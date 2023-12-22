COVID-19 Weekly Roundup: COVID Cases Increasing in County The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 224 new laboratory confirmed cases and no new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.

COC Football Earns Nine Spots on SCFA All-Northern League Team College of the Canyons had nine players earn 2023 Southern California Football Association National Division, All-Northern League Team honors, with six selections from the offensive side of the ball supported by three on the Cougars' defense.

Dec. 25-31: One Production Filming in Santa Clarita The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the name of the one production currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 25 - Sunday, Dec. 31. The production filming locally, “Family Business,” will be for television.

COC Foundation Seeks End of Year Donations The College of the Canyons Foundation is reminding Santa Clarita Valley residents there is still time to make tax-deductible donations for 2023. There's still time to make a difference: Contribute your tax-deductible donation before midnight on Dec. 31 to support COC students in realizing their aspirations and promoting innovative pathways toward a brighter future for generations to come.

Emergency Repairs Close Lanes on I-5 North Caltrans has issued a warning for Santa Clarita Valley residents that a slide has closed the two right lanes on the I-5 North between SR-14 and Calgrove Boulevard for emergency repairs. Work is ongoing and updates will be released when lanes have been reopened to full capacity.