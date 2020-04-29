sierra highway

Lane Closures on Sierra Hwy., Soledad Cyn. Road to Begin May 4

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020

By City of Santa Clarita

Developer Pardee Homes will begin a project to install a sanitary sewer pipe under southbound Sierra Highway, from Sarabande Lane to Soledad Canyon Road starting Monday, May 4.

Phase 1 of the project at the intersection of Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road will continue for approximately two weeks.

Beginning May 4, motorists traveling through the intersection will encounter the closure of the southbound Sierra Highway right-turn lane onto Soledad Canyon Road and the closure of the far right lane on westbound Soledad Canyon Road, beginning east of the intersection.

These lanes will be closed continuously until construction is completed.

Commuters are asked to be aware of scheduled lane closures and to plan their routes accordingly. Electronic message boards will be posted to inform motorists of upcoming lane closures.

Residents are reminded to please reduce their speed through the construction zone for the safety of the public and the contractor’s employees.

The city of Santa Clarita thanks community members in advance for their understanding and support of this project. All measures will be taken to complete the project in a safe and timely manner. ­­­

For questions or concerns, contact city of Santa Clarita Associate Engineer Ronil Santa Ana at 661-286-4070 or rsantaana@santa-clarita.com.

No Comments for : Lane Closures on Sierra Hwy., Soledad Cyn. Road to Begin May 4


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Thurmond Seeks Answers Before Reopening California Schools Early

    Thurmond Seeks Answers Before Reopening California Schools Early

    12 seconds ago
  • Chamber, SCVEDC to Host ‘Scaling Up: Back2Business’ Webinar Series

    Chamber, SCVEDC to Host ‘Scaling Up: Back2Business’ Webinar Series

    1 hour ago
  • Lane Closures on Sierra Hwy., Soledad Cyn. Road to Begin May 4

    Lane Closures on Sierra Hwy., Soledad Cyn. Road to Begin May 4

    1 hour ago
  • L.A. County Wednesday: 22,485 Cases; 1,056 Deaths; 467 SCV Cases

    L.A. County Wednesday: 22,485 Cases; 1,056 Deaths; 467 SCV Cases

    2 hours ago
  • EBT Card Now OK for Food Purchases Online at Walmart, Amazon

    EBT Card Now OK for Food Purchases Online at Walmart, Amazon

    5 hours ago
  • COC Faculty, Students Zoom Into Remote Learning

    COC Faculty, Students Zoom Into Remote Learning

    5 hours ago
  • COC MakerSpace Supplies Henry Mayo with 3D Face Shields

    COC MakerSpace Supplies Henry Mayo with 3D Face Shields

    6 hours ago
  • Newsom May Reopen Schools Early to Counter Lost Learning

    Newsom May Reopen Schools Early to Counter Lost Learning

    7 hours ago
  • Feds to Audit Companies Taking More Than $2M in COVID-19 Relief

    Feds to Audit Companies Taking More Than $2M in COVID-19 Relief

    7 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (April 29)

    Today in SCV History (April 29)

    16 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.