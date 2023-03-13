March 15: Hart Board Meeting to Recognize Local CIF Champs

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, March 15, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
This will be an in-person meeting held at the Administrative Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita.
The board will recognize two district sports teams for their accomplishments including:
Recognition of the Hart Girls Soccer Team as the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section Division 2 Champions and the CIF State Southern California Regional Division 2 Champions.
Recognition of the Valencia Boys Basketball Team as the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section Division 4AA Champions and the CIF State Southern California Regional Division 4 Champions.
This meeting will also include a Public Hearing for item IX-H Regarding Proposed Community Facilities District (CFD) No. 2023-1 and the proposed levy of special taxes as well as bond indebtedness of the Mello-Roos district No. 2023-1.
The Board will also act as the Legislative Body of CFD No. 2023-1 for agenda items X-A through X-D.
In addition to regular board business other items on the agenda include:
An increase in monthly compensation for Governing Board members to $510.51 per board member will be considered.
Note: Anyone wishing to address the Board on an item within the subject matter jurisdiction of the Board will be required to fill out a speaker card for both Public Comment and speaking to a specific agenda item. Please be advised only those using speaker cards will be recognized by the Board. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda and the Board will not engage in dialogue regarding issues not on the agenda. Speakers will be given two (2) minutes to address the Board. The President may limit public comment time based on the number of people who wish to speak.
Any parent/guardian of a pupil, or any pupil who is 18 years old or older, may provide the District with a written request to exclude the pupil’s personal information from the minutes of any Governing Board meeting. Written requests must be delivered to 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, c/o Debbie Dunn, or emailed to ddunn@hartdistrict.org within five days following the Governing Board meeting in which the pupil’s information was listed.
Materials related to an item on the agenda submitted to the Governing Board after distribution of the agenda packet are available for public inspection at the District Office during normal business hours.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, March 14, beginning at 5:30 p.m. for closed session, followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
The Music Center announced Thursday 112 of Southern California’s most talented high school students have advanced to become semifinalists in The Music Center’s 35th Annual Spotlight program, including three students from the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 11 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,073 new cases countywide and 15 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Today’s case count includes one week’s worth of cases (266) from Long Beach, as that jurisdiction has moved to weekly reporting.
The Funeral Mass for Monsignor Michael Joseph Slattery, the founding pastor of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish in Saugus will be held on Wednesday, March 22 at 11 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, 22508 Copper Hill Drive, Saugus, CA 91350.
The College of the Canyons Biological and Environmental Sciences Department was awarded the State Chancellor’s Office Innovative Use of Technology Award at the Chief Information Systems Officers Association Technology Summit on Wednesday, March 8 in San Francisco. This award recognizes cutting edge advancements in the department’s microbiology laboratories.
Olive Branch Theatricals is a musical theater and performing arts nonprofit in the Santa Clarita Valley. Olive Branch believes in bringing the community together through the arts and is passionate about making theater a welcoming, fun and inclusive experience for everyone - from performers to audience members.
If you are looking for a great way to connect with other businesses attend the Valley Industry Association After Five event on Thursday, March 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at American Family Funding/360 Executive Suites, 25101 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.
On March 4, the final day of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Swimming and Diving National Championships in Columbus, Ga., The Master's University athletes scored several top tens.
Did you know that as little as two milligrams of Fentanyl, about the size of five grains of salt, can cause negative health effects including trouble breathing, dizziness, possible overdose and even death? With the recent uptick in Fentanyl deaths, especially among teenagers, we must work together as a community to eliminate drug abuse and educate our parents, teachers, caregivers and students on the dangers of taking drugs.
College of the Canyons continued its first-place reign in the Western State Conference with two Cougars tying with a third player for medalist honors during the WSC event hosted by Allan Hancock at the Santa Maria Country Club on Monday, March 6.
The Annie Awards returned to an in-person ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 25 for its semicentennial bringing emerging talent and luminaries alike from all corners of the animation industry to UCLA’s Royce Hall. As in years past, California Institute of the Arts alums earned awards across several categories, as well as juried honors.
For your convenience, listed below is the login/dial-in information for the upcoming March 16, Public Outreach and Legislation Committee meeting along with the link to the meeting agenda packet information card.
The College of the Canyons Board of Trustees named three athletic facilities to honor legendary Cougar athletics head coaches and faculty members Lee Smelser and Mike Gillespie, along with longtime board member Michele Jenkins.
