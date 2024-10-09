County Department of Military Affairs Announces Strategic Partnership

Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans is excited to announce a strategic partnership with the Warrior Heritage Foundation, which was unanimously approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors yesterday.

This agreement aimed at enhancing the quality of life for military personnel, veterans, and their families in the County, is a collaboration that will empower the foundation to support the department’s mission through charitable contributions, community outreach, and program promotion.

The partnership outlines a comprehensive agreement that enables the foundation to assist MVA with some operational responsibilities related to event management for Bob Hope Patriotic Hall, a historic landmark dedicated to serving the local veteran community.

Under this partnership, the foundation will oversee facility rentals for both private and public events. This initiative will not only optimize the use of the venue but also generate more public interest.

“The establishment of this partnership marks a significant milestone in our commitment to supporting military and veteran families,” said Justin Garza, Director of the Warrior Heritage Foundation. “By leveraging our resources and expertise, we can make a difference in the lives of those who have served our country. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to supporting the veteran community.”

In addition to managing the building’s event space rentals, the Warrior Heritage Foundation will also play an important role in the department’s community outreach and public engagement efforts.

This includes coordinating events designed to connect veterans and their families with critical resources, strengthen community ties, and enhance the department’s presence in Los Angeles County. By centralizing event management, the foundation will ensure that initiatives are well-organized, impactful, and aligned with the department’s strategic goals.

Furthermore, the partnership allows the foundation to curate and preserve the building’s military history and artifacts. This component is vital to ensure that the rich history and legacy of Los Angeles County military community are honored and accessible to the public.

Through exhibitions, educational programming, and heritage initiatives, the Warrior Heritage Foundation will safeguard the stories of those who have served, fostering a deeper connection between the veteran community and the public.

“This partnership is vital to taking the work the county and MVA team has been doing the last two years to the next level,” said Jim Zenner, Director of MVA. “Together, we can create a vibrant community space that not only honors our history but also helps us address the broken veteran narrative. Money from private donors gives MVA the flexibility we need to meet the dynamic needs we are seeing from the veterans who need our assistance.”

MVA and the Warrior Heritage Foundation are committed to making a positive impact on the lives of military personnel, veterans, and their families, and this partnership represents a significant step towards achieving that goal.

