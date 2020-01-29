Master’s Signs Dual-sport Athlete Jordyn Bingaman

If all goes according to plan, Jordyn Bingaman will be a busy woman during the 2020-21 athletic year at The Master’s University.

Bingaman has signed to play soccer in the fall and run track & field in the spring.

“I’m extremely excited Jordyn chose TMU,” said TMU head track and field coach Zach Schroeder. “She is known for her team spirit and hard work. I absolutely love how well she communicates and follows through on what she says.”

Bingaman, who was born in Walnut Creek, California, lives in Dixon and is a senior at Elise P. Buckingham Charter Magnet High School.

On the track, Bingaman runs the 800 meters and was part of the Knights’ 1600-meter relay teams that won the past two Sacramento Metropolitan Athletic League championships.

Schroeder envisions her as one of the members of TMU’s 3200-meter relay team.

“I believe she will help us get our 4×800-meter relay team back to nationals this next year as we build a strong mid-distance team,” said Schroeder.

When asked about her collegiate athletic goals, Bingaman said, “My personal collegiate athletic goals are to improve as an athlete, including my abilities as a track runner, and honoring the Lord through this sport.”

“The reason I chose The Master’s University is because I am excited to grow even deeper in my faith,” said Bingaman when asked why she chose and what she was most looking forward to about attending TMU. “I loved how welcoming the students at The Master’s are.”

“I have no doubt she will be a positive influence for both soccer and track,” Schroeder said.

— By Don Gilmore, TMU Assistant Sports Information Director