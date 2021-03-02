Downloads:
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
Roll Call
FLAG SALUTE
PUBLIC PARTICIPATION
ITEM 1:
1. PRCS Commission Sub-Committees

Discuss the sub-committees list in support of the Parks and Recreation 5-Year Plan.
2. Parks and Capital Improvement Projects Update

Staff from Parks and Capital Improvement Projects will provide an update on current projects.

 

 
STAFF COMMENTS
ADJOURN