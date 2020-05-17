Margin of Error | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

|
May 17
1993 - Dale Poe, 61, developer of Stevenson Ranch, killed in car crash [story]
Some of us recall in the 1950s and ‘60s the “Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval.” How about an “FDA Seal of Approval” for testing, at least providing some level of confidence for the American people?
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified 37,303 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of the county, including 944 in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a total of 1,793 deaths countywide.
The Environmental Protection Agency has reportedly decided to drop regulation of a water contaminant that’s been linked to brain damage in infants, though agency officials deny a final decision has been made.
California has 76,793 confirmed cases and 3,204 deaths from COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the state Department of Public Health. Local health departments have reported 8,111 confirmed positive cases in healthcare workers and 47 deaths statewide.
The science and technology of 1918 are ancient, while every day new information about COVID-19 is revealed.
1938 - Brand-new Lockheed transport plane crashes in Agua Dulce; all 9 perish including 2 infants [story]
PPEs are used by healthcare personnel to protect themselves and the patient. Why wouldn’t a family member be just as protected if taught the correct way to utilize PPEs?
After a well-established Santa Clarita Valley small business’s application for a federal Paycheck Protection Program or PPP loan got hung up in a big bank’s bureaucracy for almost a month, the business owner contacted a local bank to come to the rescue.
Holly Schroeder, president and CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, has been named chair of the SCV Chamber of Commerce's Non-Profit Council, the Chamber announced Friday.
A United States Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration squadron flew over Southern California early Friday afternoon in a salute to the healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Santa Clarita City Council sent a letter to Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger on Thursday opposing any extension of the county's "Safer-at-Home" order, originally set to expire Friday.
California has had 74,936 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,108 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Friday.
Internet access has become a critical necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, so Los Angeles County has launched a wifi locator website to help more residents get online.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 962 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 new deaths, with a total of 921 cases reported and 17 deaths to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The L.A. County Public Health Department on Friday reported a total of 17 deaths related to COVID-19 for the Santa Clarita Valley area, nine more than the death toll previously known to the public.
On Monday, May 18, the city of Santa Clarita will welcome residents into City Hall to access city services, including those available through the Permit Center, City Clerk’s Office, Film Permit Office, Human Resources and other city functions.
The death toll of the COVID-19 pandemic is often compared to that of seasonal flu, but conditions on the front lines suggest casualties of COVID-19 are likely much higher, according to a new study.
Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday submitted his 2020-21 May Revision budget proposal to the Legislature – a balanced plan to close a budget gap of more than $54 billion brought on swiftly by the COVID-19 recession.
After the Trump administration sent early guidelines back last week for being “too prescriptive,” the new CDC guidelines on easing restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic managed to strike a more general tone.
The Santa Clarita City Council is expected to revise its approved schedule of steps necessary to be completed in order to transition from at-large to district-based voting.
1969 - Board of Trustees selects "College of the Canyons" name [story]
In an email to parents, Dr. Colleen Hawkins, superintendent of the Saugus Union School District, announced proposed plans for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.
California has had 73,164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,032 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Thursday.
