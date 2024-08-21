header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 21
1961 - CalArts grad (MFA '92) and marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Spongebob SquarePants, born in Oklahoma; developed prototype for Spongebob while studying at CalArts in 1989. Estimated net worth in 2012: $90 million. Died 2018. [story]
Stephen Hillenburg
California Announces $76M to Bolster Security for Nonprofits
| Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
Water drop


California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that California is expediting the deployment of funds and is now accepting applications for $76 million in grant funding available to bolster safety and security for nonprofits that are at higher risk of hate-based crimes.

These would include synagogues, mosques, and Black and LGBTQ+ organizations.

The California State Nonprofit Security Grant Program provides nonprofit organizations with funding for security enhancements including reinforced doors, gates, high-intensity lighting, access control systems, and Inspection and screening systems.

“An attack against any community is an attack against our entire state and our values. Every Californian deserves the ability to worship, love, and gather safely, without fear of hate,” Newsom said. “This new round of funding is aimed at helping high-risk organizations protect themselves against violent attacks and hate crimes”

Recent data points to an increase in hate crimes carried out against Jewish, Muslim, and LGBTQ+ communities in 2023. Anti-Black bias events remained the most prevalent, despite a decrease in total reported incidents from 2022 to 2023. Hate crime committed against the Black community Last year, after heightened fear of violence due to conflicts in the Middle East and the troubling trend of hate-fueled attacks across the country, Governor Newsom increased funding for the grant program by over 35%, adding an additional $20 million available for nonprofits to improve safety and security.

“Despite facing significant budget challenges, the California Legislature will continue to stand firm in our commitment to supporting vulnerable communities targeted by hate,” said Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) and Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), the Budget Chairs of the California Legislature. “We are particularly grateful to Governor Newsom for his longstanding leadership in funding the Nonprofit Security Grant Program and for his efforts to expedite the disbursement of these vital grants. We have no doubt that this funding will continue to make a major difference in protecting the Jewish community and all communities targeted by hate.”

Since the inception of the program in 2015, the state has awarded $152,750,000 in state funding to 924 community groups.

Steps to apply for funding 

The new request for proposals can be found on the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services website, which administers the program. Eligible organizations include those exempt from taxation under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Interested applicants are encouraged to learn more by attending one of six upcoming informational webinars. Proposals must be received electronically by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23.

“We encourage nonprofit organizations to consider applying for these new grants, which can go a long way toward helping them enhance their security to prevent targeted acts of hate and violence,” said Nancy Ward, Director of Cal OES.

Fighting hate and protecting all communities 

California is taking nation-leading measures to improve the safety, health, and well-being of the state’s diverse communities. Since 2019, the state has invested over $400 million in funding to increase community resources and address hate, including $217 million in state and federal grants to fund security infrastructure for faith-based and other non-profit institutions and $196 million in anti-hate investments to support community services for victims and survivors of hate acts.

Amidst the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and recent hate-related incidents throughout the nation, earlier this year, Governor Newsom  released the Golden State Plan to Counter Antisemitism to address increasing attacks on California’s Jewish communities, and wrote a letter to California’s Muslim, Palestinian American, and Arab American communities denouncing hate-based attacks and the loss of innocent lives. Last year, the Governor signed legislation that established the Commission on the State of Hate and improved the tracking of hate crimes. The Governor also signed an executive order in 2022 to further protect communities against hate violence and discrimination. Last year, California launched CA vs Hate, a new multilingual statewide hotline and website that provides a safe, anonymous reporting option for victims and witnesses of hate acts. Reports can be made anonymously by calling 833-8-NO-HATE. For individuals who want to report a hate crime to law enforcement immediately or who are in imminent danger, please call 911
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Santa Clarita Ranked Eighth Safest City in U.S. by PropertyClub
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
Santa Clarita Ranked Eighth Safest City in U.S. by PropertyClub
The city of Santa Clarita has been ranked the "Eighth Safest City in the United States" by PropertyClub.
FULL STORY...
California Announces $76M to Bolster Security for Nonprofits
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
California Announces $76M to Bolster Security for Nonprofits
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California is expediting the deployment of funds and is now accepting applications for $76 million in grant funding available to bolster safety and security for nonprofits that are at higher risk of hate-based crimes.
FULL STORY...
Santa Clarita Runners Club Donates to SCV Cross-Country Teams
Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
Santa Clarita Runners Club Donates to SCV Cross-Country Teams
The Santa Clarita Runners Club continues a long-standing tradition of supporting Santa Clarita Valley high school cross-country teams through its annual Independence Day Classic.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug. 24: Gentle Barn’s 25th Anniversary Benefit
The Gentle Barn will celebrate its 25th anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 24 as it presents a fundraising benefit "Twilight Tails."
Aug. 24: Gentle Barn’s 25th Anniversary Benefit
Sept. 24: Shark Bites at Old Town Newhall Library
The city of Santa Clarita Old Town Newhall Library will host a special "Shark Bites" event on Tuesday, Sept. 24 for children ages 0-11.
Sept. 24: Shark Bites at Old Town Newhall Library
Santa Clarita Ranked Eighth Safest City in U.S. by PropertyClub
The city of Santa Clarita has been ranked the "Eighth Safest City in the United States" by PropertyClub.
Santa Clarita Ranked Eighth Safest City in U.S. by PropertyClub
County Youth Commission Seeking New Commissioners
The Los Angeles County Youth Commission is looking for young adults to join them to help guide the commission in the coming years. 
County Youth Commission Seeking New Commissioners
California Announces $76M to Bolster Security for Nonprofits
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California is expediting the deployment of funds and is now accepting applications for $76 million in grant funding available to bolster safety and security for nonprofits that are at higher risk of hate-based crimes.
California Announces $76M to Bolster Security for Nonprofits
Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 21
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 21
Oct. 20: American Cancer Society BARK FOR LIFE Happy Halloween Fundraiser
Celebrate a Happy Howl-o-ween with your dog at the American Cancer Society’s fundraiser, BARK FOR LIFE, presented by Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley.
Oct. 20: American Cancer Society BARK FOR LIFE Happy Halloween Fundraiser
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks in Bottom Third in National Real Estate Markets
With home values up around 3.3% in the past year and mortgage rates remaining high, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the Best Real Estate Markets in 2024.
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks in Bottom Third in National Real Estate Markets
Santa Clarita Invites Poets to Submit Works for 2025 Sidewalk Poetry Project
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the call for entries for the 2025 Sidewalk Poetry Project.
Santa Clarita Invites Poets to Submit Works for 2025 Sidewalk Poetry Project
Sept. 13: The MAIN Hosts Zany Comedy ‘The Underpants’ Written by Steve Martin
The hit Off-Broadway play 'The Underpants” is making its way to The MAIN for a night of crazy laughs and comedy. b
Sept. 13: The MAIN Hosts Zany Comedy ‘The Underpants’ Written by Steve Martin
Sept. 30: Huntertones Concert Comes to West Ranch
Huntertones, a Brooklyn-based sextet that has thrilled music lovers around the globe with their fun, imaginative and fearless music, are coming to the Santa Clarita Valley for a special one-night performance.
Sept. 30: Huntertones Concert Comes to West Ranch
Today in SCV History (Aug. 21)
1961 - CalArts grad (MFA '92) and marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Spongebob SquarePants, born in Oklahoma; developed prototype for Spongebob while studying at CalArts in 1989. Estimated net worth in 2012: $90 million. Died 2018. [story]
Stephen Hillenburg
Single Mothers Outreach Celebrates New Offices
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Thursday, Aug. 15 for the new offices of Single Mothers Outreach in Valencia.
Single Mothers Outreach Celebrates New Offices
Oct. 5: Deadline for L.A. County Bookmark Contest
The Los Angeles County Library Bookmark Contest is now accepting entries. Deadline for entries is Oct. 5.
Oct. 5: Deadline for L.A. County Bookmark Contest
Oct. 5 Harvest Moon Fundraiser at The Painted Turtle
Harvest Moon: A Gathering benefiting The Painted Turtle and The Bridge School will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 at The Painted Turtle camp in Lake Hughes.
Oct. 5 Harvest Moon Fundraiser at The Painted Turtle
Aug. 24: Author Claudia Donally to Meet Readers at The Open Book
Author Claudia Donally will meet readers and sign her new book, "Emily's Beach Day," a new children’s book at The Open Book, in Canyon Country, from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.
Aug. 24: Author Claudia Donally to Meet Readers at The Open Book
Santa Clarita Runners Club Donates to SCV Cross-Country Teams
The Santa Clarita Runners Club continues a long-standing tradition of supporting Santa Clarita Valley high school cross-country teams through its annual Independence Day Classic.
Santa Clarita Runners Club Donates to SCV Cross-Country Teams
Sept. 14: Inaugural Motorcycle Poker Ride Benefits Blue Star Ranch
The Inaugural Motorcycle Poker Ride fundraiser to benefit Blue Star Ranch will be held Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Mint Canyon Moose Lodge in Canyon Country.
Sept. 14: Inaugural Motorcycle Poker Ride Benefits Blue Star Ranch
Aug. 30 Deadline COC Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee Applications
College of the Canyons seeks qualified individuals to serve on the Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee.
Aug. 30 Deadline COC Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee Applications
Sept. 6: Deadline to Submit Application for Vacant COC Board Trustee Seat
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will appoint a new member to fill the seat representing Trustee Area No. 5
Sept. 6: Deadline to Submit Application for Vacant COC Board Trustee Seat
Jason Gibbs Retains City Council Seat for New Term
The Santa Clarita City Council held a special meeting on Monday, Aug. 19 to determine how to proceed in the Nov. 5 general election for the city council District 3 seat. The options were to appoint Jason Gibbs, the lone candidate who had filed for the seat, or to pay the cost for an election offering only one candidate.
Jason Gibbs Retains City Council Seat for New Term
Today in SCV History (Aug. 20)
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
Deed of Title
Oct. 19: Fourth Annual OCD Awareness Walk
The Fourth Annual OCD Awareness SCV Walk and community event will be held in Santa Clarita on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Oct. 19: Fourth Annual OCD Awareness Walk
LASD Reminds Drivers, Keep Final Days of Summer Fun, Not Fatal
As the end of summer approaches and families prepare for Labor Day celebrations, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone to prioritize safety on the roads.
LASD Reminds Drivers, Keep Final Days of Summer Fun, Not Fatal
SCVNews.com