Lane Reductions for I-5 Scheduled Through July 23

Prepare for weeknight intermittent lane reductions in both directions between SR-14 and Parker Road from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the I-5.

Crews begin mobilizing at 6 a.m. and work hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays, and Saturdays as needed.

SR-14 to Magic Mountain Pkwy

-Southbound outside shoulder excavation, shoring, and retaining wall work between Weldon Canyon Rd Overcrossing and Calgrove Bl. | Full Notice

– Electrical work in the center median, southbound Magic Mountain Pkwy on-ramp,northbound Magic Mountain Pkwy off-ramp, and southbound Valencia Bl off-ramp. View the full construction notice for the schedule and detour routes. | Full Notice

– Center median retaining wall construction between SR-14 and Magic Mountain Pkwy. | Full Notice

– Gavin Canyon Undercrossing bridge concrete placement and falsework grading along the northbound shoulder, between Weldon Canyon Rd and Calgrove Bl. | Full Notice

– Butte Canyon bridge forming and excavation work, and steel rebar installation in the center median between Pico Canyon Rd/Lyons Av and McBean Pkwy, adjacent to Vista Valencia Golf Course. | Full Notice

– Calgrove Bl Undercrossing bridge pile driving between Gavin Canyon and Pico Canyon Rd/Lyons Av. Full Notice

Magic Mountain Pkwy to Parker Rd

– Full or partial lane closures of Rye Canyon Rd between The Old Road and Avenue Stanford. View the full construction notice for the schedule and detour routes. | Full Notice

– Castaic Creek bridge falsework removal and concrete placement between SR-126 and Hasley Canyon Rd. | Full Notice

– Center median roadway base activity between Magic Mountain Pkwy and SR-126. |Full Notice

– Center median concrete placement between Magic Mountain Pkwy and Parker Rd. |Full Notice

Important Note

Due to pile driving activity, smoke will be visible from the I-5 freeway and The Old Rd at the Gavin Canyon Rd Bridge work zone, located between Weldon Canyon Rd and Calgrove Bl. Pile driving at this location is anticipated to continue through Summer 2023. For any questions regarding the active construction smoke, please call or email the I-5 NCEP hotline.

Essential Details

– Work hours: Monday through Friday and Saturday, as needed from 7am to 4pm and 7pm to 6am. Crews will begin to mobilize at 6 a.m.

– No two consecutive ramps in the same direction will be closed at the same time. Detours to the next on-ramp will be posted for each closure.

– Traffic will be maintained in each direction.

– All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. each morning.

– No lane closures will be implemented during morning or evening peak traffic hours.

– The speed limit in construction work zones is reduced to 55 miles per hour.

Noteworthy

Access to emergency responders will be maintained. Construction is a dynamic process, it is subject to weather conditions, and information is subject to change, visit the project website for the most up to date information and a weekly listing

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...