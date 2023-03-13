header image

1882 - Henry Mayo Newhall dies at 56 in San Francisco after falling off of horse in SCV
Henry M. Newhall
March 15: Hart Board Meeting to Recognize Local CIF Champs
| Monday, Mar 13, 2023
Hart District

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, March 15, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.

This will be an in-person meeting held at the Administrative Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita.

The meeting can also be livestreamed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/r9JOXD-21lI.

The agenda can be in its entirety at https://bit.ly/HartBoardMeetingInfo.

The board will recognize two district sports teams for their accomplishments including:

Recognition of the Hart Girls Soccer Team as the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section Division 2 Champions and the CIF State Southern California Regional Division 2 Champions.

Recognition of the Valencia Boys Basketball Team as the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section Division 4AA Champions and the CIF State Southern California Regional Division 4 Champions.

This meeting will also include a Public Hearing for item IX-H Regarding Proposed Community Facilities District (CFD) No. 2023-1 and the proposed levy of special taxes as well as bond indebtedness of the Mello-Roos district No. 2023-1.

The Board will also act as the Legislative Body of CFD No. 2023-1 for agenda items X-A through X-D.

Hart Board Scan

In addition to regular board business other items on the agenda include:

An increase in monthly compensation for Governing Board members to $510.51 per board member will be considered.

Note: Anyone wishing to address the Board on an item within the subject matter jurisdiction of the Board will be required to fill out a speaker card for both Public Comment and speaking to a specific agenda item. Please be advised only those using speaker cards will be recognized by the Board. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda and the Board will not engage in dialogue regarding issues not on the agenda. Speakers will be given two (2) minutes to address the Board. The President may limit public comment time based on the number of people who wish to speak.

Any parent/guardian of a pupil, or any pupil who is 18 years old or older, may provide the District with a written request to exclude the pupil’s personal information from the minutes of any Governing Board meeting. Written requests must be delivered to 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, c/o Debbie Dunn, or emailed to ddunn@hartdistrict.org within five days following the Governing Board meeting in which the pupil’s information was listed.

Materials related to an item on the agenda submitted to the Governing Board after distribution of the agenda packet are available for public inspection at the District Office during normal business hours.
