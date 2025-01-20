Jan. 21: Normal Operations Resume at Bob Hope Patriotic Hall

The Los Angeles County Department of Military & Veterans Affairs will resume normal operations at Bob Hope Patriotic Hall (1816 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, California, 90015) on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
After temporarily assisting veterans impacted by the recent wildfires, the organization is now fully reinstating in-person services to support veterans and their families.
Veterans and their families impacted by this disaster are encouraged to visit the following centers for support. Local Assistance Centers and Disaster Recovery Centers will be open to the public.
Local Assistance Recovery Centers
Westside Location:
UCLA Research Park West
10850 West Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90064
Hours: 1-8 p.m.
Eastside Location:
Pasadena City College Community Education Center
3035 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107
Hours: 1-8 p.m.
Disaster Recovery Centers:
Open to the public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
The department is also continuing to accept donations to help veterans during this critical time. If you would like to contribute, please visit https://warriorheritagefoundation.org/la-fire-relief-fund. The department remains committed to ensuring veterans receive the care and resources they have earned.
