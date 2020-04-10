[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Showers
Showers
52°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 10
1835 - Outlaw and Rocks/Park/High School namesake Tiburcio Vasquez born in Monterey, Calif. [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
L.A. County Friday: 8,430 Cases; 170+ in SCV; Stay-Home Order Extended
| Friday, Apr 10, 2020
la county friday april 10

la county friday april 10

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 18 new deaths and 475 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 and extended the county’s “Safer at Home” order through May 15.

Over the last 48 hours, there have been 900 new cases.

Ten people who died were over the age of 65; seven people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old and one person between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach and one death by the City of Pasadena.

Santa Clarita Valley Update
In the SCV, a minimum of 170 cases has been reported to date, with at least 2 deaths.

The breakdown of the reported cases is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 130

Bouquet Canyon: 1-4

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 12

Stevenson Ranch: 11

Castaic: 8

Acton: 5

Agua Dulce:1 to 4

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 1 to 4

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 1-4

Due to health privacy laws, the county does not report exact numbers of cases in communities with a population under 25,000 until there are 5 or more cases.

Henry Mayo Friday Update

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed as of noon Friday of the 394 persons tested to date, 61 were positive, 323 negative, 20 are pending and 17 are currently hospitalized in a dedicated unit receiving ICU-level care, unchanged from Thursday.

Officials at the hospital confirmed its first death of a COVID-19 patient on Thursday.

To date, Public Health has identified 8,430 cases across all areas of L.A. County, including 241 deaths. Upon further investigation, 22 cases and two deaths reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of Friday, 2,043 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (24% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

Testing capacity continues to increase in LA county, with almost 40,700 individuals tested and 15% of people testing positive.

A new Health Officer Order is being issued that extends the stipulation in the previous Health Officer Order through May 15, 2020.

The Order also requires essential businesses to provide a cloth face covering for all of their employees to wear while performing duties that involve contact with other employees and or the public and to post their physical distancing plans.

The public is also required to wear a face covering to enter essential businesses. All public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit remain prohibited.

Beaches, trails and trailheads and non-essential businesses remain closed.

It is critical that everyone continue to take these actions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Order allows essential businesses to implement the new measures by April 15.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of life we are reporting today and send our sincere condolences to every person affected by these losses,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.

Recent data modeling done in partnership with the Department of Health Services and UCLA suggests that our collective distancing efforts are working and that we must continue to stay home whenever possible,” Ferrer said. “The updated Health Officer Order extends ‘Safer at Home’ through May 15, and enhances measures that will protect employees who are working in essential services.”

“With this modeling data, the experts at the Department of Health Services have provided an informed perspective on what the weeks ahead could look like,” said L.A. County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas in a statement.

“The results are promising – but only if we don’t get complacent,” he said. “The analysis shows our hospitals can handle the anticipated surge of patients without running out of equipment like ventilators, but — and this is crucial — it’s up to all of us to keep it that way.

“We can save lives by staying at home and avoiding infection. Some of the lives we save may be those of our frontline and essential workers – heroes. Let’s stay home for them, so they can continue to go to work for all of us.

“The modeling data is a cautionary tale, but the outcome is up to us. LA County is in a position to preempt hospital surges and deaths — but only with our help. I encourage every Angeleno to continue to follow the extended public health order and stay at home.

“As we move forward, we must continue to be guided by real-time comprehensive data, including demographic and socioeconomic data,” he said. “This is imperative for us to remain effective in getting a handle on this pandemic and its unprecedented impact on our community.”

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

The best community and individual defense against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid being around sick people, practice physical distancing, especially by staying at home, and wear a face covering when out in the public procuring or providing essential services. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders, essential workers providing care for people who are ill, and people who are ill.

– If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor early if they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Here’s the Health Order extending “Safer at Home” through May 15:

* * * * *

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

California Department of Public Health

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Spanish

World Health Organization

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1.

The Department of Public Health is committed to promoting health equity and ensuring optimal health and well-being for all 10 million residents of Los Angeles County. Through a variety of programs, community partnerships and services, Public Health oversees environmental health, disease control, and community and family health. Nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health comprises nearly 4,500 employees and has an annual budget of $1.2 billion. To learn more about Los Angeles County Public Health, please visit www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

la county friday april 10- coronavirus cases - covid-19
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
L.A. County Friday: 8,430 Cases; 170+ in SCV; Stay-Home Order Extended
Friday, Apr 10, 2020
L.A. County Friday: 8,430 Cases; 170+ in SCV; Stay-Home Order Extended
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 18 new deaths and 475 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19, and extended the county's "Safer at Home" order through May 15.
FULL STORY...
California’s COVID Success Story: Part Smart Leadership, Part Luck
Friday, Apr 10, 2020
California’s COVID Success Story: Part Smart Leadership, Part Luck
Just over a month after the first confirmed case of community spread of the novel coronavirus in the nation, California is showing signs of flattening the curve — and triumphing over the global pandemic.
FULL STORY...
Deputies Deliver Easter Cheer to Val Verde Kids
Friday, Apr 10, 2020
Deputies Deliver Easter Cheer to Val Verde Kids
Deputy Brian Rooney, who oversees the Youth Activities League (YAL) in Val Verde, was determined to brighten kids’ day due to usual holiday activities being canceled.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Friday: 8,430 Cases; 170+ in SCV; Stay-Home Order Extended
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 18 new deaths and 475 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19, and extended the county's "Safer at Home" order through May 15.
L.A. County Friday: 8,430 Cases; 170+ in SCV; Stay-Home Order Extended
California’s COVID Success Story: Part Smart Leadership, Part Luck
Just over a month after the first confirmed case of community spread of the novel coronavirus in the nation, California is showing signs of flattening the curve — and triumphing over the global pandemic.
California’s COVID Success Story: Part Smart Leadership, Part Luck
SCV Boys & Girls Club Cancels June 6 Auction
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley on Friday announced the cancellation of its 49th Annual Benefit Auction, titled "Galactic Gala," scheduled for Saturday, June 6.
SCV Boys & Girls Club Cancels June 6 Auction
Devoid of Passengers, Burbank Airport Shuts 1 of 2 Terminals
As Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and airlines continue to experience reduced passenger traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BUR is temporarily closing Terminal B operations effective Friday, April 10.
Devoid of Passengers, Burbank Airport Shuts 1 of 2 Terminals
City Calls for Safe Use of Santa Clarita Trails, Paseos During Pandemic
If you intend to use city of Santa Clarita-operated trails, bike paths and paseos for walking and biking during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, please remember to follow proper social distancing guidelines established by the County Health Department.
City Calls for Safe Use of Santa Clarita Trails, Paseos During Pandemic
Reminder: L.A. County Parks Facilities Closed Easter Sunday
Los Angeles Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a message Friday from Parks and Recreation Acting Director Norma E. García.
Reminder: L.A. County Parks Facilities Closed Easter Sunday
Deputies Deliver Easter Cheer to Val Verde Kids
Deputy Brian Rooney, who oversees the Youth Activities League (YAL) in Val Verde, was determined to brighten kids’ day due to usual holiday activities being canceled.
Deputies Deliver Easter Cheer to Val Verde Kids
L.A. County Updates Resources for Landlords, Tenants
Los Angeles County officials are regularly updating resources on COVID-19, and have updated guidance for commercial and residential landlords and tenants.
L.A. County Updates Resources for Landlords, Tenants
U.S. Army: 25K ‘Soldiers for Life’ Respond to Nation’s Call
Last month, the Army reached out to about 800,000 retired and reserve soldiers, asking them to join the COVID-19 response effort, and so far, roughly 25,000 have volunteered.
U.S. Army: 25K ‘Soldiers for Life’ Respond to Nation’s Call
IRS Releases New ‘Simple Tax Return’ for Non-Filers to Receive Relief Payments
The Internal Revenue Service on Friday released a new "simple tax return" for non-taxpayers to fill out to receive their $1,200 "economic impact payments" per the CARES ACT.
IRS Releases New ‘Simple Tax Return’ for Non-Filers to Receive Relief Payments
California Moves to Protect Nursing Home, Residential Care Residents, Employees
Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday outlined steps California is taking to protect the residents and employees of the more than 1,224 skilled nursing home facilities and 7,461 residential care facilities across the state.
California Moves to Protect Nursing Home, Residential Care Residents, Employees
Apple, Google Partner on COVID-19 Contact Tracing Technology
Apple and Google have partnered to enable the use of Bluetooth technology for contact tracing to help governments and health agencies reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Apple, Google Partner on COVID-19 Contact Tracing Technology
CDC Issues Return-to-Work Guidelines Amid COVID-19 Crisis
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new return-to-work guidelines Wednesday for essential employees who have been near someone infected with COVID-19.
CDC Issues Return-to-Work Guidelines Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Today in SCV History (April 10)
1835 - Outlaw and Rocks/Park/High School namesake Tiburcio Vasquez born in Monterey, Calif. [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Henry Mayo Reports COVID-19 Death in Last 24 Hours
Officials at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital confirmed its first death of a COVID-19 patient.
Henry Mayo Reports COVID-19 Death in Last 24 Hours
Unemployed Californians to Get Extra $600 Weekly
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that starting this Sunday, California workers who are receiving unemployment benefits will begin receiving an extra $600 on top of their weekly amount, as part of the new Pandemic Additional Compensation (PAC) initiated by the CARES Act.
Unemployed Californians to Get Extra $600 Weekly
California Thursday: 18,309 Cases, 492 Deaths; 1,803 Health Care Workers Positive
California had a total of 18,309 confirmed cases and 492 deaths to date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Public Health announced late Thursday afternoon.
California Thursday: 18,309 Cases, 492 Deaths; 1,803 Health Care Workers Positive
More Than 1,100 N-95 Masks Coming to California’s Emergency Services
SAN FRANCISCO -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Pacific Southwest regional office announced Thursday that it has transferred more than 1,100 N-95 face masks to the California Office of Emergency Services as it assesses its supply of personal protective equipment in hopes of donating additional PPE to state and local agencies battling COVID-19.
More Than 1,100 N-95 Masks Coming to California’s Emergency Services
State to Provide Healthcare Workers with Hotel Rooms
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday a new program to provide doctors, nurses and other critical front-line health care workers access to no-cost or low-cost hotel rooms.
State to Provide Healthcare Workers with Hotel Rooms
City Inviting Residents to Take Part in Virtual Hearts for Heroes Campaign
The city of Santa Clarita, and our local partners, invite the community to take part in a virtual campaign thanking the essential workers who are providing services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Inviting Residents to Take Part in Virtual Hearts for Heroes Campaign
Flair Cleaners Offering Free No-Touch Home Pickup & Delivery
Flair Cleaners is offering free No-Touch Home Pickup and Delivery in order to help customers adhere to the Safer at Home guidelines.
Flair Cleaners Offering Free No-Touch Home Pickup & Delivery
COVID-19: The Fine Print | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Television commercials touting pharmaceuticals caution users that their immune system might be compromised, making one susceptible to invading organisms. Could one be COVID-19?
COVID-19: The Fine Print | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Heart of Heavy Steel | A Mentryville Story by Darryl Manzer.
I have a few items of family memorabilia I've carried around from place to place as I transferred and moved for the Navy and in retirement. This one item, above all, is a memory I can't seem to let go. It was such a happy time when it came into my life, and when it became mine, it was a very sad time.
Heart of Heavy Steel | A Mentryville Story by Darryl Manzer.
%d bloggers like this: