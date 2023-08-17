Marcia Mayeda | A Pawsitive Work Environment

The Covid pandemic rewrote the social contract between employer and employee, creating new opportunities for work scheduling and locations.

Employees discovered the benefits of working from home, achieving a better work-life balance by avoiding long commutes and other stressors associated with working outside of the home. One of those stressors includes leaving pets behind all day when they go to work.

As people consider returning to office-based work, new options are forming that guide their decisions. Allowing employees to bring their pets to work has taken off as an employer incentive to attract a committed workforce. There are so many benefits to allowing pets at work, and this option should really be considered by employers to attract and retain employees.

I can speak firsthand about the benefits of pets in the workplace. My dogs have always accompanied me to work, and coworkers bring theirs as well. Visitors to our offices love to get to know the animals and take selfies with them, while the dogs are thrilled to be spending time with the person they love all day long.

Pets at work transform the atmosphere at the workplace. The presence of pets has been scientifically proven to reduce stress and anxiety levels. Petting a friendly animal releases oxytocin, the “feel-good” hormone, which can help lower blood pressure and promote relaxation. Having a friendly furry face to interact with during a hectic workday can provide a much-needed mental break and help employees recharge their energy. Many times, coworkers in the office came to spend a few moments with my dogs just to take a break from staring at spreadsheets or documents on their computers.

Pet interactions often lead to impromptu conversations and shared moments of joy, strengthening relationships among colleagues. Contrary to common misconceptions, having pets in the office can boost productivity. Short breaks for petting or playing with animals can improve focus and prevent burnout. Additionally, the presence of pets has been linked to enhanced creativity. Their playful nature and ability to evoke a sense of wonder can spark fresh ideas and innovative thinking.

Pets are natural exercise companions. Having a dog around can encourage employees to take short breaks for walks, promoting physical activity and combatting the sedentary nature of desk jobs. These breaks not only benefit the employees’ health but also contribute to increased energy levels and mental clarity.

Allowing pets at work can alleviate the stress of leaving a beloved pet home alone for extended periods. Employees can enjoy the comfort of knowing their furry friend is nearby, making it easier to strike a balance between work responsibilities and personal well-being. They may even be willing to work a little later, not being worried about running home to attend to their pets.

Implementing a pet-friendly policy can set a company apart and attract pet-loving job seekers. It also demonstrates a commitment to employee well-being, which can lead to increased job satisfaction and higher employee retention rates.

The presence of pets in the workplace offers a myriad of benefits that extend beyond the adorable sights and sounds of furry companions. From stress reduction and improved well-being to increased productivity and creativity, the pawsitive impact of having pets at work cannot be denied. As companies continue to recognize the potential of this trend, the blend of professionalism and pet-friendly policies is proving to be a winning combination that fosters a happier, healthier, and more vibrant work environment for all.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...