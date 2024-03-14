|
The California State University, Northridge men’s basketball team outlasted defending Big West champion University of California, Santa Barbara Wednesday, 87-84 in overtime, to win a game in the Big West Basketball Championship tournament for the first time since 2014.
College of the Canyons picked up another non-conference victory, this time outlasting visiting Chaffey College 7-5 at Whitten Field on Tuesday.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. is proud to announce their continued partnership with the William S. Hart Union High School District.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is holding an in-person meeting Thursday, March 21, at 5:30 p.m.
Auditions for "The Play that Goes Wrong" and "Neil Simon's Come Blown Your Horn" will be held at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall.
The city of Santa Clarita Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, March 19 at 3 p.m., in the Mural Room of City Hall.
Experience the exhilaration of Outlets at Tejon's Golden Egg Scavenger Hunt, returning this spring from March 26 to March 30.
Los Angeles County is gearing up to make big improvements to The Old Road, a major highway and artery that serves the Santa Clarita Valley, that is frequently used by locals and commuters when traffic on the Interstate 5 is snarled due to roadwork or emergency closures.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Jaclyn Wosk (women's tennis) and Hugo Boyer (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 4-9.
Tax season often brings stress and anxiety, with concerns about correctly filling out forms, but did you know that California State University, Northridge’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Clinic can help smooth out the process?
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean water due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Step into a world of vibrant lights and pulsating beats at the electrifying Neon Night SENSES Block Party on Thursday, March 21.
The Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation has partnered with College of the Canyons, the city of Santa Clarita, the Chamber of Commerce, and America's Job Centers of California to host another valley-wide job fair.
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Californians applying for a Clean Air Vehicle decal can now enter the digital service express lane with a new online option from the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his measure to make wildfire settlement payments tax-free passed out of the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee.
In March of 2022 my husband and I volunteered to provide foster care for a two-year-old female Great Pyrenees dog for the Great Pyrenees Association of Southern California Rescue.
California State University, Northridge has received a $1.25 million federal grant to develop an interdisciplinary program to bridge the divide between those who work with young children with disabilities, educators, behavior interventionists and speech-language pathologists.
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is holding its regular meeting in City Hall's Council Chambers Thursday, March 14 at 6 p.m.
As political polarization threatens the foundations of American democracy, newsrooms across the nation — which have long played a vital role in checking political power and keeping the citizenry informed — are laying off staff or disappearing all together.
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, March. 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Resurgence IT, 25031 Avenue Stanford STE 10, Valencia, CA 91354.
