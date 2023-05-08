Lady Cougars Softball Eliminated from Postseason

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

FULLERTON — No. 12 College of the Canyons saw its season come to an end in a 5-1 postseason loss at No. 5 Fullerton College on Saturday in the opening round of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Playoffs.

Canyons (23-17) had been playing in the postseason for a 10th consecutive season but fell into an early hole with a 4-0 loss in Friday’s series opener. The playoff series loss to Fullerton (28-13-1) is the second in recent years, as the Cougars were also eliminated by the Hornets during the 2019 SoCal regionals.

Canyons scored its only run of the game on an RBI-double from Julia Fuentes in the seventh inning that brought home Schalyn Rhambo from second. Rhambo had singled then swiped a bag to start the inning, but the Cougars couldn’t do anything else after Fuentes’ big hit.

Alyssa Silva‘s lead-off walk to begin the game represented the only other COC base runner. She stole second in the inning but could advance no further.

Fullerton starter Allyson Fuentes kept the COC lineup at bay for a second straight game, allowing the one run and issuing one walk with three strike outs.

After a scoreless first inning Fullerton jumped out to a 3-0 lead across the next two frames with all three runs coming with the aid of a Canyons fielding error. The Hornets added two more in the fourth inning on a two-run single from Meah Almaraz for what was then a 5-0 advantage.

COC freshman Lexy Angulo pitched the whole way allowing five runs, three earned, on a walk and eight hits. Angulo (7-5) struck out three Hornets batters along the way and took the loss while pitching from behind for the majority of the contest.

Canyons finished the 2023 regular season third in the Western State Conference (WSC), East Division standings behind co-conference champions Bakersfield (26-13, 15-3) and Antelope Valley College (26-14, 15-3). The Lady Cougars featured six all-conference honorees with sophomore standout Allyson Melgar also earning All-Southern California Region accolades.

