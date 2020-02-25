March 11: CalArts Opportunities Festival

Formerly the “Career Fair,” the CalArts Opportunities Festival (Opp Fest) now includes employers offering a wide range of professional opportunities for CalArts students and alumnx such as internships, full-time, part-time, freelance, project-based and volunteer opportunities.

For employers, access qualified candidates with education and experience in visual and performing arts. Participation in our event also allows your company to share resources and increase your brand awareness.

Event details:

Date: March 11

Time: 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Location: CalArts Main Gallery

Employers

To register for a booth, please complete the form below:

Click here for Employer Registration.

A prompt response will ensure you a booth reservation and maximum publicity of your participation. Registration fee is $75 standard and $25 for non-profit and government. Fee must be received by Thursday, February 27. Fee includes: admission for two representatives, 6ft table and chairs, morning refreshments, two parking permits, and an online organization profile with a link-out to your website. If you have any questions, feel free to contact us at (661) 291-3419 or clw@calarts.edu.

Students and Alumnx

Visit OppFest page to register for the event, view employers scheduled to attend, see a list of prep workshops, and learn how the Center for Life and Work can pay for your business cards.