Supes Vote to Officially Make ‘Old Glory’ Historic Landmark

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion on Tuesday, Sept. 24 to officially designate “Old Glory,” a Los Angeles County Historic Landmark.

The towering Valley Oak tree (Quercus lobata) located at Pico Canyon Park in Stevenson Ranch is estimated to be 400 years old.

The effort to give the designation to “Old Glory” was advanced on July 11 when the Board of Supervisors passed a motion brought by Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger to begin the process.

“This majestic tree is not only a symbol of resilience and community spirit but also an important remnant of the rich ecological heritage of the region,” read the motion that ratified its landmark status by Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

Old Glory is reported to be the largest tree in the country to survive being moved, adding to its historic status.

“This is an amazing thing. We didn’t think it would survive the move. But now, as you look at it, it is gorgeous,” said Lynne Plambeck, president of Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment.

SCOPE begin the process of getting the tree the historic landmark designation two years ago when it first submitted a petition to Barger’s office.

In March a picnic was held to celebrate the 20th anniversary of John Quigley’s 71-day urban tree-sit in 2003 to save the heritage oak from destruction.

Quigley’s efforts to save the oak made international news at the time and ultimately saved the tree, which was moved to its current location in Pico Canyon Park.

