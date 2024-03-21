header image

March 21
1927 - Baker Ranch Rodeo owners announce they'll award $4,000 in cash prizes at first major event (2nd annual rodeo at future Saugus Speedway) [story]
Santa Clarita Sister Cities Hosting Students from Matsudo, Japan
| Thursday, Mar 21, 2024

Matsudo photoThe city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, is proud to host Matsudo, Japan through a youth delegation between the city of Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Sister Cities, College of the Canyons, Academy of the Canyons (AOC) and the William S. Hart Union High School District. By promoting cultural and student exchange, this will help strengthen the relationship between the city of Matsudo and the city of Santa Clarita, through Santa Clarita Sister Cities.

On Thursday, March 14, Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda, along with the Sister Cities Executive Board, welcomed high school students from Matsudo to Santa Clarita City Hall. The students were chaperoned by a city of Matsudo staff member, as well as a representative from the Matsudo City International Exchange Association. These students will be spending an enriching week in Santa Clarita, filled with learning and fun activities that will immerse them in American culture.

During this week, the Matsudo students will attend classes at AOC and enjoy activities planned by its Associated Student Body. They will stay with host families who have planned an assortment of fun activities for them, including a visit to Universal Studios, attending a Los Angeles Lakers game and ice skating at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia.

City of Matsudo representatives will take a tour of Santa Clarita City Hall and City facilities, attend Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra rehearsals, enjoy the Old Town Newhall Walking Tour and the Santa Clarita Arts Augmented Reality App. They will also meet with city of Santa Clarita staff, the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Board and representatives from Valencia High School, West Ranch High School and the California Institute of the Arts.

This is the second youth delegation to Santa Clarita from Matsudo. The first visit in 2023 proved beneficial and enjoyable for the Matsudo students and host students from AOC, as well as the entire AOC student body. During a wrap-up session from last year, students from both countries shared that the experience opened their eyes and made them realize that they have so many similarities, despite the differences in their culture and upbringing. It is expected that this week’s visit will provide even more insight and enhance the relationship between Matsudo, Japan and the city of Santa Clarita.

For more information on the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Program, please visit SantaClaritaSisterCities.org or email SisterCities@santaclarita.gov.
Local Homeschoolers Encouraged to Join ‘Home at the Library’

Local Homeschoolers Encouraged to Join ‘Home at the Library’
Thursday, Mar 21, 2024
Attention homeschoolers in Santa Clarita!
FULL STORY...

Entry Period Open For Annual Sister Cities Young Artists, Author Showcase

Entry Period Open For Annual Sister Cities Young Artists, Author Showcase
Wednesday, Mar 20, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, invites local students to submit original artwork, poetry, essays/creative writing, photographs or music for the 2024 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
FULL STORY...

March 22: Meet Author of One Story One City Book

March 22: Meet Author of One Story One City Book
Tuesday, Mar 19, 2024
Kelsey James, author of this year’s One Story One City book, "The Woman in the Castello" will appear Friday, March 22 at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Live Music Performers Announced

Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Live Music Performers Announced
Monday, Mar 18, 2024
The 28th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is back with your favorite musical performers and an exciting lineup of new acts.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Barger Issues Statement on FCC’s Proposed 9-8-8 Routing Changes
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued the following statement Thursday in response to an announcement by Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel of a proposal to change how calls to the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline are routed.
Barger Issues Statement on FCC’s Proposed 9-8-8 Routing Changes
Brownell’s Four RBIs Propel Mustangs to Victory
Cason Brownell had a bases-loaded double in the first and added a home run in the sixth to knock in all four runs The Master's needed in a 4-3 win over Westcliff Tuesday in Irvine.
Brownell’s Four RBIs Propel Mustangs to Victory
Grow Your Business with Help from SCVEDC
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation plays a pivotal role in fostering business growth and prosperity within the region.
Grow Your Business with Help from SCVEDC
COC Names Kaiya Cortinas, JT Saenz Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Kaiya Cortinas (women's track and field) and JT Saenz (men's track and field) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 11-16.
COC Names Kaiya Cortinas, JT Saenz Athletes of the Week
Kuhlman Stepping Down as Hart District Superintendent
Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District, will be leaving his post effective June 30, 2024, he announced in a district-wide email Wednesday night. 
Kuhlman Stepping Down as Hart District Superintendent
Holly Hitt-Zuniga to Represent COC and NSF CREATE Energy Center in Iceland
Holly Hitt-Zuniga has been selected to represent COC and the National Science Foundation’s Center for Renewable Energy Advanced Technological Education in Iceland.
Holly Hitt-Zuniga to Represent COC and NSF CREATE Energy Center in Iceland
L.A.’s Safe Clean Water Program Unveils New Website
L.A. County’s Safe, Clean Water Program has launched a new website for residents to navigate. This website represents a significant step forward in our commitment to transparency, accessibility, and collaboration.
L.A.’s Safe Clean Water Program Unveils New Website
Wilk’s Bill to Study Feasibility of CSU Campus in High Desert Clears Senate Education Committee
 Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to study the feasibility of a new California State University Campus in the Victor Valley passed out of the Senate Education Committee.
Wilk’s Bill to Study Feasibility of CSU Campus in High Desert Clears Senate Education Committee
Entry Period Open For Annual Sister Cities Young Artists, Author Showcase
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, invites local students to submit original artwork, poetry, essays/creative writing, photographs or music for the 2024 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
Entry Period Open For Annual Sister Cities Young Artists, Author Showcase
Hart High Reveals New School Mascot, Hart Hawks
William S. Hart High School principal Jason d'Autremont announced the new school mascot, the Hart High Hawks, during a mascot reveal ceremony Tuesday evening in the Hart High auditorium.
Hart High Reveals New School Mascot, Hart Hawks
May 5: The Third Annual Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament
After two successful tournaments players are hitting the courts for The 3rd Annual Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament. 
May 5: The Third Annual Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament
CSUN Mural Honors Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians
When you enter the main floor of the west wing of the California State University Northridge library, you’ll soon notice a new mural blending art, nature and the Indigenous history that the campus sits on.
CSUN Mural Honors Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians
Today in SCV History (March 20)
2012 - County supervisors approve 50-year operating agreement for Placerita Canyon State Park [read]
Placerita Canyon
National Animal Poison Prevention Month
March is National Animal Poison Prevention Month and the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control is dedicated to raising awareness about the risks of pet poisoning and providing essential tips to keep our beloved pets safe.
National Animal Poison Prevention Month
Supes Hear Tax Relief Offered to Homeowners Impacted by Chiquita
The Los Angeles County Treasurer Tax-Collector and the Los Angeles County’s Assessor's Office have presented property tax relief efforts now in place to support residents impacted by odors from Chiquita Canyon Landfill at the March 19 Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Supes Hear Tax Relief Offered to Homeowners Impacted by Chiquita
SCV Water’s Laboratory Recognized for Early Implementation of System
The SCV Water Laboratory has received commendation from the State of California’s Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program for its proactive implementation of the TNI Standard quality management system in February 2023, ahead of the required compliance date of Jan. 1, 2024.
SCV Water’s Laboratory Recognized for Early Implementation of System
Glasnow Opens for L.A. Dodgers, Spectrum Expands Access to Games
Former Hart High standout Tyler Glasnow will make his first start as a Los Angeles Dodger in the season opener against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday (3 a.m. PT) at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea.
Glasnow Opens for L.A. Dodgers, Spectrum Expands Access to Games
April 25: Wine on the Roof Benefits WiSH Education Foundation
The popular Wine on the Roof fundraiser will be held on Thursday, April 25 from 6:30-10 p.m. at The Centre (the former Sports Complex), 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
April 25: Wine on the Roof Benefits WiSH Education Foundation
March 22: Meet Author of One Story One City Book
Kelsey James, author of this year’s One Story One City book, "The Woman in the Castello" will appear Friday, March 22 at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
March 22: Meet Author of One Story One City Book
April 18: SNAP Sports Wine Tasting Fundraiser
The 2024 SNAP Sports Wine Tasting Fundraiser will be held at Salt Creek Grille Valencia on Thursday, April 18, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
April 18: SNAP Sports Wine Tasting Fundraiser
AB 2135 Would Protect Workers From Wage Theft
In a move to protect workers, California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, successfully moved AB 2135 past its first hurdle, passing out of the Labor Committee.
AB 2135 Would Protect Workers From Wage Theft
SCVNews.com