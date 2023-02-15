Marlee Lauffer | February is American Heart Month

|
February 14
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [story]
Love was in the air this Valentine's Day at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 20 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,191 new cases countywide and 34 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
February is the universal month of love. At Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, we fully celebrate hearts this month and throughout the year.
In honor of Black History Month, California State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is pleased to recognize several prominent Black leaders, Barbara Dew, Kei Kei Lee and De’chane “Dey” Yusef, from Senate District 21 who have dedicated their lives to uplifting local families, students and their communities as a whole.
The first day of the Pacific Collegiate Swim and Dive Conference Championships saw The Master's University swimmers achieve some of their best results in team history.
LW Krebs, aka Lori Worby Krebs, is having her first solo show of her abstract contemporary art courtesy of the Santa Clarita Artists Association.
The WeWil Collaborative, Women Empowering Women in Leadership, will host its first in person event, International Women’s Day: Celebrating Women Near and Far on Wednesday, March 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
College of the Canyons won its second straight conference tourney by staying seven strokes ahead of Santa Barbara City College and seeing two players tie for medalist honors on Monday at River Ridge Golf Course.
America's Small Business Development Center California Network hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar on Wednesday, March 1 from noon to 1 p.m. The webinar will offer help on "Increasing Sales: Secrets and Best Practices to Overcome Objections."
Wine on the Roof to benefit the WiSH Education Foundation will be held Thursday, April 27, 6-10 p.m., in Cedar Hall at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Santa Clarita has a great reputation for our clean streets, picturesque parks and extensive open spaces. This is due in large part because our residents take great pride in these amenities, and we all do what we can to keep our city clean and green.
Project Linus is a chapter of a non-profit organization that specializes in making and delivering handmade blankets all across the Santa Clarita Valley to provide love, security and comfort to children who are seriously ill and traumatized.
The Valencia High School Jazz Choir made it to the American Choral Directors Association National Convention.
Yet again another familiar, but disappointing, reminder that the holidays are over: the start of tax season.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Feb. 15, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
This year’s Relay For Life of Santa Clarita, taking place on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., at Central Park, celebrates its 25th year in Santa Clarita with the carnival/circus theme “Cirque du Cure.”
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is offering Young Women in Public Affairs Awards to three outstanding young women.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 13 – Sunday, Feb. 19.
More than 500 short-term classes are still open to students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons spring 2023 semester.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Feb. 14, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Join the fun and bring your dog to the American Cancer Society’s fundraiser, Bark For Life, presented by Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley.
The National Association of Counties launched Monday a new Commission on Mental Health and Wellbeing that will develop policy and programmatic recommendations at the federal level to address systemic issues contributing to the mental health crisis affecting communities and individuals of all ages across the nation.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday two additional deaths and 63 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 45 additional deaths and 1,171 new cases countywide.
