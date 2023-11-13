header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 13
1966 - Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark [story]
Pico No. 4
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita’s Inaugural Pet Adoption Week
| Monday, Nov 13, 2023

Ken StriplinTake Part in the City’s First Pet Adoption Week

With over 100 miles of trails, thousands of acres of open space and 37 parks located throughout the City, Santa Clarita is not just perfect for families, but also for our four-legged family members. As a pet-friendly City, our community cares for our pets, especially for those who are looking for a home.

To help bridge the gap and introduce residents to animals who are currently at the Castaic Animal Care Center, the City is holding its inaugural Pet Adoption Week. Starting tomorrow, Nov. 13, the City will have a week-long campaign, encouraging community members to adopt an animal that is looking for a forever home. From Nov. 13-18, the City will also cover all adoption fees for residents who adopt an animal from the Castaic Animal Care Center. Adopting a pet not only reduces the number of animals in our local shelter, it also gives them a new lease on life.

Throughout the week, residents can view animals up for adoption on the City’s social media pages or by tuning into the City Council Meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Another way to meet adoptable animals is by joining us on November 18, at Bouquet Canyon Park for Pet Adoption Day. Staff members from the Castaic Animal Care Center will bring a variety of dogs and cats out to the park where residents can meet, play and adopt animals on-site. This is a great way for our community to reduce the number of animals in our shelter while adding joy to their lives.

In addition to adoption, spaying and neutering your animals is crucial to the health and well-being of our community, by controlling the pet population. This month, the City announced, in partnership with Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, that the Simi Valley NonProfit Spay and Neuter Clinic will offer residents low-cost spay and neuter services for pet owners in financial need every Monday in the parking lot of the Newhall Community Center.

As part of the Santa Clarita Municipal Code, all pet owners in the City must have their dog(s) and/or cat(s) that are older than four months old, spayed or neutered. This mobile clinic is just one way that Santa Clarita is taking a proactive stance in reducing the number of animals in need of rescue, and helping the ones that are currently without a home. This not only promotes responsible pet ownership, but also helps curb the influx of animals into our local Castaic Animal Care Center.

As a community, we can work together to help adopt animals in need, as well as be responsible pet owners. Through adoption campaigns and low-cost mobile spay/neuter clinics, residents can take advantage of one of the many opportunities the City provides while giving these animals a brand-new outlook on life. For more information about any of these programs, please visit SantaClarita.gov/CommunityPreservation or call (661) 286-4076.

Ken Striplin is the city manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita’s Inaugural Pet Adoption Week

Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita’s Inaugural Pet Adoption Week
Monday, Nov 13, 2023
With over 100 miles of trails, thousands of acres of open space and 37 parks located throughout the City, Santa Clarita is not just perfect for families, but also for our four-legged family members.
READ MORE...

Bill Miranda | Community Invited to Pay Tribute to Veterans

Bill Miranda | Community Invited to Pay Tribute to Veterans
Thursday, Nov 9, 2023
Veterans Day is more than just a date on the calendar, it’s a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by countless brave men and women who donned the uniform, standing in defense of freedom and democracy.
READ MORE...

Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth | Explore the City this Fall!

Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth | Explore the City this Fall!
Tuesday, Nov 7, 2023
From the first time my parents signed me up to play youth soccer at Newhall Park when I was 6 years old, to now participating in Adult Leagues and cheering on my children as they play their favorite sports, staying active has always been an important part of my lifestyle.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | High-Quality Additions to Central Park

Ken Striplin | High-Quality Additions to Central Park
Monday, Nov 6, 2023
Last month, the City Council proudly cut the ribbon and welcomed our residents to the new 15-acres of enhanced and upgraded amenities at Central Park.
READ MORE...

Cindy Curtis | Message from JCI Santa Clarita President

Cindy Curtis | Message from JCI Santa Clarita President
Monday, Nov 6, 2023
Welcome to the November edition of JCI Santa Clarita's monthly newsletter! The Jaycees are excited to share the highlights from October and some exciting events on the horizon.
READ MORE...

Jason Gibbs | Kick Off Holiday Season at Light Up Main Street

Jason Gibbs | Kick Off Holiday Season at Light Up Main Street
Thursday, Nov 2, 2023
Light Up Main Street is one of my favorite annual traditions. It’s a fun-filled evening where we celebrate the holidays as a community.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN Dean Says College Degree Still Holds Value
A college degree has the power to transform lives – from higher earnings to upward mobility in the job market – and for decades research showed that earning a degree is almost always worthwhile.
CSUN Dean Says College Degree Still Holds Value
Mustangs Drop Title Match to Hope International 1-2
The Master's University men's soccer team gave up two second-half goals to come away on the short end of the 1-2 score against the Hope International Royals in the Golden State Athletic Conference Championship game Saturday played at Menlo College in Atherton, Calif.
Mustangs Drop Title Match to Hope International 1-2
Residents Encouraged to Participate in Housing Survey
Each year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides the city of Santa Clarita with Community Development Block Grant funding to help meet the needs of low- and moderate-income residents in the community.
Residents Encouraged to Participate in Housing Survey
Several CalArts Alum Nominated for 2024 Grammys
On Friday, Nov. 10, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 66th Grammy Awards, with several CalArtians among 98 genre-spanning categories.
Several CalArts Alum Nominated for 2024 Grammys
Mustangs Dominate at Wyatt Balman Invitational
The Master's University men's and women's swim teams were impressive Saturday at the Wyatt Balman Invitational hosted by Soka University in Aliso Viejo, Calif.
Mustangs Dominate at Wyatt Balman Invitational
Agua Dulce Winery Listed Just Under $15M
Who says you need to move to Napa to own a winery in California?!
Agua Dulce Winery Listed Just Under $15M
Cougars Close Regular Season with 21-19 Win Over Ventura
No. 17 College of the Canyons knocked off No. 9 Ventura College 21-19 at Cougar Stadium on Saturday, doing its best to try and spoil the Pirates' postseason plans by coming away with a satisfying victory against its conference rival in the regular season finale.
Cougars Close Regular Season with 21-19 Win Over Ventura
TMU Student Earns Top Prize in Annual Interview Competition
This month, students, faculty and staff gathered at The Master’s University to watch five finalists compete to win The Master Interview, a month-long interview competition hosted by the Office of Career Services.
TMU Student Earns Top Prize in Annual Interview Competition
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Eight Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 13 - Sunday, Nov. 19.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Eight Productions
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita’s Inaugural Pet Adoption Week
With over 100 miles of trails, thousands of acres of open space and 37 parks located throughout the City, Santa Clarita is not just perfect for families, but also for our four-legged family members.
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita’s Inaugural Pet Adoption Week
Nov. 18: Zonta LifeForward Workshop
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is hosting a free, LifeForward Workshop highlighting childcare, Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Valencia Methodist Church.
Nov. 18: Zonta LifeForward Workshop
High Bacterial Levels Continue at L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
High Bacterial Levels Continue at L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Nov. 13)
1966 - Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark [story]
Pico No. 4
Today in SCV History (Nov. 12)
1908 - Saugus School District formed from sections of Newhall and Castaic school districts [story]
Saugus School
Today in SCV History (Nov. 11)
1898 - First deed to Vasquez Rocks recorded, to Bertha Wilkens [story]
Vasquez Rocks
Nov. 14: City Council to Discuss The Rink, Bouquet Playground
The Santa Clarita city council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 14. The council will first meet in a closed special meeting at 5:30 p.m. then in open public session at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Nov. 14: City Council to Discuss The Rink, Bouquet Playground
Nov. 15: Hart Board to Hold Info Session on Parential Notification Policies
The board agenda for the upcoming Regular Meeting of the William S. Hart Union School District on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. includes an informational overview of "Parential Notification" policies in California schools.
Nov. 15: Hart Board to Hold Info Session on Parential Notification Policies
Nov. 14: SUSD Board Meets to Approve Closure of Saugus Elementary School
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Nov. 14, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m. followed by the open public session at 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 14: SUSD Board Meets to Approve Closure of Saugus Elementary School
Nov. 14: Fundraiser at Egg Plantation to Assist Hollywood Crews
LA Film Locations presents a fundraiser at Egg Plantation Restaurant in Newhall to benefit Hollywood crewmembers impacted by the WGA-SAG strikes that began in May.
Nov. 14: Fundraiser at Egg Plantation to Assist Hollywood Crews
Nov. 15: Final SCV Chamber Business Mixer of 2023
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its final Business After Hours Mixer of it's centennial year on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will be held at 360 Executive Suites, 25101 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.
Nov. 15: Final SCV Chamber Business Mixer of 2023
Update on SCV Safe, Clean Water Program
In 2018, voters across Los Angeles County approved Measure W, which created the Safe, Clean Water Program to fund projects and programs dedicated to increasing local water supply and improving water quality through actions such as capturing and treating water runoff.
Update on SCV Safe, Clean Water Program
Weekly COVID Roundup: Winter Virus Season Approaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 85 laboratory verified new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID Roundup: Winter Virus Season Approaches
Today in SCV History (Nov. 10)
1929 - Tom Vernon pulls off the "Great Saugus Train Robbery" [story]
locomotive
Bill Miranda | Community Invited to Pay Tribute to Veterans
Veterans Day is more than just a date on the calendar, it’s a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by countless brave men and women who donned the uniform, standing in defense of freedom and democracy.
Bill Miranda | Community Invited to Pay Tribute to Veterans
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: