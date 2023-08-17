Marcia Mayeda | A Pawsitive Work Environment

|
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 16
1956 - Battle of Palmdale rages over the skies of Santa Clarita [story]
The Covid pandemic rewrote the social contract between employer and employee, creating new opportunities for work scheduling and locations.
California State University, Northridge Cinema and Television Arts student, Sara Sims, is a Student Academy Award semifinalist for her thesis documentary “#2276”, an idea developed from the discovery that she had 10 half-siblings.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a webinar featuring a variety of inspirational speakers who discussed the importance and journey of ethnic studies in California.
The history of cannabis cultivation is an extensive one, often untold, unexplored, and unheard. California State University, Northridge anthropology professor, Rachel Giraudo, is on a multidisciplinary team trying to rectify that.
College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook was unanimously appointed to serve on the College Promise National Advisory Board.
The 11th annual SCV Charity Chili-Cookoff will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, at 12 p.m. at the SCV Senior center. Registration is now open for chili chefs.
The United Soccer Coaches have selected CSUN’s Jamar Ricketts as 1-of-32 forwards on its NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Players to Watch for the 2023 season.
The Valley Industry Association is pleased to announce the nominees for the 2023 VIA Awards.
Circle of Hope Cancer Support Center is seeking business partners to help support "Paint the Town Pink" this October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Have you ever wondered what types of programs and services we offer at Child & Family Center? A tour of the Child & Family Center will be held on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that registration for fall and winter programs such as hockey, basketball, pickleball and more is now open.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that due to warranty repairs, there will be patchwork road construction on three intersections on Golden Valley Road now through Monday, Aug. 28.
Former College of the Canyons standout pitcher Jacob Lopez made his Major League Baseball debut for the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, Aug. 14, pitching the final three innings of his new club's 10-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
The California State Board of Equalization will hold its annual Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights Hearing on Tuesday, Aug, 29, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in conjunction with the board’s August 2023 Meeting.
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley will host the Fourth Annual Family Promise Golf Tournament on Monday, Oct. 9 at the Sand Canyon Golf Club in Canyon Country.
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with SCVTV, is excited to announce "Santa Clarita Spotlight," a brand-new Shop Local video series dedicated to promoting and celebrating the diverse range of local businesses within the City.
The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge is sponsoring a Car and Bike Show Sept. 9, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Elks are inviting the community to join the event for a judged car show with trophies and door prizes.
1849 - Eight-pound gold nugget found in San Feliciano Canyon (Val Verde/Piru area) [story]
It’s BAAAACK! The original returns Friday, Sept. 8 at Hello Subaru of Valencia from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. / 7 p.m. early entry for VIP.
California State University, Northridge Athletics has announced that fall 2023 ticket sales are now open.
California State University, Northridge Women's Soccer wrapped up exhibition play with a 3-1 victory over Hope International on Saturday evening at Matador Soccer Field.
The Master's University's 2023-2024 Family Pass, which provides entry to any athletic contest for the buyer and each member of their household for the entire school year, is now available for purchase.
