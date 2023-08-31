header image

2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF
Jake Kuredjian
Lady Cougs Fall to Long Beach 3-1
| Thursday, Aug 31, 2023
COC Volleyball
Photo by Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information.


By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director 

College of the Canyons came out on the wrong end of a dramatic, back-and-forth extended fourth set that resulted in a 3-1 loss to visiting Long Beach City College at the Cougar Cage on Wednesday. Set scores were 23-25, 25-14, 25-21, 29-27.

Canyons (0-2) found the edge in the opening set before seeing the Vikings rally for a sizeable advantage in the second frame.

Long Beach (1-0) then took narrow decisions across the next two, including the decisive 29-27 tally that almost saw the Cougars extend the evening into a fifth set on several occasions.

Wednesday’s match was the season opener for Long Beach while Canyons was looking to bounce back after a home court loss vs. Irvine Valley College to begin the season on Aug. 25.

COC freshman Kaireese Johnson led the team with six kills. Naomi GreerAna VasquezKaitlyn Vazin and Kyla Dothard each registered two kills in the match for a Canyons team that struggled to hit with much authority.

Sophia Aranzazu was the team leader with seven assists to go alongside a pair of digs. Once again it was Greer, Vazin and Dothard each recording an ace in the match

Up next, Canyons will play at the annual El Camino College Tri with an opening match vs. the host Warriors at 11 a.m. Friday. The Lady Cougars will then face Grossmont College in a scheduled 1:30 p.m. match.
