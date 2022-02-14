L.A. County Warning Consumers of Scam Alert

The Department of Consumer and Business Affairs has received reports of a telephone scam targeting consumers. Callers are utilizing illegal “spoofing” techniques to trick consumers into responding.

Los Angeles County will not seek your personal or medical information in unexpected phone calls.

According to reports, the caller is altering the caller ID to make it look like a call is coming from the L.A. County Chief Executive Office’s Countywide Communications information line at 213-974-1311, claiming to be from Medi-cal, and asking people to share personal or medical information.

DCBA is investigating this issue. We urge all consumers to use caution before responding to spoofed spam calls or any phone number you do not recognize.

Note: The County of Los Angeles will not use robocalls, automated response systems, or call you unexpectedly about Medi-cal.

What’s at Risk?

Callers may request personal information from consumers, sometimes threatening them with punishment if they do not comply. In similar scams, callers will demand money in exchange for information packages or important documents. The consequences of engaging with a scammer can include financial damages or identity theft.

What You Need to Know to Protect Yourself

DCBA recommends taking the following precautions to prevent harmful or damaging phone scams:

– If you get a call or message like this, hang up. Do not press any numbers.

– Do not call back the number on your phone. To make sure a source is legitimate, check a company’s website to verify their phone number. Then manually dial that verified number if you wish to speak to them.

– Never give out personal information, such as your Social Security Number or medical information, to a stranger on the phone.

– Never wire money to a person you do not know.

– Never purchase gift or money cards for the purpose of providing the gift card numbers to someone else.

– If you provided any information about your Medi-cal benefits, report the scam to the Medi-cal Fraud Hotline at (800) 822-6222 or online at https://www.dhcs.ca.gov/individuals/Pages/StopMedi-CalFraud.aspx.

– If you provided other personal information, such as your Social Security Number, we recommend you freeze your credit immediately. Consider immediately changing your passwords, account numbers, or security questions with your bank or credit union; and filing a police report. For more details about avoiding identity theft, visit lacounty.gov/identity-theft.

