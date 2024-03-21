Santa Clarita Sister Cities Hosting Students from Matsudo, Japan

The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, is proud to host Matsudo, Japan through a youth delegation between the city of Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Sister Cities, College of the Canyons, Academy of the Canyons (AOC) and the William S. Hart Union High School District. By promoting cultural and student exchange, this will help strengthen the relationship between the city of Matsudo and the city of Santa Clarita, through Santa Clarita Sister Cities.

On Thursday, March 14, Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda, along with the Sister Cities Executive Board, welcomed high school students from Matsudo to Santa Clarita City Hall. The students were chaperoned by a city of Matsudo staff member, as well as a representative from the Matsudo City International Exchange Association. These students will be spending an enriching week in Santa Clarita, filled with learning and fun activities that will immerse them in American culture.

During this week, the Matsudo students will attend classes at AOC and enjoy activities planned by its Associated Student Body. They will stay with host families who have planned an assortment of fun activities for them, including a visit to Universal Studios, attending a Los Angeles Lakers game and ice skating at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia.

City of Matsudo representatives will take a tour of Santa Clarita City Hall and City facilities, attend Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra rehearsals, enjoy the Old Town Newhall Walking Tour and the Santa Clarita Arts Augmented Reality App. They will also meet with city of Santa Clarita staff, the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Board and representatives from Valencia High School, West Ranch High School and the California Institute of the Arts.

This is the second youth delegation to Santa Clarita from Matsudo. The first visit in 2023 proved beneficial and enjoyable for the Matsudo students and host students from AOC, as well as the entire AOC student body. During a wrap-up session from last year, students from both countries shared that the experience opened their eyes and made them realize that they have so many similarities, despite the differences in their culture and upbringing. It is expected that this week’s visit will provide even more insight and enhance the relationship between Matsudo, Japan and the city of Santa Clarita.

For more information on the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Program, please visit SantaClaritaSisterCities.org or email SisterCities@santaclarita.gov.

