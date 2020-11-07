Garcia, Wilk Lead Their Races; Valladares Declares Victory in 38th Assembly

Yet-to-be counted ballots could make all the difference in five California elections, including the races for the state’s 25th Congressional District and the 21st Senate District, where candidates face a 1% or less gap in votes.

In the congressional race, Republican Rep. Mike Garcia led against Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith by only 432 votes on Friday after a slight lead Thursday night that broke their 50-50% status.

Garcia had 50.1% (148,916) of the vote Friday, while Smith had 49.9% (148,484), according to the Secretary of State.

In the 21st Senate District, incumbent Republican Scott Wilk continued to lead by more than 3,400 votes. He earned 50.5% (160,724) of the votes counted as of Friday, while Democratic challenger Kipp Mueller received 49.5% (157,317).

California has an estimated 4.3 million outstanding ballots that remain to be processed, according to elections officials.

As some candidates await decisive updates, others declared an end to their races, such as in the 38th Assembly District. On Friday, Suzette Valladares declared herself victor of the district that Smith currently represents after earning 76% of the vote over fellow Republican Lucie Volotzky (24%).

“You the voters of the 38th Assembly District made this win possible, your efforts brought victory, and today I am an assemblywoman-elect because of your faith and support,” she said in a prepared statement.

Breakdown of additional races:

27th Senate District race

* Henry Stern (D, incumbent): 60.8%, 254,871.

* Houman Salem (R): 164,618.

36th Assembly District race

* Tom Lackey, (R, incumbent): 55%, 88,083.

* Steve Fox (D): 45%, 68,829.

Santa Clarita City Council race (top two of nine candidates win)

* Cameron Smyth: 31.36%, 51,215.

* Jason Gibbs: 16.30%, 26,630.

* Kelvin Driscoll: 14.39%, 23,512.

* Chris Werthe: 11.26%. 18,384.

* TimBen Boydston: 9.81%, 16,031.

* Aakash Ahuja: 7.65%, 12,495.

* Selina Thomas: 7.30%, 11,916.

* Kenneth Dean: 1.47%, 2,407.

* Douglas Fraser: 0.46%, 749.

SCV Water Board race, per L.A. County

(top two in each division win)

Division 1

* Gary Martin (incumbent): 33.08%, 17,168.

* Beth Braunstein: 26.56%, 13,785.

* Karla Waymire: 21.19%, 10,998.

* Christine Okamoto: 19.17%, 9,952.

Division 2

* Ed Colley (incumbent): 34.03%, 20,431.

* Piotr Orzechowski: 30.42%, 18,263.

* Valerie Bradford: 19.08%, 11,455.

* Anna Kumar: 16.46%, 9,882.

Division 3

* BJ Atkins (incumbent): 28.74%, 15,518.

* Kathye Armitage: 24.25%, 13,094.

* Maria Gutzeit (incumbent): 24.05%, 12,983.

* Stacy Fortner: 22.96%, 12,399.

SCV school board races, per L.A. County

William S. Hart Union School District

Trustee Area No. 1

* Linda Storli (incumbent): 45.87%, 9,233.

* Alyssa Williams: 35,23%, 7,091.

* Gordon Kirkpatrick: 18.90%, 3,805

Trustee Area No. 4

* James Webb: 54.67%, 12,283.

* Steve Sturgeon (Incumbent): 45.33%, 10,185.

Saugus Union School District

Trustee Area No. 3

* Katherine Cooper: 51.71%, 4,328.

* Christian Gadbois: 48.29%, 4,041.

Trustee Area No. 4

* Matthew Watson: 63.96%, 6,542.

* Sage Rafferty: 36.04%, 3,686.

College of the Canyons race

Trustee Area No. 2

* Edel Alonso (incumbent): 59.18%, 12,814.

* Tony Watson: 40.82%, 8,837.

Trustee Area No. 3

* Sebastian Cazares: 51.73%. 12,325.

* Fred Arnold: 48.27%, 11,501.

Trustee Area No. 4

* Michelle Jenkins (incumbent): 50.72%, 11,784.

* Jerry Danielsen: 49.28%, 11,451.

L.A. County Measure J

* Yes: 56.83%, 1.85 million.

* No: 43.17%, 1.40 million.