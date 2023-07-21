header image

July 21
1952 - 7.5-magnitude Kern County earthquake devastates Tehachapi; damage spread from San Diego to Las Vegas [story]
Local Production of ‘Fidder on the Roof’ at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
| Friday, Jul 21, 2023
Fiddler on the Roof

“Fiddler on the Roof” performed by Santa Clarita Regional Theater will return to the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons beginning Saturday, July 22 and will run Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 13.

Winner of nine Tony Awards when it debuted in 1964, “Fiddler on the Roof” was crafted by Jerome Robbins and Harold Prince with songwriters Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick and book writer Joseph Stein.

Set in the little village of Anatevka, the story centers on Tevye, a poor milkman and his five daughters. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values in the face of changing social mores and the growing anti-Semitism of Czarist Russia. Rich in historical and ethnic detail, Fiddler on the Roof’s universal theme of tradition cuts across barriers of race, class, nationality and religion.

“Fiddler on the Roof” originally premiered on Broadway in 1964.

“This amazing piece of musical theater has withstood the test of time and is beloved by millions,” said co-director TimBen Boydston, executive and artistic director of the Canyon Theatre Guild. “It has a wonderful story and is especially powerful because it takes place just outside of Kyiv in Russia 1905. Then it was Jewish people being driven out by the Czar and now it is all the people being attacked in Ukraine by the leaders of Russia.”

Co-director Laurie Morgan said the show has a very personal meaning to her.

“’Fiddler on the Roof’ is universal, but it’s also personal to me,” she said. “While the pogroms ended by 1906, my relatives were leaving Russia for America between then and 1914. But it’s not about just them leaving; It’s about bringing their traditions with them.”

“Fiddler on the Roof” will run Saturdays and Sundays with performances at 8 p.m. or 2 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $30.

To reserve tickets call the CTG Box Office at (661) 799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org/fiddlerontheroof.
