Lady Cougars Win Fifth Straight WSC Tourney

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons won its fifth Western State Conference tourney of the season at Santa Maria Country Club on Monday, taking the top spot in the final conference event ahead of next week’s WSC Championships.

Canyons finished the day with a four-player score of 356 to best second-place Bakersfield College (362) and Moorpark (363) in a tight three-team race. Santa Barbara City College (385) was fourth in the team standings.

COC sophomore Motoko Shimoji finished third in the field of 38 with a round of 81. Shimoji has finished in the top five at every WSC event this season.

Flora Peugnet tied for eighth in the individual standings with her round of 89. Peugnet, who is the current COC Student-Athlete of the Week, has finished no worse than eighth at a conference event.

Elena Ortuno-Montalban turned in her best performance of the season, finishing 10th overall with a round of 90.

Nisha Gaulke was the final scoring player for Canyons, tying for 15th after carding a score of 96.

Brooke Maxwell finished the event at 98 to tie for 18th but was dropped from the final COC tally.

Isabella Olivas-Lowell of Citrus College was the event medalist with her round of 78. Mack Mills of Bakersfield took runner-up accolades with a score of 80.

Canyons will next compete at the two-day WSC Championships being held Oct. 29-30 at Rio Bravo Country Club in Bakersfield. The Lady Cougars are the defending conference champions.

TEAM SCORES

1. Canyons (356) 2. Bakersfield (362) 3. Moorpark (363) 4. Santa Barbara (385) 5. Allan Hancock (407) 6. Antelope Valley (422) 7. Citrus (470)

CANTONS INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Motoko Shimoji (81 – 3rd); Flora Peugnet (89 – T8th); Elena Ortuno-Montalban (90–10th); Nisha Gaulke (96 – T15th); Brooke Maxwell (98 – T18th); Linnéa Nilsson (NS)

FIELD INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS (TOP-20)

1 – 78 — Isabella Olivas-Lowell

2 – 80 — Mack Mills (BC)

3 – 81 — Motoko Shimoji (COC)

4 – 82 —Lisette Orellana (MP)

5 – 83 — Emma Anderson (MP)

6 – 86 — Jaidyn Eldridge (BC)

7 – 88 — Taylor Waters (AVC)

8 – 89 – Flora Peugnet (COC); Kariss Whitford (AHC)

10 – 90 — Elena Ortuno-Montalban (COC)

11 – 92 — Taylor Eldridge (BC)

12 – 94 — Sophie McCoy (SBCC); Kimberley Luby (SBCC)

14 – 95 – Danica Black (AHC)

15 – 96 — Nisha Gaulke (COC); Devin Middleton (MP)

17 – 97 — Megan Duncan (SBCC)

18 – 98 — Brooke Maxwell (COC); Terry Muller (AVC)

20 – 100 — Emily Ruiz (SBCC)

