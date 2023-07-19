The Gentle Barn Seeks To Raise $150k for Fire Emergency Plan

As the scorching temperatures persist and the fire season grows more intense, the safety and well-being of the animals at The Gentle Barn are at stake.

The growth of dense brush around The Gentle Barn sanctuaries that adds fuel to the fire serves as an important reminder that action is needed quickly. Forecasters anticipate this to be the worst fire season ever on record.

The next wildfire is always close by, and the barn must be prepared. Experiences, such as the close call during the Tick Fire in 2019, have highlighted the need to be prepared for future threats.

Roads were blocked, leaving the sanctuary cut off from help. Evacuating all the animals in time was a huge challenge, and they need to be prepared for the next inevitable wildfire. With each passing year, they face a stark reality: extreme weather, and the challenges that come with it, are projected to worsen.

To address these urgent needs, The Gentle Barn has outlined an emergency plan to raise $150k in order to obtain:

-Brush/fire kindling clearing

– A 5,000 gallon water tank

-A new truck to help us evacuate animals

-Tractor, trailer, and truck maintenance

-Misting and sprinkling systems

-More shaders for the cows and pigs

Some additional necessities include:

-Small water baths for chickens, turkeys, peacocks, and other birds: Offering water bowls for our chickens and turkeys to stand in will allow them to cool off their feet and regulate their body temperature effectively.

-Large Trees for Shade: Planting trees strategically across our premises will offer natural shade and shelter, providing respite from the sun’s intense rays and creating a more pleasant habitat for our animals.

-Specially Designed Structures for Pigs: Providing additional specially designed structures to keep our pigs comfortable on even the hottest days by making sure their mud stays cool.

-Additional Water Trailer: We require an extra water trailer for our Healing Center located at our second property in California. This will ensure an adequate water supply for our animals during evacuation periods.

To donate click the link.

