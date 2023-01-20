header image

January 20
1993 - Hart High grad Dee Dee Myers (1979) becomes first female White House press secretary [story]
Dee Dee Myers
L.A. Public Health Advises Residents ‘When to Wear a Mask’
| Friday, Jan 20, 2023
wear a mask2

Los Angeles County Public Health reminds residents that masks are still required in some settings and strongly recommended in other settings in Los Angeles County.

Please refer to the When You Need to Wear A Mask document for the most accurate guidance for mask wearing. This information is also summarized in the Health Officer Order and the Los Angeles County COVID-19 Response Plan.

WhenToWearAMask.pdf

You MUST wear a mask:

–In healthcare settings (including long-term care settings and adult/senior care facilities).

–In places where it is required by the site, including business, schools, and workplaces.

–If you have COVID-19. You must wear a highly protective mask if you need to be around others, including at home, until you end isolation. If you are eligible to end isolation after Day 5 because you have a negative test result, it is strongly recommended that you continue to wear a mask through Day 10. In workplace settings, you must wear a mask through Day 10.

–If you are a close contact to someone with COVID-19. You must wear a highly protective mask when you are around others indoors for 10 days after your last day of exposure.

Where required by public health for managing an outbreak at your workplace, school, or the congregate setting where you live.

It is STRONGLY RECOMMENDED that you wear a mask:

–In indoor public places if you are at risk for severe illness, especially if crowded or poorly ventilated. Wear a highly protective mask when you are in these settings.

–On all forms of public transit, including trains, buses, shuttle buses, taxis, ride-shares, and medical transport.

–In all transportation hubs, including airport and bus terminals, train and subway stations, seaports or other indoor port terminals, or any other indoor area that serves as a transportation hub.

–No one can be prevented from wearing a mask to participate in an activity or enter a business.

INDIVIDUAL PREFERENCE whether you wear a mask:

• In state and local correctional facilities and detention centers.

• In homeless and emergency shelters.

• In any other public settings.

• Actively eating or drinking.

• Alone in a separate room or space.

• Showering or swimming.

• Receiving medical, dental, cosmetic, personal hygiene or personal care services (like a facial or shave) that cannot
be done without removing your mask.

• Receiving or providing a speech, occupational or language therapy session where temporary removal of the mask
is necessary, as determined by the therapy provider.

*There are some people who should not wear a mask, such as children younger than 2, people with certain medical
conditions or disabilities, and people instructed by their medical provider not to wear a mask. See Who should not wear
a mask and Special considerations for persons with communication difficulties or certain disabilities for details and
information on alternative types of face coverings.

To learn more about types of masks and rules and recommendations in LA County, visit ph.lacounty.gov/masks.

Other pertinent information and resources can be found on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health website at http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Water Launches Water Academy
Are you interested in learning the ins and outs of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency? Apply to be considered for the SCV Water Academy, a free, curated learning opportunity for residents of the Santa Clarita Valley. Learn about SCV Water directly from the experts in an engaging, interactive, in-person format.
SCV Water Launches Water Academy
Today in SCV History (Jan. 20)
1993 - Hart High grad Dee Dee Myers (1979) becomes first female White House press secretary [story]
Dee Dee Myers
Today in SCV History (Jan. 19)
1967 - Original airing of Star Trek "Arena" Episode: Kirk battles the Gorn commander (Saugus resident Bobby Clark) at Vasquez Rocks [watch]
Kirk vs. Gorn commander
