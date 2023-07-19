header image

1915 - Ince, Griffith, Sennett form Triangle Film Corp.; it produces & distributes early William S. Hart films [story]
Triangle Films
The Gentle Barn Seeks To Raise $150k for Fire Emergency Plan
Wednesday, Jul 19, 2023
Water drop


As the scorching temperatures persist and the fire season grows more intense, the safety and well-being of the animals at The Gentle Barn are at stake.

The growth of dense brush around The Gentle Barn sanctuaries that adds fuel to the fire serves as an important reminder that action is needed quickly. Forecasters anticipate this to be the worst fire season ever on record.

The next wildfire is always close by, and the barn must be prepared. Experiences, such as the close call during the Tick Fire in 2019, have highlighted the need to be prepared for future threats.

Roads were blocked, leaving the sanctuary cut off from help. Evacuating all the animals in time was a huge challenge, and they need to be prepared for the next inevitable wildfire. With each passing year, they face a stark reality: extreme weather, and the challenges that come with it, are projected to worsen.

To address these urgent needs, The Gentle Barn has outlined an emergency plan to raise $150k in order to obtain:
-Brush/fire kindling clearing
– A 5,000 gallon water tank
-A new truck to help us evacuate animals
-Tractor, trailer, and truck maintenance
-Misting and sprinkling systems
-More shaders for the cows and pigs

Some additional necessities include:
-Small water baths for chickens, turkeys, peacocks, and other birds: Offering water bowls for our chickens and turkeys to stand in will allow them to cool off their feet and regulate their body temperature effectively.
-Large Trees for Shade: Planting trees strategically across our premises will offer natural shade and shelter, providing respite from the sun’s intense rays and creating a more pleasant habitat for our animals.
-Specially Designed Structures for Pigs: Providing additional specially designed structures to keep our pigs comfortable on even the hottest days by making sure their mud stays cool.
-Additional Water Trailer: We require an extra water trailer for our Healing Center located at our second property in California. This will ensure an adequate water supply for our animals during evacuation periods.

To donate click the link.
July 22: Bowling Family Fun Night for Charity

July 22: Bowling Family Fun Night for Charity
Tuesday, Jul 18, 2023
The Southland Regional Association of Realtors, Santa Clarita Division will host a Bowling Family Fun Night for Charity on Saturday, July 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
FULL STORY...

July 29: Santa Clarita Grocery Hosts Operation Rolling Gratitude

July 29: Santa Clarita Grocery Hosts Operation Rolling Gratitude
Tuesday, Jul 18, 2023
Santa Clarita Grocery is holding an Operation Rolling Gratitude drive-up for Santa Clarita Valley veterans and their families on Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Speed Skating Club Offers Free Lessons at The Cube

Speed Skating Club Offers Free Lessons at The Cube
Tuesday, Jul 18, 2023
The Santa Clarita Speed Skating Club is offering free lessons in short-track speed skating on Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m. during the month of July. Escape the heat and try one of the fastest sports on ice, urges club officials. The club will provide the speed skates on a first come, first served basis.
FULL STORY...

SCV Family Hosting Colombian Orphan Hoping to Find Forever Home

SCV Family Hosting Colombian Orphan Hoping to Find Forever Home
Monday, Jul 17, 2023
Kidsave, a global children’s charity that advocates for and supports the adoption of older children growing up in orphanages and foster care, including 12-year-old Matt who is currently living with a host family in Stevenson Ranch, is kickstarting their Summer Miracles Program, in which families in the United States open their hearts and homes to kids from Colombia for five weeks.
FULL STORY...
Grants For COVID Sick Pay Now Available for Small Businesses, Nonprofits
Small businesses or nonprofits statewide are now able to apply for the $250 million in grants for COVID Supplemental Paid Sick Leave through the State’s Office of Small Business Advocate.
Grants For COVID Sick Pay Now Available for Small Businesses, Nonprofits
Santa Clarita Heat Advisory for July 20, 21
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory as high temperatures have been forecast for the following areas:
Santa Clarita Heat Advisory for July 20, 21
CSUN Prof Receives Grant to Help Tell History of L.A. Park
Los Angeles State Historic Park sits just north of Chinatown on a stretch of land that once housed the train station where new arrivals to Los Angeles from the East first disembarked.
CSUN Prof Receives Grant to Help Tell History of L.A. Park
July 24: Cal Compete Tax Credit & Grants Open For 2023-2024 FY
The California Competes Tax Credit & Grants for the 2023-2024 fiscal year are here and any business can apply through the CCTC Program. 
July 24: Cal Compete Tax Credit & Grants Open For 2023-2024 FY
CSUN Signs Second-Team All Conference Softball Player
CSUN head softball coach Charlotte Morgan has announced the signing of Alexis Chavez to a National Letter of Intent to continue her playing career with the Matadors.
CSUN Signs Second-Team All Conference Softball Player
CSUN Discusses How AI can Potentially Transform the Classroom
As artificial intelligence rolls out to the public, a debate is sparking over its use in higher education.
CSUN Discusses How AI can Potentially Transform the Classroom
1915 - Ince, Griffith, Sennett form Triangle Film Corp.; it produces & distributes early William S. Hart films [story]
Triangle Films
AQMD Extends Air Quality Alert for SCV, More Heat Expected
The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Santa Clarita Valley from Friday, July 21 in the morning until Saturday evening July 22. Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 possible for interior valleys, mountains and deserts and up to 105 possible for coastal valleys.
AQMD Extends Air Quality Alert for SCV, More Heat Expected
Encore Chorale Seeks Senior Singers for Fall Season
Older adults who love to sing can join in song this fall with Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the nation’s largest choral arts organization for adults 55 and older. The fall season of singing is open for registration for all older adults in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Encore Chorale Seeks Senior Singers for Fall Season
July 22: Bowling Family Fun Night for Charity
The Southland Regional Association of Realtors, Santa Clarita Division will host a Bowling Family Fun Night for Charity on Saturday, July 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
July 22: Bowling Family Fun Night for Charity
Tyler LeDet Added to TMU Swim Team
The Master's University has added Tyler LeDet to its swim team roster.
Tyler LeDet Added to TMU Swim Team
July 29: Santa Clarita Grocery Hosts Operation Rolling Gratitude
Santa Clarita Grocery is holding an Operation Rolling Gratitude drive-up for Santa Clarita Valley veterans and their families on Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
July 29: Santa Clarita Grocery Hosts Operation Rolling Gratitude
CalArtians Earn Emmy Award Nominations
Nominations for the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences 75th Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday, July 12 from the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles. The nominations included a number of California Institute of the Arts alums.
CalArtians Earn Emmy Award Nominations
Library ‘Chick Cam’ Babies Christened with Literary Names
As part of the 2023 Summer Reading Program the Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library placed four chicken eggs in an incubator in June and live-streamed video on the city’s YouTube channel so residents could watch the chicks hatch.
Library ‘Chick Cam’ Babies Christened with Literary Names
Supes Approve New Design Standards for Residential, Mixed-Use Projects
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have unanimously voted to approve a new ordinance that will implement design standards for residential and mixed-use construction projects across all 42 of the county’s unincorporated communities.
Supes Approve New Design Standards for Residential, Mixed-Use Projects
Caltrans Celebrates 50th Anniversary
Fifty years ago this month, the State of California established a new Department of Transportation, Caltrans, to unify a wide range of transportation functions under a single entity.
Caltrans Celebrates 50th Anniversary
SCV Sheriff’s Station Warns Against Latest Scams
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is warning Santa Clarita Valley residents against the latest tactics used by scammers trying to defraud the unwary of their money.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Warns Against Latest Scams
Aug. 4-6: Santa Clarita Shakespeare Stages Free ‘Love’s Labours Lost’
Santa Clarita Shakespeare, in association with the city of Santa Clarita, will offer one of Shakespeare’s first comedies “Love's Labours Lost,” directed by Luck Hari on Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 7 at 5 p.m.
Aug. 4-6: Santa Clarita Shakespeare Stages Free ‘Love’s Labours Lost’
Speed Skating Club Offers Free Lessons at The Cube
The Santa Clarita Speed Skating Club is offering free lessons in short-track speed skating on Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m. during the month of July. Escape the heat and try one of the fastest sports on ice, urges club officials. The club will provide the speed skates on a first come, first served basis.
Speed Skating Club Offers Free Lessons at The Cube
Today in SCV History (July 18)
1928 - L.A. City makes first payment on death & disability claim arising from St. Francis Dam disaster [report]
morgue
Message from City Manager | Saying ‘I Do’ in Santa Clarita
If you’re looking to tie the knot this season – look no further than City Hall Ceremonies.
Message from City Manager | Saying ‘I Do’ in Santa Clarita
Construction Underway to Improve Portion of Copper Hill
The city of Santa Clarita announced construction is officially underway as Copper Hill is undergoing improvements between Decoro Drive and the McBean Bridge deck.
Construction Underway to Improve Portion of Copper Hill
CSUN Names Anais Mathes New Water Polo Assistant Coach
California State University Northridge head women's water polo coach Matt Warshaw has announced the hiring of Anais Mathes as an assistant coach with the Matadors.
CSUN Names Anais Mathes New Water Polo Assistant Coach
