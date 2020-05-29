Manipulating Covid Data for Profit | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 29
1987 - Director John Landis acquitted of charges in deaths of Vic Morrow and two child actors on Valencia set of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Friday, May 29, 2020
Thursday, May 28, 2020
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Monday, May 25, 2020
Sunday, May 24, 2020
|
During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is hard to sort through true and false claims promoted by researchers that could be for profit and even harm the public.
|
California Department of Public Health officials gave Los Angeles County the OK Friday to reopen restaurants for in-person dining and allow barbershops and hair salons to resume offering services.
|
Artist, writer, educator and CalArts alum Audrey Chan (Art MFA 07) has been named the first-ever resident artist by the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California.
|
CSUN’s Class of 2019-2020 worked too hard — and overcame too many challenges — not to celebrate the completion of this chapter in their academic journey, at least virtually.
|
The COVID-19 pandemic has required people to stay at home as much as possible. For those in abusive households, “Safer at Home” orders heightened the risk factors associated with child maltreatment, domestic violence and sexual assault.
|
The Valley Industry Association aka VIA will launch a member-exclusive online business coaching program, called "Breakfast Club," on Friday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.
|
The California State Senate rejected Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget cuts to sectors like education and health care Thursday, instead seeking to draw down more reserves, raise taxes on certain industries and borrow against the future to make up an estimated $54 billion shortfall.
|
Donaldson Company, Inc., based in Bloomington, Minnesota with operations also in Valencia, announced on Friday that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 21.0 cents per share, payable June 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2020.
|
1987 - Director John Landis acquitted of charges in deaths of Vic Morrow and two child actors on Valencia set of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 1,094 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 1,184 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
|
A power outage in Valencia reportedly affected 1, 228 residents Thursday afternoon.
|
(CN) — The CEO of the California High Speed Rail Authority had to take on all comers during an oversight hearing in the state assembly on Wednesday afternoon.
|
(CN) — Millions are filing initial claims for unemployment insurance each week, but insured U.S. unemployment rate has fallen 2.6%, the Department of Labor reported Thursday. It’s the first decrease of the pandemic era.
|
The Los Angeles Rams have finalized their 2020 preseason schedule, the club announced Wednesday.
|
Now implemented statewide, CalFresh Awareness Month in L.A. County has been recognized by the California Department of Social Services as a “best practice” to connect with diverse and hard to serve communities through strategic and culturally sensitive outreach.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce that Elena Galvez has been named to the Board of Directors for the Southern California Chapter of Sister Cities International.
|
If you anticipate your loved one could be admitted to a nursing home or hospital, think about giving them a crash course in using a smart phone.
|
A Saugus High School teacher has been arrested on suspicion of having oral sex with a minor, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station booking logs.
|
College of the Canyons outside linebacker Khalib Johns has committed to Mercer University after a sophomore season in which he was a unanimous all-conference selection for the Cougars.
|
The Westfield Valencia Town Center has scheduled its reopening for June 3 after a two-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, mall officials announced Wednesday.
|
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Wednesday called on California’s cross-sector partners to accelerate investments that can help all California students access the technology they need to succeed academically in all educational settings.
|
The Secretary of Defense, Dr. Mark T. Esper, signed a memo Tuesday to transition to a conditions-based phased approach to personnel movement and travel restrictions.
|
1888 - Olympian Jim Thorpe, "America's greatest athlete," born in Indian Territory (probably near Prague, Okla.); later in life, appeared in many B-Westerns shot in Placerita Canyon [story]
|
A task force led by the Los Angeles County Office of Education on Wednesday released a schools reopening plan for the 2020-21 academic year during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the physical closure in March of all K-12 campuses in the region.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.