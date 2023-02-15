Marlee Lauffer | February is American Heart Month

February is the universal month of love. At Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, we fully celebrate hearts this month and throughout the year.

We are so proud of our Roberta G. Veloz Cardiovascular Center and the life-saving treatments and procedures that occur in our hospital every day.

Thank you to the generous donors who have made our heart program a reality. And a very special and a grateful recognition to the amazing physicians and staff who go above and beyond.

Our cardiovascular team is dedicated to ensuring we are state-of-the-art in order to meet the needs of our community. Additionally, many of our outreach, education and wellness programs support a heart healthy lifestyle.

Take time this month to think of your heart and the hearts of those you love. And, we would gratefully welcome donations to support our continued growth in heart programs. Consider a donation today.

For more information or to donate to the Roberta G. Veloz Cardiovascular Center and other life-saving programs at Henry Mayo visit the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation here.

For a list of events for American Heart Month click here.

Marlee Lauffer is the President of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation.

