May 17
1993 - Dale Poe, 61, developer of Stevenson Ranch, killed in car crash [story]
Stevenson Ranch fountain
Margin of Error | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Sunday, May 17, 2020

 

Dr. Gene DorioThe recent White House COVID-19 test accuracy for personnel (including the president) reveals that about 48 percent of results might be incorrect, although this is relatively similar to regular flu testing.

Inaccuracies in testing should not be acceptable, but they are, and they are allowable. Statistics play a role, while unfortunately (thank goodness) an explanation of false positives and negatives is beyond the scope of this commentary.

Still, science must prevail, and although not exact, the “odds” plague medicine (forgive the pun) in testing and treatment.

If you have been stricken with COVID-19, there is an antibody blood test to reveal your bodily response to the virus. With this test, also, there are inaccuracies which are acceptable.

Welcome to the world of modern medicine.

We are waiting for vaccine development, yet even then there will be a statistical potential for failure. Some of us recall in the 1950s and ‘60s the “Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval.” How about an “FDA Seal of Approval” for testing, at least providing some level of confidence for the American people?

Attaining 100-percent accuracy in testing and treatment will not occur until “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” The odds of this will be in about 350 years.

 

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.

 
