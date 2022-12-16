LASD Seeks Help in Locating Missing Valencia Woman, Johanna Swanson

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk, Missing Person, Johanna Swanson. She is a 45-year-old female White adult who was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:30 p.m., on the 25000 block of Silver Aspen Way in the city of Valencia.
Swanson is 5’04”, 140lbs, with short, straight brown hair and brown eyes. Swanson was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue pajama shirt and pants and an engagement ring/wedding band.
Swanson’s family is concerned for her well-being and are asking for the public’s help.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that the Los Angeles Business Journal honored Lief with the LABJ 2022 Disruptors “Miller Kaplan Innovator Award” and also ranked Lief Labs at No. 28 in LABJ’s 2022 list of 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in Los Angeles County.
This spring, the School of Personal and Professional Learning at College of the Canyons will offer five new certification programs for individuals interested in pursuing careers in yoga teaching, real estate, commercial art, digital publishing and paralegal fields.
Each year, I look forward to hosting my annual foster youth holiday party at Six Flags Magic Mountain, and this year was the best yet. We had an incredible turnout of 600 children and caregivers who got to spend the day eating lots of goodies, taking pictures with Santa, picking out their dream toy, and riding roller coasters.
Empowering HeArts Gala is Single Mothers Outreach’s signature fundraising event that began in 2009 in a conversation between the executive director and a photographer. Together they imagined an event that would provide a place and space for stories of empowered women to be shared in a highly visible way through word and art.
California Institute of the Arts-studded films are having a moment this awards season, scoring nominations for Best Animated Feature at both the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards and the 80th Golden Globe Awards.
College of the Canyons had eight players earn 2022 Southern California Football Association National Division, All-Northern League Team honors, with sophomore linebacker Cole Bullock also named to the 2022 Region III All-California Community College Football Team.
The California Air Resources Board today approved the final proposed 2022 Scoping Plan, a world-leading roadmap to address climate change that cuts greenhouse gas emissions by 85% and achieves carbon neutrality in 2045.
Beginning Monday, Dec. 19, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of the easterly side of Wiley Canyon Road near Orchard Village Road
The percentage of adolescents reporting substance use in 2022 largely held steady after significantly declining in 2021, according to the latest results(link is external) from the Monitoring the Future survey(link is external) of substance use behaviors and related attitudes among eighth, 10th, and 12th graders in the United States.
The 2022 California School Dashboard, restarted for the first time since 2019 and publicly available Thursday, shows that California’s four- and five-year high school graduation rates hit all-time highs in 2021–22 while the state’s chronic absenteeism rate mirrored national trends
