’s Christmas Tree this Holiday Season
Thursday, Dec 7, 2023
What a year it has been – from ribbon cuttings and new amenities to summer events and fall programming, it is wonderful to see how busy our community has been throughout 2023.
READ MORE...

Cindy Curtis | JCI Santa Clarita November Recap

Cindy Curtis | JCI Santa Clarita November Recap
Thursday, Dec 7, 2023
December is finally here and we're excited to share the highlights from our event-filled November.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Holiday Season at The Cube

Ken Striplin | Holiday Season at The Cube
Monday, Dec 4, 2023
One of my favorite new holiday traditions is taking my family to a day out on the ice at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, especially during the holiday season.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Five Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 18 - Sunday, Dec. 24.
Five Productions Filming in SCV
Child & Family Center Earns County Public Health Recognition
In November, Child & Family Center was recognized at the annual Los Angeles County Domestic Violence Awareness Month Breakfast and Awards Ceremony.
Child & Family Center Earns County Public Health Recognition
Today in SCV History (Dec. 18)
1929 - Swift justice: Thomas Vernon sentenced to life in prison for Saugus train derailment & robbery 1 month earlier [story]
Tom Vernon
Today in SCV History (Dec. 17)
1839 - Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland [story]
John F. Powell
Today in SCV History (Dec. 16)
1902 - Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story]
Hi Jolly's Tomb
Bridge to Home Shelter Offers Naming Opportunities
The future Santa Clarita Bridge to Home Full-Service Interim Shelter, located at 23031 Drayton Street in Newhall is looking for donors seeking naming opportunites.
Bridge to Home Shelter Offers Naming Opportunities
Hart High Standout Tyler Glasnow Traded to Dodgers by Rays
The Los Angeles Dodgers, coming off its high profile acquistion of famed Angels player Shohei Ohtani, are making another significant roster upgrade. The Dodgers have agreed to acquire right-hander Tyler Glasnow, in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Hart High Standout Tyler Glasnow Traded to Dodgers by Rays
Dec. 16: Ridge Route Needs Volunteers to Fill Sandbags
The Ridge Route Preservation Organization is looking for volunteers to help fill and distribute sandbags to an at-risk section of the Old Ridge Route on Saturday, Dec. 16 at noon.
Dec. 16: Ridge Route Needs Volunteers to Fill Sandbags
California School Dashboard 2023 Update Shows Improvements
The 2023 California School Dashboard is now online with data showing statewide improvements in student outcomes in several areas. The Dashboard is a key component of the state’s school accountability system, which includes the latest data on graduation rates, suspension rates, test scores, English Learner progress, the college/career indicator, chronic absenteeism and local indicators.
California School Dashboard 2023 Update Shows Improvements
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Common Sense Precautions
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 164 new laboratory confirmed cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Common Sense Precautions
Saugus School District Board Elects 2024 Officers
The annual organizational meeting and regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board was held Tuesday, Dec. 12 with Matthew Watson elected school board president for 2024. He replaces Katherine Cooper who served as 2023 board president.
Saugus School District Board Elects 2024 Officers
Princess Cruises Appoints Captains for Star Princess
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, announced the two captains who will serve as masters of the line’s second Sphere Class cruise ship, Star Princess, during an official keel laying ceremony in Monfalcone, Italy.
Princess Cruises Appoints Captains for Star Princess
Interns Sought for Work in Supervisor Barger Offices
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Katheryn Barger’s office is always looking for eager, dedicated public servants.
Interns Sought for Work in Supervisor Barger Offices
Spectrum Completes Network Expansion in Val Verde
Spectrum announced the completion of a network expansion that will bring gigabit broadband to nearly 700 homes and small businesses in the Los Angeles County community of Val Verde. The $1.6 million project comprises more than 10 miles of network construction.
Spectrum Completes Network Expansion in Val Verde
Cameron Smyth Takes Up Gavel as Santa Clarita Mayor for Fifth Time
The Santa Clarita City Council meeting held on Tuesday, Dec. 12 celebrated outgoing Mayor Jason Gibbs as he gave up the gavel to Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth. Smyth was unanimously elected mayor of Santa Clarita for the fifth time.
Cameron Smyth Takes Up Gavel as Santa Clarita Mayor for Fifth Time
Today in SCV History (Dec. 15)
1987 - Incorporation: Santa Clarita officially becomes a city [story]
first City Council
SCV Seventh-Grader Addresses United Nations
Zoya Kalinsky, a 7th grader at iLEAD Hybrid, a TK-12th grade tuition-free charter school, addressed the United Nations ECOSOC Chamber for the UNiTE Campaign to End Violence Against Women and Girls on Nov. 22
SCV Seventh-Grader Addresses United Nations
College Board Names Six Hart District Schools to AP Honor Roll
Six Hart District high schools have been named to the College Board’s AP School Honor Roll for 2022-23, placing them in the top 30% of eligible schools.
College Board Names Six Hart District Schools to AP Honor Roll
COC Board Names 2024 Officers
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, named its new officers and confirmed its 2024 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 13.
COC Board Names 2024 Officers
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Lane Closures
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures on the northbound and southbound State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Lane Closures
CDPH Launches Resource Website to Tackle Opioid Crisis
The California Department of Public Health launched Thursday an all-new, comprehensive opioid website that gives Californians a single source of prevention, data, treatment and support information.
CDPH Launches Resource Website to Tackle Opioid Crisis
CSUN Professors Offer Advice on Gift Giving for Kids
In an era where there seem to be endless options when shopping for kids’ toys, California State University, Northridge experts in child development and the dynamics of play are offering advice on holiday shopping this season.  
CSUN Professors Offer Advice on Gift Giving for Kids
