1898 - Actress Winifred Westover born in Oakland; estranged wife of William S. Hart & mother of his son. [story]
Kick-Off Holiday Season at Light Up Main Street
| Thursday, Nov 9, 2023
Light Up Main Street

When you think of the holiday season, do you imagine yourself in a Winter Wonderland? A pile of snow? Taking pictures with Santa? If so, then you’re in luck! The city of Santa Clarita is thrilled to welcome the community to Light Up Main Street presented by Drink PAK in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees will enjoy holiday festivities with family, friends and neighbors during an evening out on Main Street in the City’s premiere Arts and Entertainment District.

Join the Santa Clarita City Council in front of the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Branch as they flip the switch and illuminate a giant Christmas tree, as well as thousands of lights along Main Street at 6 p.m. Following the tree lighting, make sure to stop at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 N. Walnut Street, to experience another special tree paying homage to our Veterans and active duty military.

Throughout the event, attendees can enjoy live music from various acts on the Main Stage (Main Street and Lyons Avenue) or relish the sounds and visual appeal of local performance groups on the Community Stage, which can be found between Market Street and 6th Street, in front of The MAIN.

There is sure to be an activity to delight everyone in your group. Don’t miss the Snow Zone, presented by Snow Orthodontics, live ice sculpting, presented by Re/MAX, Letters to Santa, presented by Henry Rodriguez State Farm, the Candy Cane Carnival, presented by TriStar Home Loans and SCVMVP and a Grinch-tacular Whoville Celebration, presented by Elevate Church.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet and take photos with Santa Claus, jump, slide and play in the Polar Playground and create festive crafts. Be sure to stop by the Maker’s Marketplace or shop at local businesses to purchase one-of-a-kind gifts from local artisans. For those guests who are sensory sensitive, take a break at the Chill Zone, in partnership with Include Everyone Project. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Logix Federal Credit Union will also be in attendance to help celebrate the holiday season.

If food and drink are the reason you attend, then prepare your taste buds for sweet and savory delights from food trucks located on Lyons Avenue and Main Street, between Market and 6th Street. In addition, consider supporting new and favorite local restaurants and drinking establishments that will be serving up their holiday best.

Residents are asked to be mindful of road closures that will be in effect for Light Up Main Street. Lyons Avenue will be closed between Walnut Street and Railroad Avenue and Main Street will be closed between Lyons Avenue and the roundabout. Residents are asked to use Railroad Avenue or Newhall Avenue as a detour. Closures on Main Street and Lyons Avenue will begin at 6:00 a.m. on November 18. All closures will be lifted by midnight.

Free public parking is available at the parking structure on 9th Street between Main Street and Railroad Avenue, the Newhall Community Center (22421 Market Street) and the lot at the corner of 6th Street and Main Street. Street parking is also available, but please be mindful of parking signs and blocking driveways of local residents. To find more information about Light Up Main Street, please visit OldTownNewhall.com.

LUMS Flyer
