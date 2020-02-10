March 15: Charity Hike for Sister Cities Program

The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to register for the inaugural Santa Clarita Sister Cities Charity Hike at Rivendale Park and Open Space and Ed Davis Park at Towsley Canyon on Sunday, March 15.

Funds raised from the event will benefit the Santa Clarita Sister Cities’ Local-to-Global programs and support the Sister Cities International’s mission to “promote peace through mutual respect, understanding and cooperation – one individual, one community at a time.”

There are two options for participants in the Charity Hike. Attendees can choose the challenging, 5.1-mile Towsley Canyon Loop Trail, with its panoramic views of the Santa Clarita Valley, or opt for the scenic, rolling hills of the shorter, 1.6-mile Elder Loop.

Early registration for either course is $25 per person or $30 after March 1. One official event shirt will be provided for each paid registration.

In addition to the hike, participants will receive free photos on the course, a Zumba warm-up and yoga stretch prior to the hike, and a post-hike breakfast provided by Holiday Inn Express & Suites.

Kids 10 and younger may enjoy the hike and breakfast for free.

Both hikes will begin at 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 15, with on-site registration available as early as 6:30 a.m. Following the hike, enjoy the finish line celebration and breakfast with your family and friends.

For more information about the Sister Cities Charity Hike and to register, visit santa-clarita.com/SisterCities.