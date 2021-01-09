LACoFD Carries Out Patient Care Plan to Alleviate Hospital Surge

Los Angeles, CA – The Los Angeles County Fire Department is helping local emergency departments that are experiencing challenges with patient overflow and ambulance turnover by implementing the Hospital EMS Surge Assistance Plan.

“This hospital surge plan allows our first responders to remain focused on our main priority: protecting and caring for residents,” said Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby. “This ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on our communities which has created a heavy burden on our hospitals. We are all doing our part to ensure patients receive the best care possible.”

Developed in cooperation with the Los Angeles County Emergency Medical Services Agency, the Los Angeles Area Fire Chiefs, the Ambulance Association, and the Hospital Association of Southern California, the surge plan serves as a short-term stop gap.

The surge plan consolidates patients with ambulance crews, so they can be observed and monitored which releases ambulances back into service as soon as possible.

“We are an all-hazard department and we respond to crises all over the world. Right now, the crisis is at home,” said LACoFD Medical Director Dr. Clayton Kazan. “We are here to support our hospital partners – and this plan will enable us to maintain our 9-1-1 response to our communities, despite the challenges and congestion in the emergency rooms.”