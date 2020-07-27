[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

July 27
1876 - 223-foot Soledad train tunnel completed; last tunnel on line linking L.A. & S.F. [story]
tunnel
L.A. County Firefighters Getting Ready for Wildfire Season
Monday, Jul 27, 2020
wildfire season
Camp crews gain access to the Tesoro Fire in North Valencia by hopping a fence on July 9, 2018. | Photo: Cory Rubin / The Signal.

 

Wildfire season is upon us.

With the build-up of dry vegetation in the summer heat, along with hot, dry winds, fueling these fires, it’s extremely dangerous and challenging for firefighters to control, according to fire officials.

“As the temperatures will begin to heat up and our risk for brush fires dangerously increases, there’s an abundance of fine fuels and grasses that are ready to burn,” said L.A. County Fire Department Chief Deputy of Emergency Operations David Richardson. “The sun will dry out all the vegetation and increase the potential of damaging fires.”

Angeles National Forest Fire Chief Robert Garcia agreed, adding that it’s a cycle that happens every year, where the brush is drying and losing its moisture.

Here in the Santa Clarita Valley, wildfires will always be a natural part of our lives, and we are no stranger to wildland activity.

That being said, both Richardson and Garcia urge SCV residents to be prepared and create your own personal wildfire action plan.

“Our department, along with our partner agencies, we’re always prepared to quickly respond to contain wildfires, utilizing our air and ground resources, but the bottom line is (that) your efforts within all the communities we serve and your cooperation will help minimize fire activity,” Richardson added. “Your preparation and prevention go hand-in-hand with what we provide within the region.

wildfire season

A house on the 29500 block of Sequoia Road in Canyon Country burns during the Tick Fire early Friday morning, October 25, 2019. | Photo: Cory Rubin / The Signal.

“Fires don’t know jurisdictional boundaries, so we work closely with our partners, like L.A. County Fire,” Garcia said.

The L.A. County Fire Department recently updated the Ready! Set! Go! Playbook, which not only helps you create your own wildfire preparation and evacuation plan, but also gives tips on how to protect your home from a destructive wildfire.

Ready
The first step in preparing for wildfire season is increasing your home’s chance of surviving a wildfire, as its chances of survival rely on the materials it’s constructed of and the quality of the “defensible space” surrounding it.

This can be done by creating a buffer between your home and surrounding native landscape, like brush that can easily ignite a fire.

“A lot of times folks do their defensible space clearance early in the year, and that effort needs a refresh throughout the fire season, because leaves fall on the roof, sometimes weeds and grass start to grow out,” Garcia said. “When a wildfire visits your neighborhood like that, it’s a good reminder not only to prevent, but also to go out, look and see if your home is as hardened as it could be.”

Set
Now it’s time to create a wildfire action plan with your family, ensuring each member is prepared for wildfire season well in advance of any danger.

This includes steps like:

* Creating a family communication plan with a list of important phone numbers;

* Assembling an emergency supply kit that includes things like nonperishable food and water, a flashlight and first aid kit;

* Making a list of things to grab, such as prescriptions, important documents and family photos;

* And designating an emergency meeting spot.

wildfire season

Firefighters battle the Soledad Fire that quickly consumed more than 1,000 acres of dry brush Sunday afternoon, July 5, 2020. | Photo: Bobby Block / The Signal.

Go
Fire officials strongly urge residents to take action immediately when wildfire strikes, which not only keeps you out of harm’s way, but also keeps roads clear of congestion so firefighters can easily access the area.

Have a ‘Plan b’
As stay-at-home restrictions remain in place, ANF fire officials have been seeing a lot of crowds at popular recreation areas.

“We’re seeing really, really high concentrations (of people), and obviously with the COVID situation, that presents some challenges, but it also challenges us to get emergency responses into those areas,” Garcia added. “We’ve had a lot of lost hikers, injuries, vehicle accidents and then we’ve had a lot of fires. And with those popular recreation areas, those crowds make it very difficult to get in and get out of the narrow, canyon roads.”

Garcia doesn’t want to discourage people from visiting the forest during wildfire season, but instead asks they have a couple of backup plans if their favorite spots are crowded.

“I welcome folks to call our visitors center and offices to plan some alternatives that would lend themselves to the type of visitor experience they’re looking for, but maybe are not as crowded,” Garcia added.

wildfire season

A firefighter keeps watch on the flames from the Tick Fire as they climb a steep hill toward the water-dropping helicopter as it refuels at Stonecrest Park in Canyon Country on Thursday, October 24, 2019. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.

Being vigilant
“A lot of homeowners are near and around the Angeles National Forest use the forest for recreation, but also their proximity (allows them to be) the eyes and ears sometimes, so we definitely ask folks to be vigilant,” Garcia added.

Though lately that has been for fireworks, as Fourth of July just passed, this also includes things like barbecues and campfires, which Garcia said become very dangerous at this time of year.

“Visitors are restricted to barbecues (and campfires) only in developed sites,” Garcia added. “Those areas are designed to contain a fire. They’ve had hazard reduction and defensible space around them.”

“One Less Spark—One Less Wildfire,” a campaign created by CalFire, highlights the dangers these campfires or barbecues can have.

“Every fire starts with just one spark, with one ember, so whether that’s people towing vehicles that are dragging chains, or a barbecue, it creates an ember,” Garcia said. “And it’s just that one spark that’s literally in the wrong place in terms of Chaparral, brush, grass, that’s all it takes. And once it gets going, it’s amazing how difficult it is to stop.”

For more information on wildfire season and Ready! Set! Go!, visit fire.lacounty.gov/rsg.
Demonstrators Defend the Police, Decry Defunding Efforts
Monday, Jul 27, 2020
Demonstrators Defend the Police, Decry Defunding Efforts
With signs that read “defend the police,” a group of about 80 people waved American flags on the corner of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway during a pro-law enforcement rally in Santa Clarita on Friday.
FULL STORY...
Santa Clarita-based LAPD Officer Dies After Battle with COVID-19
Monday, Jul 27, 2020
Santa Clarita-based LAPD Officer Dies After Battle with COVID-19
The family of Valentin “Val” Martinez, a Santa Clarita resident and LAPD officer, is in mourning this week after the 45-year-old died from complications with COVID-19.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Pair of Commercials Now Shooting in the SCV
The city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has reopened, is issuing new permits, and has reported two commercials filming the week of July 27-August 2 in the Santa Clarita Valley, aka "Hollywood North."
Pair of Commercials Now Shooting in the SCV
Santa Clarita Guitar-Maker Matt Atkin: Carving Out a Dream
Since the start of the pandemic, LsL Instruments, a Santa Clarita-based guitar manufacturer, has seen an uptick in people buying custom guitars as music fans begin to once again pursue their hobbies.
Santa Clarita Guitar-Maker Matt Atkin: Carving Out a Dream
Demonstrators Defend the Police, Decry Defunding Efforts
With signs that read “defend the police,” a group of about 80 people waved American flags on the corner of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway during a pro-law enforcement rally in Santa Clarita on Friday.
Demonstrators Defend the Police, Decry Defunding Efforts
Santa Clarita-based LAPD Officer Dies After Battle with COVID-19
The family of Valentin “Val” Martinez, a Santa Clarita resident and LAPD officer, is in mourning this week after the 45-year-old died from complications with COVID-19.
Santa Clarita-based LAPD Officer Dies After Battle with COVID-19
SCV Developments Make Progress Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has upended many business sectors and has halted many everyday activities over the past months, but construction has steadily continued across a handful of developments across the Santa Clarita Valley, including the Vista Canyon on the east side, Williams Ranch in the west and the Canyon Country Community Center.
SCV Developments Make Progress Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
2 Federal Buildings in Downtown L.A. Damaged During Protest
At least two federal buildings, including a courthouse in downtown Los Angeles were damaged Saturday night as hundreds of protesters marched through downtown while police used less-lethal rounds on a small group that smashed windows.
2 Federal Buildings in Downtown L.A. Damaged During Protest
California Ban on ‘Pay for Delay’ Pharma Deals Survives First Challenge
California’s ban on drug industry pay-for-delay deals remains intact after a Ninth Circuit panel ruled Friday that a pharmaceutical lobby lacked standing to challenge the landmark consumer-protection law.
California Ban on ‘Pay for Delay’ Pharma Deals Survives First Challenge
Today in SCV History (July 27)
1876 - 223-foot Soledad train tunnel completed; last tunnel on line linking L.A. & S.F. [story]
tunnel
Today in SCV History (July 26)
2002 - Hollywood premiere of Disney's "The Country Bears," filmed at Golden Oak Ranch in Placerita Canyon [story]
Disney set
July 29: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Virtual Business Meeting, Budget Workshop
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing business meeting and tentative budget workshop Wednesday, July 29, with closed session beginning at 4:00 p.m., followed by open session at 5:00 p.m.
July 29: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Virtual Business Meeting, Budget Workshop
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 172,325 Cases Countywide, 4,126 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 53 new deaths and 3,628 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,126 in the Santa Clarita Valley to date.
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 172,325 Cases Countywide, 4,126 SCV Cases
Probation Officers Recognized for Assistance During Saddleridge, Tick Fires
The Los Angeles County Probation Department announced Friday that 96 Probation officers and staff will receive the Department’s Medal of Merit for bravely assisting with the evacuation of youth at Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall (BJNJH) in Sylmar and Camp Joseph Scott in Santa Clarita during the Saddleridge and Tick Fires in 2019.
Probation Officers Recognized for Assistance During Saddleridge, Tick Fires
New Distance Learning Resources, Partnerships Coming to California Schools
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and leaders serving on the Closing the Digital Divide Task Force identified new resources and partnerships Friday to support California schools preparing for distance learning this fall.
New Distance Learning Resources, Partnerships Coming to California Schools
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV Sunday
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy Sunday for sensitive groups and individuals.
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV Sunday
Today in SCV History (July 25)
1915 - Pioneer Juan Batista Suraco buried in a family graveyard, currently unmarked, in Bouquet Canyon near Benz Road [story]
Suraco family
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 44 New Deaths in L.A. County; California Deaths Hit New Single-Day Record
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 44 new deaths and 1,949 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,099 cases confirmed to date in the SCV, including 1,928 in the city of Santa Clarita.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 44 New Deaths in L.A. County; California Deaths Hit New Single-Day Record
Dodgers Field Opening Day 30-Man Roster, Beat Giants; Fan Cutouts Extended to Pets
The Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday announced their Opening Day 30-man roster ahead of the 2020 60-game regular season and opened Thursday night with an 8-1 Dodgers victory against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers Field Opening Day 30-Man Roster, Beat Giants; Fan Cutouts Extended to Pets
Aug. 1: Free Household Hazardous Waste Roundup at Via Princessa Station
Santa Clarita residents are invited to bring their unwanted household hazardous waste and electronic waste to a free roundup at the Via Princessa Metrolink parking lot on Saturday, August 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Aug. 1: Free Household Hazardous Waste Roundup at Via Princessa Station
Newsom Unveils New Supports, Safeguards for California Workers
Building on previous actions to protect California’s frontline workforce, Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced a host of new safeguards for workers who face the greatest risk of COVID-19.
Newsom Unveils New Supports, Safeguards for California Workers
‘Sullivans in Pandemic City’ Wraps Season 1 in Valencia
When the COVID-19 crisis began in March, 'Sullivans in Pandemic City' creator Jeff Hagkull found himself with a lot of time on his hands.
‘Sullivans in Pandemic City’ Wraps Season 1 in Valencia
Newsom Moves to Build California PPE Stockpile
Taking aggressive action to boost California’s long-term supply of life-saving personal protective equipment or PPE both now and into the fall months, Governor Gavin Newsom announced new actions this week to strengthen the state’s response to COVID-19.
Newsom Moves to Build California PPE Stockpile
Padilla Breaks Down November Election Voting Process Amid Pandemic
In-person voting will still be available for the November election, but operations will be strategic to keep voters and poll workers as safe as possible, Secretary of State Alex Padilla said Thursday.
Padilla Breaks Down November Election Voting Process Amid Pandemic
Complaints in SCV Rise; What Happens When Businesses Don’t Comply?
Complaints about Santa Clarita Valley businesses not complying with COVID-19 safety measures have increased to more than 200 over the past two months, according to Los Angeles County Public Health, which broke down Thursday what happens when businesses fail to comply.
Complaints in SCV Rise; What Happens When Businesses Don’t Comply?
