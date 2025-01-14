County Veterans Services Move to Regional Centers ‘Until Further Notice’

Bob Hope Patriotic Hall, a 10-story building in downtown Los Angeles and home to the County of Los Angeles Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and various veteran service partners, has now closed to the public.
Bob Hope Patriotic Hall is being repurposed into an emergency shelter to provide temporary, safe housing for Veterans. The facility will offer gender-specific accommodations and a range of supportive services.
Until further notice. In line with the department mission to support veterans, service members and their families through dedicated resources and services, Military and Veterans Affairs is collaborating with the American Red Cross, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and other local agencies to ensure the safety and well-being of those who have served the country. This partnership reflects the department’s commitment to fostering a strong, supportive community during times of crisis.
Please take note of the following:
Regular Services have transitioned to Veteran Peer Access Network Rally Points: Military and Veterans Affairs still provides the same level of support to the veterans and families in the community, but for the immediate future, that support will be provided at VPAN rally points.
For Veterans seeking assistance and support, Bob Hope Patriotic Hall will remain closed to the public. Veterans in need of support can find assistance at the following locations:
JVS SoCal
vpan@jvs-socal.org
1180 Durfee Ave. Ste 200 South El Monte, CA 91733
Battleship Iowa
mnguyen@labattleship.org
5155 Rosecrans Ave. Hawthorne, CA 90250
Goodwill SoCal
vpangoodwill@goodwillsocal.org
13400 Riverside Dr., Ste 100, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
Battleship Iowa
hhardimon@labattleship.org
250 S. Harbor Blvd. San Pedro, CA 90731
Veterans Stand Together
gcassillas@usavest.org
9836 Atlantic Ave, Ste 105 South Gate, CA 90280
JVS SoCal
vpan@jvs-socal.org
38345 30th St. E, Suite A-1 Palmdale, CA 93550
Phoneline Assistance: MVA has expanded its phoneline operations to assist veterans and their families with virtual support as needed. For assistance, please call: (877) 4LA-VETS.
The Warrior Heritage Foundation is coordinating donations to support Los Angeles County veterans during the wildfire emergency. Financial contributions are essential to ensure continued support for those in need. Please consider donating and sharing the link to support our veterans during this critical time: https://warriorheritagefoundation.org/la-fire-relief-fund.
For more information about Los Angeles County veterans services visit https://mva.lacounty.gov/?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.