Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita’s Inaugural Pet Adoption Week

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
November 13
1966 - Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark [story]
Monday, Nov 13, 2023
Thursday, Nov 9, 2023
Tuesday, Nov 7, 2023
Monday, Nov 6, 2023
Monday, Nov 6, 2023
Thursday, Nov 2, 2023
A college degree has the power to transform lives – from higher earnings to upward mobility in the job market – and for decades research showed that earning a degree is almost always worthwhile.
The Master's University men's soccer team gave up two second-half goals to come away on the short end of the 1-2 score against the Hope International Royals in the Golden State Athletic Conference Championship game Saturday played at Menlo College in Atherton, Calif.
Each year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides the city of Santa Clarita with Community Development Block Grant funding to help meet the needs of low- and moderate-income residents in the community.
On Friday, Nov. 10, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 66th Grammy Awards, with several CalArtians among 98 genre-spanning categories.
The Master's University men's and women's swim teams were impressive Saturday at the Wyatt Balman Invitational hosted by Soka University in Aliso Viejo, Calif.
Who says you need to move to Napa to own a winery in California?!
No. 17 College of the Canyons knocked off No. 9 Ventura College 21-19 at Cougar Stadium on Saturday, doing its best to try and spoil the Pirates' postseason plans by coming away with a satisfying victory against its conference rival in the regular season finale.
This month, students, faculty and staff gathered at The Master’s University to watch five finalists compete to win The Master Interview, a month-long interview competition hosted by the Office of Career Services.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 13 - Sunday, Nov. 19.
With over 100 miles of trails, thousands of acres of open space and 37 parks located throughout the City, Santa Clarita is not just perfect for families, but also for our four-legged family members.
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is hosting a free, LifeForward Workshop highlighting childcare, Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Valencia Methodist Church.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
The Santa Clarita city council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 14. The council will first meet in a closed special meeting at 5:30 p.m. then in open public session at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The board agenda for the upcoming Regular Meeting of the William S. Hart Union School District on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. includes an informational overview of "Parential Notification" policies in California schools.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Nov. 14, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m. followed by the open public session at 6:30 p.m.
LA Film Locations presents a fundraiser at Egg Plantation Restaurant in Newhall to benefit Hollywood crewmembers impacted by the WGA-SAG strikes that began in May.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its final Business After Hours Mixer of it's centennial year on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will be held at 360 Executive Suites, 25101 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.
In 2018, voters across Los Angeles County approved Measure W, which created the Safe, Clean Water Program to fund projects and programs dedicated to increasing local water supply and improving water quality through actions such as capturing and treating water runoff.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 85 laboratory verified new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Veterans Day is more than just a date on the calendar, it’s a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by countless brave men and women who donned the uniform, standing in defense of freedom and democracy.
