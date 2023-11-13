Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita’s Inaugural Pet Adoption Week

Take Part in the City’s First Pet Adoption Week

With over 100 miles of trails, thousands of acres of open space and 37 parks located throughout the City, Santa Clarita is not just perfect for families, but also for our four-legged family members. As a pet-friendly City, our community cares for our pets, especially for those who are looking for a home.

To help bridge the gap and introduce residents to animals who are currently at the Castaic Animal Care Center, the City is holding its inaugural Pet Adoption Week. Starting tomorrow, Nov. 13, the City will have a week-long campaign, encouraging community members to adopt an animal that is looking for a forever home. From Nov. 13-18, the City will also cover all adoption fees for residents who adopt an animal from the Castaic Animal Care Center. Adopting a pet not only reduces the number of animals in our local shelter, it also gives them a new lease on life.

Throughout the week, residents can view animals up for adoption on the City’s social media pages or by tuning into the City Council Meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Another way to meet adoptable animals is by joining us on November 18, at Bouquet Canyon Park for Pet Adoption Day. Staff members from the Castaic Animal Care Center will bring a variety of dogs and cats out to the park where residents can meet, play and adopt animals on-site. This is a great way for our community to reduce the number of animals in our shelter while adding joy to their lives.

In addition to adoption, spaying and neutering your animals is crucial to the health and well-being of our community, by controlling the pet population. This month, the City announced, in partnership with Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, that the Simi Valley NonProfit Spay and Neuter Clinic will offer residents low-cost spay and neuter services for pet owners in financial need every Monday in the parking lot of the Newhall Community Center.

As part of the Santa Clarita Municipal Code, all pet owners in the City must have their dog(s) and/or cat(s) that are older than four months old, spayed or neutered. This mobile clinic is just one way that Santa Clarita is taking a proactive stance in reducing the number of animals in need of rescue, and helping the ones that are currently without a home. This not only promotes responsible pet ownership, but also helps curb the influx of animals into our local Castaic Animal Care Center.

As a community, we can work together to help adopt animals in need, as well as be responsible pet owners. Through adoption campaigns and low-cost mobile spay/neuter clinics, residents can take advantage of one of the many opportunities the City provides while giving these animals a brand-new outlook on life. For more information about any of these programs, please visit SantaClarita.gov/CommunityPreservation or call (661) 286-4076.

Ken Striplin is the city manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

