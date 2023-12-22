header image

1905 - County buys property to build Newhall Jail (now next to city's Old Town Newhall Library) [story]
Old Newhall Jail
Emergency Repairs Close Lanes on I-5 North
Friday, Dec 22, 2023
road work

Caltrans has issued a warning for Santa Clarita Valley residents that a slide has closed the two right lanes on the I-5 North between SR-14 and Calgrove Boulevard for emergency repairs. Work is ongoing and updates will be released when lanes have been reopened to full capacity.
COVID-19 Weekly Roundup: COVID Cases Increasing in County
Friday, Dec 22, 2023
COVID-19 Weekly Roundup: COVID Cases Increasing in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 224 new laboratory confirmed cases and no new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Emergency Repairs Close Lanes on I-5 North
Friday, Dec 22, 2023
Emergency Repairs Close Lanes on I-5 North
Caltrans has issued a warning for Santa Clarita Valley residents that a slide has closed the two right lanes on the I-5 North between SR-14 and Calgrove Boulevard for emergency repairs. Work is ongoing and updates will be released when lanes have been reopened to full capacity.
Jan. 23: Volunteer for the Greater L.A. Homeless Count
Friday, Dec 22, 2023
Jan. 23: Volunteer for the Greater L.A. Homeless Count
The Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count will be held Tuesday, Jan. 23 in the Santa Clarita Valley from 8 p.m. to midnight. Each year, this census helps Los Angeles County better understand where people experiencing homelessness are living across the county.
COVID-19 Weekly Roundup: COVID Cases Increasing in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 224 new laboratory confirmed cases and no new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
COC Football Earns Nine Spots on SCFA All-Northern League Team
College of the Canyons had nine players earn 2023 Southern California Football Association National Division, All-Northern League Team honors, with six selections from the offensive side of the ball supported by three on the Cougars' defense.
Dec. 25-31: One Production Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the name of the one production currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 25 - Sunday, Dec. 31. The production filming locally, “Family Business,” will be for television.
COC Foundation Seeks End of Year Donations
The College of the Canyons Foundation is reminding Santa Clarita Valley residents there is still time to make tax-deductible donations for 2023. There's still time to make a difference: Contribute your tax-deductible donation before midnight on Dec. 31 to support COC students in realizing their aspirations and promoting innovative pathways toward a brighter future for generations to come.
Emergency Repairs Close Lanes on I-5 North
Caltrans has issued a warning for Santa Clarita Valley residents that a slide has closed the two right lanes on the I-5 North between SR-14 and Calgrove Boulevard for emergency repairs. Work is ongoing and updates will be released when lanes have been reopened to full capacity.
Jan. 23: Volunteer for the Greater L.A. Homeless Count
The Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count will be held Tuesday, Jan. 23 in the Santa Clarita Valley from 8 p.m. to midnight. Each year, this census helps Los Angeles County better understand where people experiencing homelessness are living across the county.
Jan. 20: Homeowner’s Resource Fair in Santa Clarita
The Los Angeles County Assessor's Office will co-host a Homeowners’ Resource Fair with the city of Santa Clarita, the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Jan 20 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Jan. 13 : Assemblywoman Schiavo Holds Day of Service to Honor MLK
To honor Dr. Martin Luther King Junior, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo is inviting others to serve the community with her.
Jan. 18: Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientation
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Jan. 10: Sierra Hillbillies Hosts 10 Week Intermediate Dance Classes
The Sierra Hillbillies wants Santa Clarita to start the New Year Dancing, with new Classes starting Jan. 10. 
Department Of Water Resources Approves Delta Conveyance Project
The Department of Water Resources today approved the Delta Conveyance Project, a modernization of the infrastructure system that delivers water to millions of Californians.
County Weathers Storm Overnight, Prepares for Second Round of Rain
Los Angeles County Public Works has already captured 5 billion gallons of stormwater since Oct.1 which is enough water for 121,600 people.
SCV Education Foundation Reflects on 2023
As 2023 is coming to a close, I can’t help but reflect back on what a big year it has been for the Foundation.
Marcia Mayeda: Animal Control Wishes All Happy Holidays
L.A. County Animal Care and Control Director Marcia Mayeda has released the December Newsletter, looking back at 2023. 
Los Angeles Will Distribute 1,000 Laptops to Military Veterans
The County is thrilled to announce the success of its Laptops for Veterans campaign, which is providing free laptops to military veterans this holiday season.
CSUN Women’s Head Soccer Coach Resigns
California State University, Northridge director of athletics Shawn Chin-Farrell recently announced that Christine Johnson has resigned and will not return as women's soccer head coach.
Cougs Pick Up Win Against Rio Hondo 89-78
College of the Canyons picked up a win in the Cougar Cage on Friday night, getting past Rio Hondo College in an 89-78 final score.
L.A. County Raises Mudflow Forecast
With moderate to heavy rainfall expected through Friday in foothill and mountain communities, Los Angeles County Public Works has raised its mudflow forecast to Phase 2 in recent burn areas and Phase 1 for burn areas with at least three years of recovery.
L.A. County Child Support Services Releases 2022-23 Annual Report
The Los Angeles County Child Support Services Department (CSSD) released its Annual Report for federal fiscal year 2022-2023.
Lady Mustangs Drop Bulldogs from Cactus Classic 69-56
Madeline Cooke tied her career high with 17 rebounds and added three blocks as The Master's University women's basketball team knocked off RV Montana Western 69-56 Tuesday in the first game of the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Ariz.
Kathryn Barger | Staying Safe from Debris, Mudflow
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued the following statement Wednesday, reacting to Los Angeles County Public Works’ updated forecast of potential debris and mudflow in portions of North County:
CSUN Men’s Basketball Stuns UCLA 76-72
Behind five in double figures, California State University, Northridge men's basketball stunned UCLA 76-72 on Tuesday night at Pauley Pavilion.
