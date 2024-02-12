Ken Striplin | Shop Local This Valentine’s Day

|
February 12
1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized. (Merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944.) [story]
College of the Canyons standout Motoko Shimoji, who helped the Lady Cougars win the 3C2A State Championship last fall, will continue her career at California State University, Fresno after committing to the Bulldogs program.
Valentine’s Day, a celebration of love and affection, has traditionally been marked by gestures of thoughtful gifts and romantic dining experiences.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 12 - Sunday, Feb. 18.
The California Arts Council announced the recipients of the Individual Artist Fellowship grant awards in December. Among the 35 selected artists is Swapan Chaudhuri, longtime faculty in the Herb Alpert School of Music at the California Institute of the Arts.
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced the introduction of the Transportation Accountability Act, AB 2086, which will create needed transparency and accountability in California’s transportation investments, paving the way for a more efficient and equitable transportation system.
The county of Los Angeles needs your help to understand how much damage was done during the winter storms. Los Angeles County residents and business owners are encouraged to fill out a survey about damages, which will help determine the county's eligibility for disaster assistance programs.
1970 - Groundbreaking of County Civic Center in Valencia [story]
2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
The Master's University beach volleyball team opened the 2024 season by defeating the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics defending champions and preseason No. 1 Vanguard Lions 4-1 at the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts.
Santa Clarita Arts presents “Round and Round: The Carousel Canvas,” a solo exhibition by Jermaine Saunders. This exhibition will be on view now through May 22, at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 95 new laboratory confirmed cases and one new death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced the allocation of $593,000 in funding to the Child & Family Center in Santa Clarita for crucial infrastructure and safety enhancements.
A Santa Clarita man who is a former Navy SEAL was sentenced today to 20 years in federal prison for producing child sexual abuse material for surreptitiously filming nude minor victims with hidden cameras in a residential setting.
Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn have successfully introduced a motion that empowers the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County to expand access to mobile museum programs to new students, schools and communities across the county.
The Nextdoor Kind Foundation has announced the Los Angeles County Microgrant Program will provide 100 individuals with $500 microgrants to empower their communities and strengthen their neighborhoods. Applications are open to individuals in Los Angeles County who have creative ideas, projects, or initiatives that contribute to their neighborhoods.
The city of Santa Clarita in partnership with SCVTV, is excited to share the third installment of Santa Clarita Spotlight, a segment of the Shop Local, Eat Local campaign dedicated to promoting and celebrating the variety of local businesses in Santa Clarita.
1971, 6:01 a.m. - Sylmar/San Fernando Earthquake centered in Iron Canyon/Sand Canyon [WATCH FILM]
Animals have always been a pivotal part of my life.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m., followed immediately by the city council's regular meeting at 6 p.m.
BAKERSFIELD — College of the Canyons had to beat the weather just to play its road match at Bakersfield College on Tuesday, finding just enough sunshine to emerge with a 5-3 conference victory and remain undefeated on the season.
Former Lady Mustang Stephanie Soares has signed a contract with the Dallas Wings of the WNBA to begin her professional career.
Princess Cruises, known for its integral role as the ocean-going co-star in the iconic "The Love Boat" series, has officially unveiled a second themed cruise, reuniting cast members from the original show.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, called on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Thursday to provide relocation assistance services to residents from surrounding communities who request it.
