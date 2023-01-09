header image

Inside
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 9
1857 - Estimated 8.0 earthquake, SoCal's most recent "Big One," decimates Fort Tejon [story]
Tejon quake map
LASD Investigating Stabbing Death, Deputy-Involved Shooting
| Monday, Jan 9, 2023

LASD logoLos Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding a deputy-involved shooting of a male adult.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene to investigate circumstances surrounding the death of a female adult found stabbed Sunday, Jan. 8, at Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.  During the course of their investigation into the homicide, investigators and deputies saw an adult male walking on a dirt access road adjacent to the road where the body of the female was discovered. The dirt access road is private, and cordoned off by a barbed wire fence.

The deputies contacted the male. Shortly after contact with the deputies, the male produced a knife. Deputies attempted to safely detain the male. However, during the encounter, the male advanced toward the deputies at which point a deputy involved shooting occurred.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine if any connection exists between the murder of the female adult and the male involved in the deputy involved shooting.

There is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

ORIGINAL PRESS RELEASE FOLLOWS                                         

DATE:   Sunday, January 8, 2023

REPORTED AT:  1:15 a.m.

LOCATION:  Bouquet Cyn. Rd. & Spunky Cyn. Rd., Santa Clarita

VICTIM:   Female adult

SUSPECT:  Unknown

UNIT:  Homicide Bureau – Lieutenant Vizcarra

NARRATIVE: 
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are responding to the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Rd. & Spunky Canyon Rd., in the city of Santa Clarita regarding a stabbing death investigation. The incident occurred on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at approximately 1:15 a.m.

The female adult victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
Suspect in Canyon Country Shooting Still Outstanding
Monday, Jan 9, 2023
Suspect in Canyon Country Shooting Still Outstanding
On Saturday, Jan. 7,  deputies responded to the 28800 block of Prairie Lane in Canyon Country at approximately 10:30 p.m. regarding gun shots heard in the area.
FULL STORY...
LASD Investigating Stabbing Death, Deputy-Involved Shooting
Monday, Jan 9, 2023
LASD Investigating Stabbing Death, Deputy-Involved Shooting
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding a deputy-involved shooting of a male adult.
FULL STORY...
State Schools Chief Sworn in for Second Term
Monday, Jan 9, 2023
State Schools Chief Sworn in for Second Term
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond was sworn in for his second term as the 28th State Superintendent of Public Instruction in a ceremony in Los Angeles Saturday.
FULL STORY...
