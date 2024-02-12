Ken Striplin | Shop Local This Valentine’s Day

Shop Local This Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day, a celebration of love and affection, has traditionally been marked by gestures of thoughtful gifts and romantic dining experiences. This year, I encourage all of you, instead of funneling your affection into big box stores, to turn your attention to the heart and soul of our City – the local businesses. In 2024, Fox Business estimates that the average couple will spend $192 on Valentine’s day, a 9.9-percent increase from last year. Remember, spending that money locally isn’t just a gift for your loved one, but also a lifeline for the small businesses that make up our local economy. From the restaurant on Main Street that remembers your favorite dish to the boutique florist who handpicks each bloom, this Valentine’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate love while also nurturing the community that nurtures us.

If you’re looking to buy a gift for your special someone, Santa Clarita is home to more than 9,000 businesses of every size and type that are sure to not only have what you’re looking for, but also unique, hand-crafted gifts that you won’t find online. There are many small businesses and specialty boutiques in Old Town Newhall, as well as across our City. In addition to gift-giving, for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner, explore the local dining scene throughout the City. Many locally-owned restaurants, wineries and breweries offer an intimate and one-of-a-kind atmosphere, perfect for a night out with your loved one.

For those who want a lasting memorable experience this Valentine’s Day, there are also a number of fun activities, such as watching a film at a local theater, taking an art class or hiking through one of our many open spaces. Another incredible way to create the perfect date night is at The MAIN (24266 Main Street) Theatre in Old Town Newhall. Whether you’re looking for comedy, drama or live music, there’s something for everyone with a rotating schedule of events. For a full lineup of shows at The MAIN, please visit AtTheMAIN.org.

Looking for more Valentine’s Day inspiration? Be sure to watch the newest episode of “Santa Clarita Spotlight,” the Shop Local video series dedicated to promoting and celebrating the diverse range of local businesses within the City. Now available to view on the City’s social media platforms and SCVTV, the most recent episode, “Date Night,” features a number of establishments perfect for your Valentine night out.

Local businesses are the lifeline of any community and Santa Clarita is no exception. When you shop locally, a portion of every dollar you spend is invested back into our parks, roads, Library Branches and many other essential community services. Local businesses are also major contributors to creating jobs. Consumers play a vital role in sustaining and creating employment opportunities, ultimately fortifying the economic foundation of our City.

If you’re looking for more information about where you can shop locally, you can learn more by visiting the City’s social media pages or by visiting SantaClarita.gov/ShopLocal.

Ken Striplin is the city manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

