Supes Approve Comprehensive Plan for Recovery from Fires

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has adopted a sweeping plan to accelerate recovery efforts and ensure equitable support for thousands of residents and small businesses affected by the unprecedented Eaton and Palisades Wildfires this month.

Introduced through a motion authored by Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger and Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, the County’s wildfire recovery efforts are now anchored by a comprehensive framework for immediate response and long-term disaster preparedness.

“The devastation caused by the January 2025 wildfires has been catastrophic, but I am unwavering in my commitment to rebuild quickly and robustly,” said Board Chair Kathryn Barger. “This motion is not simply about immediate recovery. It’s about creating a more resilient and equitable future for all of our communities. We are taking immediate, decisive action to help those impacted by these fires rebuild their lives and livelihoods. This plan will guide our way forward.”

“This motion aligns the extensive expertise of Los Angeles County departments to our mission: a safe, swift and sustainable wildfire recovery,” said Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath. “Chair Barger and I, with the support of our Board colleagues, will do everything we can to care for fire-impacted communities through every phase of the recovery and rebuilding journey. No one is alone, and every resource is on the table.”

This plan includes several key principles and components.

Swift and Equitable Recovery

The County’s plan commits to quickly delivering crucial support and services to aid in the recovery and rebuilding of affected communities. It prioritizes vulnerable populations and employs innovative strategies to mitigate financial obstacles, such as mandating waivers and financial assistance to offset building code modifications.

Streamlined Processes

The plan significantly streamlines processes for response and recovery, including expediting permitting, reducing bureaucratic hurdles, and removing impediments to access funding.

Robust Funding Acquisition

The County will actively pursue and fully utilize available funding from federal, state, and local government sources, as well as engaging private entities to maximize recovery resources.

Targeted Community Support

The plan supports extensive community outreach and support initiatives to assist residents and businesses in navigating the complex recovery process. Los Angeles County will provide resources and information to ensure transparent and accessible assistance.

Enhanced Disaster Preparedness

The plan focuses on building greater resilience against future disasters by incorporating long-term disaster preparedness measures and plans.

The implementation of this comprehensive motion will also be closely monitored by the County’s Auditor-Controller with regular updates provided to ensure accountability and transparency.

