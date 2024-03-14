Downloads:
 Agenda
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
PUBLIC PARTICIPATION
ITEM 1: ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN
ITEM 2: SUMMER TROLLEY
ITEM 3: IPW TRADESHOW
ITEM 4: EARNED MEDIA
ITEM 5: EVENTS CALENDAR
ITEM 6: ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT MANAGER REPORT
ITEM 7: 2024 FUTURE MEETING SCHEDULE: JUNE 11, SEPTEMBER 17, DECEMBER 10
ADJOURN