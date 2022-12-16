LASD Seeks Help in Locating Missing Valencia Woman, Johanna Swanson

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk, Missing Person, Johanna Swanson. She is a 45-year-old female White adult who was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:30 p.m., on the 25000 block of Silver Aspen Way in the city of Valencia.

Swanson is 5’04”, 140lbs, with short, straight brown hair and brown eyes. Swanson was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue pajama shirt and pants and an engagement ring/wedding band.

Swanson’s family is concerned for her well-being and are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

