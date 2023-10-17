Ken Striplin | SENSES: A Main Street Monster Mash

Tuesday, Oct 17, 2023

By Ken Striplin

It seems as though we were just announcing the transformation of Main Street in Old Town Newhall into a one-night Saint Patrick’s Day party, but time flies when you’re having a great time at SENSES Block Party. This event series has become a city-wide favorite not just for my family, but for residents and visitors alike. After all, what’s not to like? An on-street bar providing themed, handcrafted cocktails, live music, food trucks and inflatable games create one incredible evening. It has been a great season for SENSES Block Parties with a variety of fun themes, as well as one more to get everyone in the mood for Halloween.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, get ready as classic monsters take over Main Street for the last SENSES of the year: Monster Mash. You’ve seen them all in the movies and read about them in countless stories, but from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., they come alive and roam the streets of Old Town Newhall. From custom, scary mazes that only the most daring will make it through, to themed games and creatively-named cocktails from the on-street bar, this night will conclude this year’s popular event series with a grand finale.

As you venture down Main Street, you won’t want to miss the eerie maze that looms over the block. This attraction belongs to arguably the most well-known classic vampire in the books: Dracula. If you dare, wander the twisting corridors of Dracula’s Castle and keep an eye out for bats and cobwebs as you explore this timeless Transylvanian castle-turned-maze.

After you’ve conquered the haunted maze, head over to Frankenstein’s Lab Escape, where only your wits will tell if you can survive the mechanical meltdown. Race against time to escape this electrifying challenge, and who knows, you may even catch a glimpse of Frankenstein’s Monster. Dip, duck and dodge over the inflatable poles to avoid getting knocked over to officially say you’ve escaped this condemned lab.

Among the many inflatable games that make SENSES Block Parties so much fun, there will be one in particular that will get everyone in the monster-hunting mood. Head over to the Werewolf Hunt Nerf Crossbow Range, where you’ll be able to face off against the legendary werewolf lurking in the moonlit forest. Arm yourself with a Nerf crossbow and test your marksmanship against this fearsome opponent.

This will be one SENSES Block Party you will not want to miss. With Halloween right around the corner, I can’t imagine a better way to get in the spirit. I am extremely proud of the success of each and every SENSES Block Party and I cannot wait to see what is planned for 2024. You can learn more about this incredible event series by visiting SantaClarita.gov/SENSES.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

