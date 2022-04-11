Lady Cougars Fall to Bakersfield 4-2

By Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information

College of the Canyons took on conference-leading Bakersfield College at Whitten Field on Thursday, falling by a 4-2 final score in a closely contested game.

Bakersfield (26-6, 8-0) held the lead for most of the ball game, but Canyons (18-11, 4-4) managed to push across a couple of runs in the first and third innings.

COC freshman Samantha Flores (7-7) carried the Cougars through four innings. Charged with the loss, Flores gave up three runs on five hits, walked four batters and struck out one.

Canyons head coach John Wissmath looked to Allyson Melgar for relief over the last three innings. Melgar faced 13 batters rendering two strikeouts, one walk and gave up one run on three hits.

Prior to entering the circle, Melgar started at third base and recorded an RBI at the plate.

Ashlynn Heck‘s double in the third brought home Memorie Muñoz for the tying run.

However, Bakersfield took back the lead in the fourth and didn’t relinquish the rest of the way.

The Cougars tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh by loading the bases, but couldn’t quite find home plate, ending in a 4-2 defeat.

COC will resume conference play on the road at L.A. Mission College on Tuesday, April 12.

