Online Financial Workshops with County DCBA

Ready to take control of your financial future? Join the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs Center for Financial Empowerment for the next installment in the Lunch & Learn Financial Capability Month webinar series, “Understanding Credit.”

Register here for the webinar “Understanding Credit.”

Whether you’re a credit newbie or looking to polish your credit knowledge, experts will guide you through the ins and outs of credit scores, reports and more.

When: Friday, April 19 at 11:30 a.m.

Where: Online

Sign up now: bit.ly/CFELunchandLearn2024

If you missed the previous Lunch & Learn Webinar click the titles below to watch the replay.

Week 1: Beware of Financial Pitfalls

Week 2: Dealing with Debt

Visit the Center for Financial Empowerment at dcba.lacounty.gov/financial-empowerment for more tips about managing your finances.

Follow @LACountyDCBA on Instagram, Facebook and X to learn more money management skills, expert tips and help you take charge of your financial journey.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...