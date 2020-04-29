Lane Closures on Sierra Hwy., Soledad Cyn. Road to Begin May 4

Developer Pardee Homes will begin a project to install a sanitary sewer pipe under southbound Sierra Highway, from Sarabande Lane to Soledad Canyon Road starting Monday, May 4.

Phase 1 of the project at the intersection of Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road will continue for approximately two weeks.

Beginning May 4, motorists traveling through the intersection will encounter the closure of the southbound Sierra Highway right-turn lane onto Soledad Canyon Road and the closure of the far right lane on westbound Soledad Canyon Road, beginning east of the intersection.

These lanes will be closed continuously until construction is completed.

Commuters are asked to be aware of scheduled lane closures and to plan their routes accordingly. Electronic message boards will be posted to inform motorists of upcoming lane closures.

Residents are reminded to please reduce their speed through the construction zone for the safety of the public and the contractor’s employees.

The city of Santa Clarita thanks community members in advance for their understanding and support of this project. All measures will be taken to complete the project in a safe and timely manner. ­­­

For questions or concerns, contact city of Santa Clarita Associate Engineer Ronil Santa Ana at 661-286-4070 or rsantaana@santa-clarita.com.