County Seeks Election Day Poll Workers

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan has joined the U.S. Election Assistance Commission in designating Thursday Aug. 1, as the fourth annual National Poll Worker (Election Worker) Recruitment Day as the 2024 General Election approaches.

Established by the Election Assistance Commission in 2020, this day aims to encourage volunteers to serve as Election Workers, promote civic participation, and ensure the integrity of elections nationwide.

“Election Workers play a vital role in making our elections accessible and accurate, and we are excited to celebrate National Poll Worker Recruitment Day,” said Logan. “Our system thrives when our community steps up to ensure our elections run smoothly and we invite people to serve their community by applying today for the Nov. 5, General Election.”

Election Workers are responsible for setting up Vote Centers, assisting voters, and ensuring smooth operations throughout the voting period and on Election Day. They are paid up to $1,180 and will receive training to assist and support the voting experience effectively.

“Poll workers are essential to our voting process, playing a pivotal role in the success of our elections. Volunteering as a poll worker is an impactful way for Americans to serve their country and communities,” said Election Assistance Commission Chairman Ben Hovland. “The Election Assistance Commission aims to support state and local election officials in their recruitment efforts, address poll worker shortages, and engage new generations with National Poll Worker Recruitment Day.”

For more information about Election Workers or to apply as an Election Worker, visit LAVOTE.GOV.

Los Angeles County is diverse and voters communicate using a variety of languages. the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk seeks to recruit Election Workers fluent in English and 18 additional languages to assist voters visiting a Vote Center this fall. Additionally, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk has identified certain high-need areas of recruitment due to diverse demographics and community needs.

For more information visit Election Workers in High Demand.

