LASD Investigating Stabbing Death, Deputy-Involved Shooting

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding a deputy-involved shooting of a male adult.
Homicide investigators responded to the scene to investigate circumstances surrounding the death of a female adult found stabbed Sunday, Jan. 8, at Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. During the course of their investigation into the homicide, investigators and deputies saw an adult male walking on a dirt access road adjacent to the road where the body of the female was discovered. The dirt access road is private, and cordoned off by a barbed wire fence.
The deputies contacted the male. Shortly after contact with the deputies, the male produced a knife. Deputies attempted to safely detain the male. However, during the encounter, the male advanced toward the deputies at which point a deputy involved shooting occurred.
The male was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are working to determine if any connection exists between the murder of the female adult and the male involved in the deputy involved shooting.
There is no additional information available at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
ORIGINAL PRESS RELEASE FOLLOWS
DATE: Sunday, January 8, 2023
REPORTED AT: 1:15 a.m.
LOCATION: Bouquet Cyn. Rd. & Spunky Cyn. Rd., Santa Clarita
VICTIM: Female adult
SUSPECT: Unknown
UNIT: Homicide Bureau – Lieutenant Vizcarra
NARRATIVE:
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are responding to the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Rd. & Spunky Canyon Rd., in the city of Santa Clarita regarding a stabbing death investigation. The incident occurred on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at approximately 1:15 a.m.
The female adult victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
There is no additional information available at this time.
